Anything from DH is usually collected by RM. If they missed a post, they leave a card informing you they have it and that they'll either try again at a time or they have it at the local depot. If you didnt get a card, check the tracking number on their site. Be careful, because scammers have worked out a way of sending you fake emails telling you it was attempted to be delivered but you werent in and ask for a delivery fee to send it out again. Royal Mail dont send you emails. If you didnt get the card, chances are its an attempted scam.