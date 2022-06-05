My new home shirt from DHgate has arrived. 😎



I said I'd comment on quality and sizing once it came.



Now I've only had a good look at the original top once, in the club shop, so I haven't got an original with me to compare it with. Bearing that in mind, this top really looks the part. It looks spot on to me.



I bought a player version in XL. I wear an XL normally and plan on losing a fair bit of weight, so I didn't go a size up. I'd definitely recommend doing that though. The player version is a slim fit anyway. I lay the top on top of a New Balance LFC training top in XL and the new top is quite a lot narrower. I appreciate that the fit is different too, but it does show how much tighter the XL player version is in comparison.



For £18 it was well worth the gamble. I'm not disappointed at all. The original is £100, and this looks just as good to me.



Oh, I didn't request it, but it came with the Expedia sleeve sponsor logo on the left sleeve. I ordered on 22nd May and it came on 6th June, and that includes two bank holidays too. So fairly quick considering where it came from.