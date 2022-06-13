I hope there isn't a universe where that is a "real thing". Blooming horrible.
Did you forget about this one?
I hope there isn't a universe where that is a "real thing". Blooming horrible.
Ok, I think it needs to be in a plain, deep red rather than the red it's in, but I like it. That deep red with gold is beautiful.
When is the away and third kit been released on
He also modelled the (awful) United shirt in the video too. Seemed very legit.
Possible look at the actual third kit? Came from a guy on TikTok who claims to be a model.Video Link https://twitter.com/i/status/1536676817880465408
Possible look at the actual third kit? Came from a guy on TikTok who claims to be a model.
I had that shirt too, didn't we have a fall out with reebok over it, & switched to adidas, although at the time reebok were owned by adidas, so i think we were going to switch to adidas anyway.
In terms of looks I loved the shirt and still do. However, it is by far the worst quality replica shirt I bought from the club ever. All the stuff on it is just plastic shite glued on even the badge and the pieces started coming off pretty soon. Don't care if that happens to the sponsor stuff (I had another shirt from the season where Gerrard switched from 17 to 8, that had no C in Carlsberg anymore), but the club badge? Fuck that...
Why is that model pouting like some Love Island contestant
I wish they'd stop pissing about with stupid collar designs. Apart from that, I really like that top.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]