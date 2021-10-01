Here it is
Be interesting to see how the DHGate boys get on with that, I'm guessing the design (and that of the third) is intended to cause issues for the counterfeiters.
This is a DH Gate one. Personally I think the counterfeiters have done a better job if that other one is real!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ill reserve judgment til I see it on the flesh and on TV!Is that the 3rd kit? Or the away? Either way, whats the other one going to be like?
Leak of the third is here: https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/10/exclusive-liverpool-22-23-third-kit.htmlSorry can't pull the pics off there.
I can usually find at least one positive thing about a kit, struggling with that one.
The plain white on the back is the big problem, it looks ridiculous.Might only be getting the 3rd kit this year and possibly none of them.
Is that legit? Makes me feel like I've got a migraine coming on, same sort of light spot pattern I see before one hits.
Its like when teams in stripes or hoops have a massive blank space on the back too. Doesnt look so bad with a name and number on there but looks a bit crap on a plain replica top.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I think it looks great. Honestly. Im not sure what people expect these days. The away kits are open to experimenting by the designers. Other than it being a replica kit of the 1979 white away shirt and black shorts which it never will then the away will always be open for debate and dislike.
Looks like Jackson Pollocks to me.
