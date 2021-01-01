« previous next »
New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:12:11 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 12:04:00 pm
yeah usually they'd leave a card then you take the card to collect the parcel
No card, unfortunately. I've just managed to track it down to a distribution center though, so if it doesn't arrive early next week I'll pop in there to see if they can find it.

Thanks for your replies. 😊👍
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:09:57 am
Anything from DH is usually collected by RM. If they missed a post, they leave a card informing you they have it and that they'll either try again at a time or they have it at the local depot. If you didnt get a card, check the tracking number on their site. Be careful, because scammers have worked out a way of sending you fake emails telling you it was attempted to be delivered but you werent in and ask for a delivery fee to send it out again. Royal Mail dont send you emails. If you didnt get the card, chances are its an attempted scam.
