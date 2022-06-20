« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3082265 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,573
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24200 on: June 20, 2022, 12:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 20, 2022, 11:32:53 am
I got a couple delivered this morning for my nephews from DH Gate. Looks really good quality.  The only thing is it probably took a month for delivery. Might have been unlucky in terms of backorders and the whole China lockdown business, but I'm happy with it.

Also turns out it came with shorts too, which I hadn't realised  ;D.  Bargain for £38 for 2 kits.

Sounds like you were just unlucky there, mine took 14 days this time, last year was 2-3 weeks from memory.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,603
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24201 on: June 20, 2022, 06:12:04 pm »
I am no longer wearing polyester, but I have just ordered this 100% cotton one from my regular retailer, for 17 (with a discount) ;)

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,296
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24202 on: June 20, 2022, 07:07:09 pm »
Red suits you Peter.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,603
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24203 on: June 20, 2022, 08:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 20, 2022, 07:07:09 pm
Red suits you Peter.

Unfortunately, I am not so good looking. I have just ordered it, and I am expecting it in a couple of days. I will post a picture with the beer belly ;D
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,619
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24204 on: June 20, 2022, 08:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  8, 2022, 11:04:34 am
Link supplied, Rob and Scott.  :thumbup

I might also order a fan version from them while I'm slimming my dad body down to my old, more athletic, shape. 😀

I don't quite have the players body to fill my player version just now.  ;D


could I have the link please mate, usually get a shirt for £25 off a friend of a friend but he appears to be ahem away this season ☹️
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24205 on: June 20, 2022, 10:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 20, 2022, 08:18:31 pm
could I have the link please mate, usually get a shirt for £25 off a friend of a friend but he appears to be ahem away this season ☹️
:thumbup
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • Hates Poodles
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24206 on: June 20, 2022, 11:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 20, 2022, 10:36:56 pm
:thumbup

I would appreciate a link via PM to if you would be so kind SoS as that website is a bloody nightmare to navigate 😁
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
  • Boss Tha
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24207 on: June 21, 2022, 12:10:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 20, 2022, 10:36:56 pm
:thumbup

Chuck us the link as well please, mucho appreciado!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24208 on: June 21, 2022, 12:27:59 am »
^ & ^^

 :thumbup :thumbup
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,603
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24209 on: June 22, 2022, 04:11:38 pm »
Nike 'consider' major Liverpool kit change as PSG offer planned

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/nike-liverpool-psg-24291805
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24210 on: June 22, 2022, 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 20, 2022, 06:12:04 pm
I am no longer wearing polyester, but I have just ordered this 100% cotton one from my regular retailer, for 17 (with a discount) ;)



Would be great without that big swish anywhere on the front.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24211 on: June 22, 2022, 07:22:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 22, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
Nike 'consider' major Liverpool kit change as PSG offer planned

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/nike-liverpool-psg-24291805
Blimey, we'll be doing away with squad numbers and names on shirts next.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,266
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24212 on: June 22, 2022, 08:37:56 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on June 22, 2022, 07:22:10 pm
Blimey, we'll be doing away with squad numbers and names on shirts next.

The cost of the things they bloody well should ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24213 on: June 23, 2022, 11:34:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 22, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
Nike 'consider' major Liverpool kit change as PSG offer planned

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/nike-liverpool-psg-24291805

Probably wouldn't be good for our deal model with Nike...
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,912
  • Legend
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24214 on: June 23, 2022, 11:50:46 am »
Be a 2 year shirt but will cost £140
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,266
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24215 on: June 23, 2022, 12:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on June 23, 2022, 11:50:46 am
Be a 2 year shirt but will cost £140

Don't go giving them ideas ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • Doubters into believers
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24216 on: June 23, 2022, 01:09:47 pm »
They've probably already had them. A product that now lasts two years instead of one? Obviously this is a benefit for the consumer, charge more! (whilst doing less)




Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,473
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24217 on: June 23, 2022, 01:50:25 pm »
Be good to go back to the shirt every 2 years thing.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,296
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24218 on: June 23, 2022, 02:13:10 pm »
Brentford announced last season that theyll be keeping their home shirt for next season too.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,406
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24219 on: June 23, 2022, 03:10:22 pm »
There are are a lot of things that should have a minimum of 2 years before a new one is made.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,296
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24220 on: June 23, 2022, 03:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 23, 2022, 03:10:22 pm
There are are a lot of things that should have a minimum of 2 years before a new one is made.

Babies for one.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,266
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24221 on: June 23, 2022, 03:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2022, 03:19:50 pm
Babies for one.

Good spacing that.

There's one by us, she seemed to pop one out every 10 months, 4 kids by the time she was about 25  :o
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24222 on: June 23, 2022, 06:53:31 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on June 23, 2022, 01:50:25 pm
Be good to go back to the shirt every 2 years thing.

As long as we dont get stuck with a shit one for 2 seasons.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24223 on: June 23, 2022, 08:57:45 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on June 23, 2022, 06:53:31 pm
As long as we dont get stuck with a shit one for 2 seasons.
The last one we had for 2 years is in the hall of shame.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,603
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24224 on: June 23, 2022, 09:56:47 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on June 23, 2022, 11:34:07 am
Probably wouldn't be good for our deal model with Nike...

