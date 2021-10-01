Looks like Jackson Pollocks to me.



Jackson Bollocks more like.I'm usually not too fussed about mad patterns in kits, but that is absolutely shocking. It reminds me of what happens if you blow out the brightness and upscale a low res image in Photoshop or something. Looks like looking at a broken LCD screen or something. Who the fuck came up with that absolute eyesore of a thing? It's actually literally headache inducing. I'll be giving that one a swerve, even on the fakers.