I had that shirt too, didn't we have a fall out with reebok over it, & switched to adidas, although at the time reebok were owned by adidas, so i think we were going to switch to adidas anyway.



In terms of looks I loved the shirt and still do. However, it is by far the worst quality replica shirt I bought from the club ever. All the stuff on it is just plastic shite glued on even the badge and the pieces started coming off pretty soon. Don't care if that happens to the sponsor stuff (I had another shirt from the season where Gerrard switched from 17 to 8, that had no C in Carlsberg anymore), but the club badge? Fuck that...