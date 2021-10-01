« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 602 603 604 605 606 [607]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3083616 times)

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24240 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm »




Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24241 on: Today at 02:55:44 pm »
horrific
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24242 on: Today at 03:02:07 pm »
Be interesting to see how the DHGate boys get on with that, I'm guessing the design (and that of the third) is intended to cause issues for the counterfeiters.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,105
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24243 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm »
Oh thats horrendous :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,495
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24244 on: Today at 03:05:29 pm »
Is that legit?  Makes me feel like I've got a migraine coming on, same sort of light spot pattern I see before one hits.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24245 on: Today at 03:06:08 pm »
Quote from: BondysNiners on Today at 02:43:52 pm
Here it is

Looked a hell of a lot better on earlier leaks, and the back looks particularly horrific, especially with no name and number.

Oversized again, too.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24246 on: Today at 03:06:27 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:02:07 pm
Be interesting to see how the DHGate boys get on with that, I'm guessing the design (and that of the third) is intended to cause issues for the counterfeiters.

This is a DH Gate one. Personally I think the counterfeiters have done a better job if that other one is real!


Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24247 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:51:07 pm





And Jean shorts???? Not very functional 😂
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24248 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:06:27 pm
This is a DH Gate one. Personally I think the counterfeiters have done a better job if that other one is real!




I'm sure Nike & the club will be delighted, looking at the kip of that compared to the real one, presuming thousands have been made.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24249 on: Today at 03:14:31 pm »
Think that'll cause proper headaches seeing that on HD TV  ;D

Awful.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,312
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24250 on: Today at 03:22:10 pm »
Ill reserve judgment til I see it on the flesh and on TV!

Is that the 3rd kit? Or the away? Either way, whats the other one going to be like?
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24251 on: Today at 03:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:22:10 pm
Ill reserve judgment til I see it on the flesh and on TV!

Is that the 3rd kit? Or the away? Either way, whats the other one going to be like?

Leak of the third is here: https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/10/exclusive-liverpool-22-23-third-kit.html

Sorry can't pull the pics off there.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,399
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24252 on: Today at 03:30:02 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:51:07 pm





If my laptop screen looked like that, i'd be taking the laptop in for repairs, the shirt could have been so much better without the ridiculous shirt pattern. :puke2
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24253 on: Today at 03:31:05 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:24:16 pm
Leak of the third is here: https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/10/exclusive-liverpool-22-23-third-kit.html

Sorry can't pull the pics off there.

Interesting that their 3rd kit mockup looks very similar in style to these away kit pics and not very much like their other 3rd kit pics.

Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,821
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24254 on: Today at 03:34:50 pm »
Okay I usually like the 'different' patterned kits, but that is horrible!
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24255 on: Today at 03:34:59 pm »
I can usually find at least one positive thing about a kit, struggling with that one.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,312
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24256 on: Today at 03:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:34:59 pm
I can usually find at least one positive thing about a kit, struggling with that one.

As usual, wait til we have a resounding win wearing it at Old Trafford or the Emirates or away in Europe and itll look a lot better!
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,240
  • 11,053ft up
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24257 on: Today at 03:52:55 pm »
The plain white on the back is the big problem, it looks ridiculous.

Might only be getting the 3rd kit this year and possibly none of them.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,312
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24258 on: Today at 04:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:52:55 pm
The plain white on the back is the big problem, it looks ridiculous.

Might only be getting the 3rd kit this year and possibly none of them.

Its like when teams in stripes or hoops have a massive blank space on the back too. Doesnt look so bad with a name and number on there but looks a bit crap on a plain replica top.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,405
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24259 on: Today at 04:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:34:59 pm
I can usually find at least one positive thing about a kit, struggling with that one.
It's obvious. All our maths PhD geeks have decided that the next marginal gain is through making our opponents go dizzy with our Magic Eye shirts.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,577
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24260 on: Today at 04:20:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:05:29 pm
Is that legit?  Makes me feel like I've got a migraine coming on, same sort of light spot pattern I see before one hits.