They will introduce 4th, maybe even 5th kit every season. The 1st kit might remain the same for 2 seasons, and that will be nice for the fans with lower ability to pay, but Nike and the club will still get the money with 3-4 "reserve" kits every season ...
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24225 on: June 23, 2022, 09:57:24 pm »
I would think that they will still release a jersey every year, but it'll be home kit one year, change kit(s) the following year. They might even continue to bring out a change kit every season.
It would be a good idea. I personally am always reluctant for 'Santa' to leave the kids a Liverpool jersey at Christmas, particularly a change kit, as "there will a new one out in a few months time" 😂
Edit.... similar to post above about the regularity of change kits, lol
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24226 on: June 24, 2022, 07:21:08 am »
Wasn't it the way in the 90's it was every 2 years and even into the 2000's . Then the away kit would become the 3rd kit the next season before this every season thing came in.
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24227 on: June 24, 2022, 06:08:35 pm »
It was the norm up until 10 years ago to have the home for 2 years. We had that awful last Adidas kit (worn by such ex players as Joe Cole, Paul Konchesky and Christian Poulson) for 2 seasons.

The only one I can remember before then only being 1 season was the 95/96 shirt with the huge v neck and thats only because we changed to Reebok after that season.

Well done to Brentford for being the first, I reckon other clubs will follow suit and claim the moral high ground however expect a 4th and 5th kit!
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24228 on: June 30, 2022, 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on June 30, 2022, 09:18:33 pm
Finally. Got to follow suite. We pride ourselves as a socialist city.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,396
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24229 on: June 30, 2022, 09:25:36 pm »
Quote from: redan on June 24, 2022, 06:08:35 pm
It was the norm up until 10 years ago to have the home for 2 years. We had that awful last Adidas kit (worn by such ex players as Joe Cole, Paul Konchesky and Christian Poulson) for 2 seasons.

The only one I can remember before then only being 1 season was the 95/96 shirt with the huge v neck and thats only because we changed to Reebok after that season.

Well done to Brentford for being the first, I reckon other clubs will follow suit and claim the moral high ground however expect a 4th and 5th kit!

I had the 95/96 home shirt, which i remember being nice, it was discounted sale with printing already on, so my shirt had Fowler 23 on, i had the away green/white too, bad memories of the 96 FA Cup final with that one. >:(
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • ***JFT97***
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24230 on: July 1, 2022, 02:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 20, 2022, 12:40:05 pm
I think my stuff from DHgate took just over two weeks to arrive. I've got more on order now, and they landed in England today, so should only be a few days more until they drop through the door.

They do mention on their site about delivery possibly taking longer these days due to the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

I'll PM the DHgate link to GinKop.
Mine just arrived - absolutely top quality stuff.

Ordered 3 for nephews - came with shorts - for £15.55 each.

Wish i'd ordered the player version for myself - ordered one for big bro - amazing quality!

I placed my order on 9th June - so exactly 3 weeks. Not bad!

Will be ordering more stuff from them shortly.

Thanks again SOS - top man.  8)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24231 on: July 1, 2022, 02:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on July  1, 2022, 02:34:24 pm
Mine just arrived - absolutely top quality stuff.

Ordered 3 for nephews - came with shorts - for £15.55 each.

Wish i'd ordered the player version for myself - ordered one for big bro - amazing quality!

I placed my order on 9th June - so exactly 3 weeks. Not bad!

Will be ordering more stuff from them shortly.

Thanks again SOS - top man.  8)
You're welcome. I'm glad you are happy with them. 😎👍
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24232 on: Yesterday at 12:01:51 pm »
Really like this but not sure if its a mock-up thats been produced or some special shirt that is to be announced officially?

Kind of looks like a cross between the new away and new third shirts?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24233 on: Yesterday at 12:05:56 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:01:51 pm
Really like this but not sure if its a mock-up thats been produced or some special shirt that is to be announced officially?

Kind of looks like a cross between the new away and new third shirts?

Marble bench tops.

Looks like something Warrior would have been ridiculed for.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,266
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24234 on: Yesterday at 01:46:58 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:01:51 pm
Really like this but not sure if its a mock-up thats been produced or some special shirt that is to be announced officially?

Kind of looks like a cross between the new away and new third shirts?

Thats my new kitchen worktop pattern.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24235 on: Yesterday at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:01:51 pm
Really like this but not sure if its a mock-up thats been produced or some special shirt that is to be announced officially?

Kind of looks like a cross between the new away and new third shirts?
I saw that shirt on a DHgate sellers page.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:04:02 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24236 on: Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm »
I note that our kit is a looser fit this season. The shorts look much longer/baggier as well. I have noticed this with a lot of new kits.
Bar fashion, is there any particular reason for this? I cannot think of any performance reason, which in my opinion should be the most important part of the design. Surely if wet they will weigh slightly more? Put it this way, you won't see any athletes wearing a loose fitting top, or long baggy shorts in the World's, Commonwealth's or European championships this summer.
I'm not advocating a return to the 80s shorts, lol, but with performance at the forefront of everything, I'm slightly surprised by this 'extra material'.
Any ideas?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,396
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24237 on: Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:01:51 pm
Really like this but not sure if its a mock-up thats been produced or some special shirt that is to be announced officially?

Kind of looks like a cross between the new away and new third shirts?

Looks similar to the 93 to 95 away kit.



Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24238 on: Today at 11:34:15 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm
I note that our kit is a looser fit this season. The shorts look much longer/baggier as well. I have noticed this with a lot of new kits.
Bar fashion, is there any particular reason for this? I cannot think of any performance reason, which in my opinion should be the most important part of the design. Surely if wet they will weigh slightly more? Put it this way, you won't see any athletes wearing a loose fitting top, or long baggy shorts in the World's, Commonwealth's or European championships this summer.
I'm not advocating a return to the 80s shorts, lol, but with performance at the forefront of everything, I'm slightly surprised by this 'extra material'.
Any ideas?
fashion
Logged

Online BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24239 on: Today at 02:43:52 pm »
Here it is
Logged
One day, it will happen
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Up
« previous next »
 