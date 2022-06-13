« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3068113 times)

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,376
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24200 on: June 13, 2022, 04:01:34 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on June 13, 2022, 12:00:51 pm
I hope there isn't a universe where that is a "real thing". Blooming horrible.
Did you forget about this one?
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,658
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24201 on: June 13, 2022, 07:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 13, 2022, 04:01:34 pm
Did you forget about this one?


I had this one with Luis Garcia on the back. Loved it! But I was 14...
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,436
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24202 on: June 13, 2022, 07:55:22 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on June 13, 2022, 12:00:51 pm
I hope there isn't a universe where that is a "real thing". Blooming horrible.
Ok, I think it needs to be in a plain, deep red rather than the red it's in, but I like it. That deep red with gold is beautiful.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24203 on: June 13, 2022, 10:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 13, 2022, 04:01:34 pm
Did you forget about this one?
I had that when I was at school. Unbelievable comfort, scored many a worldie when I could actually play 5-a-side.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,347
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24204 on: June 13, 2022, 10:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 13, 2022, 04:01:34 pm
Did you forget about this one?


I had that shirt too, didn't we have a fall out with reebok over it, & switched to adidas, although at the time reebok were owned by adidas, so i think we were going to switch to adidas anyway.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,376
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24205 on: June 14, 2022, 12:44:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 13, 2022, 07:55:22 pm

Ok, I think it needs to be in a plain, deep red rather than the red it's in, but I like it. That deep red with gold is beautiful.
Red and gold just works well together. There's a reason why you see that combination with anything ornate or opulance.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,204
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24206 on: June 14, 2022, 06:33:58 am »
When is the away and third kit been released on
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24207 on: June 14, 2022, 12:06:34 pm »
Quote from: rocco on June 14, 2022, 06:33:58 am
When is the away and third kit been released on
Away July third September
Logged

Offline Optimal_Duck

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24208 on: June 14, 2022, 02:52:28 pm »
Possible look at the actual third kit? Came from a guy on TikTok who claims to be a model.




Video Link https://twitter.com/i/status/1536676817880465408
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24209 on: June 14, 2022, 06:21:27 pm »
He also modelled the (awful) United shirt in the video too. Seemed very legit.
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • Well Red.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24210 on: June 14, 2022, 10:39:13 pm »
The colour of our new home kit is glorious. Really has grown on me seeing the Nunez shots this evening.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,279
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24211 on: June 14, 2022, 10:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Samio on June 14, 2022, 06:21:27 pm
He also modelled the (awful) United shirt in the video too. Seemed very legit.

When sports companies do their shoots, the same model will be seen in multiple shirts. This is from the current JDsports site:




Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • JFT97
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24212 on: Yesterday at 02:06:00 am »
Quote from: Optimal_Duck on June 14, 2022, 02:52:28 pm
Possible look at the actual third kit? Came from a guy on TikTok who claims to be a model.




Video Link https://twitter.com/i/status/1536676817880465408

If that is the third kit (or the away kit) it looks pretty decent to me. I wonder if the shorts are the same colour.
Logged

Online phoenician

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24213 on: Yesterday at 09:42:39 am »
Quote from: Optimal_Duck on June 14, 2022, 02:52:28 pm
Possible look at the actual third kit? Came from a guy on TikTok who claims to be a model.

Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,952
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24214 on: Yesterday at 10:57:08 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 13, 2022, 10:44:10 pm
I had that shirt too, didn't we have a fall out with reebok over it, & switched to adidas, although at the time reebok were owned by adidas, so i think we were going to switch to adidas anyway.

In terms of looks I loved the shirt and still do. However, it is by far the worst quality replica shirt I bought from the club ever. All the stuff on it is just plastic shite glued on even the badge and the pieces started coming off pretty soon. Don't care if that happens to the sponsor stuff (I had another shirt from the season where Gerrard switched from 17 to 8, that had no C in Carlsberg anymore), but the club badge? Fuck that...
Logged

Offline kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24215 on: Yesterday at 11:58:32 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:57:08 am
In terms of looks I loved the shirt and still do. However, it is by far the worst quality replica shirt I bought from the club ever. All the stuff on it is just plastic shite glued on even the badge and the pieces started coming off pretty soon. Don't care if that happens to the sponsor stuff (I had another shirt from the season where Gerrard switched from 17 to 8, that had no C in Carlsberg anymore), but the club badge? Fuck that...

I have the same shirt BNWT, and the sponsor and badges are still fucked up despite the fact it's just been in storage
Logged

Offline Dalglish to Rush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24216 on: Yesterday at 04:48:03 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:57:08 am
In terms of looks I loved the shirt and still do. However, it is by far the worst quality replica shirt I bought from the club ever. All the stuff on it is just plastic shite glued on even the badge and the pieces started coming off pretty soon. Don't care if that happens to the sponsor stuff (I had another shirt from the season where Gerrard switched from 17 to 8, that had no C in Carlsberg anymore), but the club badge? Fuck that...

I had it as well, remember being a bit disappointed with the badge being a tacky sticker. Ive still got it in a drawer somewhere and last time I looked at it the gold ALONSO 14 I had on the back had gone green like some cheapo fake gold jewellery.  :lmao
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,184
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24217 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,436
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24218 on: Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm

I wish they'd stop pissing about with stupid collar designs. Apart from that, I really like that top.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24219 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Why is that model pouting like some Love Island contestant

Anyway, I saw it in JD and have to say it's a great kit. Might actually be nicer than our classic 2017 one.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,376
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24220 on: Today at 05:53:07 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm
Why is that model pouting like some Love Island contestant


You never watched Zoolander?
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24221 on: Today at 06:18:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm
I wish they'd stop pissing about with stupid collar designs. Apart from that, I really like that top.

It´s seems to be obligatory for them to fuck around with some detail on an otherwise great shirt.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Up
« previous next »
 