Maybe it's meant to have that effect on the opposition too ;D

Is it the away or third?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,577
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24261 on: Today at 04:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:17:25 pm
Its like when teams in stripes or hoops have a massive blank space on the back too. Doesnt look so bad with a name and number on there but looks a bit crap on a plain replica top.

Yeah, I hate the plain backs like that. Surely plain black numbers would have shown up just like the badges do?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • And Could He Play!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24262 on: Today at 04:51:30 pm »
That is bloody awful what where they thinking  :D :o
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,272
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24263 on: Today at 04:54:24 pm »
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • Doubters into believers
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24264 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm »
Yeah...that's bad.
And as someone that also gets migraines it both resembles one and is likely to induce one. Maybe that's the thought, leave the oppo defence keeled over vomiting on themselves so Mo and co can bang in the goals.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24265 on: Today at 05:19:35 pm »
Nike are taking the piss.  Home shirts nice and simple (albeit strangely baggy) but that is just horrendous.   Maybe its a ploy so we dont make as much money from our cut of the shirt sales.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,697
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24266 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm »
At this point I think Nike are just trolling us. That monstrosity is absolutely horrific.

They actually want money in return for that?  :no
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24267 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm »
New song.H-Y-P ,i'm hypnotized.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • Up the Red Men
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24268 on: Today at 06:01:06 pm »
I think it looks great. Honestly. Im not sure what people expect these days. The away kits are open to experimenting by the designers. Other than it being a replica kit of the 1979 white away shirt and black shorts which it never will then the away will always be open for debate and dislike.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,627
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24269 on: Today at 06:19:14 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:24:16 pm
Leak of the third is here: https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/10/exclusive-liverpool-22-23-third-kit.html

Sorry can't pull the pics off there.
quite like that, the away kit is horrendous though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,697
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24270 on: Today at 06:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 06:01:06 pm
I think it looks great. Honestly. Im not sure what people expect these days. The away kits are open to experimenting by the designers. Other than it being a replica kit of the 1979 white away shirt and black shorts which it never will then the away will always be open for debate and dislike.
A bit more than the 'designer' giving his three year old kid an acid tab, a box of crayons and a sheet of paper then asking him to come up with our new away shirt. 😃  :rollseyes
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24271 on: Today at 06:43:59 pm »
Reminds me of the episode of the big bang theory when Sheldon goes to a fancy address party as the Doppler effect  this one is more the dope la effect
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,155
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24272 on: Today at 07:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 06:01:06 pm
I think it looks great. Honestly. Im not sure what people expect these days. The away kits are open to experimenting by the designers. Other than it being a replica kit of the 1979 white away shirt and black shorts which it never will then the away will always be open for debate and dislike.

So how long have you worked at Nike's Kit design team?
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • Well Red.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24273 on: Today at 07:31:00 pm »
I was just scrolling through Vinted and saw this absolute thing of beauty. If I had the money, I'd buy it and not share the link!

Thought it post it on here as this looks rare.

https://www.vinted.co.uk/men/clothes/jumpers-and-sweaters/hoodies-and-sweatshirts/2011144603-1989-vintage-adidas-liverpool-fc-football-sweatshirt
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline L4Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24274 on: Today at 07:32:01 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:02:07 pm
Be interesting to see how the DHGate boys get on with that, I'm guessing the design (and that of the third) is intended to cause issues for the counterfeiters.

They can counterfeit designer labels at almost 1:1 accuracy I doubt a footy kit will be too hard
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,775
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24275 on: Today at 08:32:51 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:06:27 pm
This is a DH Gate one. Personally I think the counterfeiters have done a better job if that other one is real!




i have this one, and it looks so much better than the official
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24276 on: Today at 08:52:59 pm »
Looks like a raspberry/blueberry ripple ice cream
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 602 603 604 605 606 [607]   Go Up
« previous next »
 