« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 595 596 597 598 599 [600]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3021720 times)

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23960 on: May 5, 2022, 09:44:19 pm »
Again, this is a great kit. Never understood the love for those awful glaring green Adidas/Carlsberg kits of the early 90s that some people seem to rave about. In my opinion they are monstrosities so far from the traditional Liverpool kits that I can`t for the life of me think why people think they are "Liverpool kits". Adidas/Carlsberg kits, not Liverpool kits.

Carlsberg is a shit beer by the way. Hope they never come back as main sponsors on the kit. They seemed to make people think that green is ok in a Liverpool home shirt. Which it isn`t.
« Last Edit: May 5, 2022, 09:50:43 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,970
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23961 on: May 5, 2022, 09:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on May  5, 2022, 09:44:19 pm
Again, this is a great kit. Never understood the love for those awful glaring green Adidas/Carlsberg kits of the early 90s that some people seem to rave about. In my opinion they are monstrosities so far from the traditional Liverpool kits that I can`t for the life of me think why people think they are "Liverpool kits". Adidas/Carlsberg kits, not Liverpool kits.

Carlsberg is a shit beer by the way. Hope they never come back as main sponsors on the kit.

To be fair, Adidas have made our best kit ever ...

Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23962 on: May 5, 2022, 10:03:30 pm »
I like it. Nice shade of red.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,378
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23963 on: May 5, 2022, 11:04:00 pm »
When will the goalie tops be on sale?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,801
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23964 on: May 5, 2022, 11:06:20 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  5, 2022, 11:04:00 pm
When will the goalie tops be on sale?

Alisson doesn't come with the kit you know?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,378
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23965 on: May 5, 2022, 11:07:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on May  5, 2022, 11:06:20 pm
Alisson doesn't come with the kit you know?

Dammit, not interested then.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23966 on: May 5, 2022, 11:09:54 pm »
Looks proper.

Astute. Not too little nor too very.

This is a high form of approval. Wait til it frames another definitive season
Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • JFT97
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23967 on: May 5, 2022, 11:23:47 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on May  5, 2022, 08:09:48 pm
Just got an e-mail from DPD saying mines coming tomorrow.

Thought it wasnt out until the 19th?

Yeah, I think that's just an automation cock-up. My email said it would be delivered next Wednesday, and that's presumably wrong too.
Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • JFT97
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23968 on: May 6, 2022, 01:25:12 am »
I wonder why the goalkeeper top isn't up for sale yet?
Logged

Online The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23969 on: May 6, 2022, 01:35:59 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on May  5, 2022, 02:15:08 pm
looks like a sitcom poster  ;D
Full Scouse House
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May  5, 2022, 06:02:10 pm
Have they photoshopped Robbie's head on there?
If so, whose body was it?
 :o

And whose hand is on her shoulder?  :o
Hahahhaah

Seriously, his head does not fit there
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23970 on: May 6, 2022, 04:30:34 am »
the tune's a belter
Let's Dance to The Real Thing - Stone

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8gUqLOV_Uk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8gUqLOV_Uk8</a>
Logged

Offline SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23971 on: May 6, 2022, 08:39:13 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May  5, 2022, 07:33:02 pm
Not a fan of that white stripey thing at the bottom of the socks.
Very Middlesbrough, and totally jars with the rest of the all-red kit.
What would've been a beautiful nod to our traditional all-red now has that stupid 'modern' 'radical' twist at the bottom for all the fashionistas.
Totally ruins the kit. Really, really disappointing.

What.. the bit that is hidden inside your boots?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23972 on: May 6, 2022, 09:03:42 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May  5, 2022, 07:33:02 pm
Not a fan of that white stripey thing at the bottom of the socks.
Very Middlesbrough, and totally jars with the rest of the all-red kit.
What would've been a beautiful nod to our traditional all-red now has that stupid 'modern' 'radical' twist at the bottom for all the fashionistas.
Totally ruins the kit. Really, really disappointing.

Erm, the white stripy bits will be hidden in the boots. Even if it were fluorescent pink you wouldn't see it.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,034
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23973 on: May 6, 2022, 09:06:57 am »
Im a big fan of proper plain kits so this is a win, its just a shame something so plain Costs so much.

Also hate the sleeve sponsors, wish that wasnt a thing
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23974 on: May 6, 2022, 09:10:28 am »
The new kit reminds me of the 05 kit (the CL kit). The little white accent was hidden near the armpit. I know Liverpool kits are supposed to be red and white but I prefer it all red.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23975 on: May 6, 2022, 10:17:53 am »
Quote from: SteveLFC on May  6, 2022, 08:39:13 am
What.. the bit that is hidden inside your boots?
Quote from: spider-neil on May  6, 2022, 09:03:42 am
Erm, the white stripy bits will be hidden in the boots. Even if it were fluorescent pink you wouldn't see it.
Guys, Im pretty sure hes being sarcastic  :D
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,801
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23976 on: May 6, 2022, 10:18:40 am »
Most players cut that part of the sock off anyway  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 607
  • ******
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23977 on: May 6, 2022, 10:57:25 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on May  6, 2022, 10:18:40 am
Most players cut that part of the sock off anyway  ;D

On this point, it must be 80%+ of players now that seem to cut off the bottom of the socks and wear the short white socks instead.  So why don't clubs get batches of those short socks made up to match the colour of the actual kit?  If 2019/20 taught us anything it was how offended Liverpool fans are by white bits at the bottom of the socks!
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,285
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23978 on: May 6, 2022, 11:03:48 am »
I imagine the likes of Nike have learned from this and put more into the design of their socks (so they offer the grip of the short socks which is why players were using them).
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23979 on: May 6, 2022, 11:03:57 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May  6, 2022, 10:17:53 am
Guys, Im pretty sure hes being sarcastic  :D
;D
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23980 on: May 6, 2022, 11:32:51 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on May  6, 2022, 10:57:25 am
On this point, it must be 80%+ of players now that seem to cut off the bottom of the socks and wear the short white socks instead.  So why don't clubs get batches of those short socks made up to match the colour of the actual kit?  If 2019/20 taught us anything it was how offended Liverpool fans are by white bits at the bottom of the socks!

I like white bits at the bottom of the socks. especially if they are a radical modern twist, or whatever
Logged

Offline Murphy23

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • Rush scored one, Rush scored two...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23981 on: May 6, 2022, 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May  5, 2022, 09:27:15 pm
How do we rate Alisson's lean though? Looks pretty decent to me

It's up there. 2nd best pose after the Pickford impersonation.
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23982 on: May 6, 2022, 11:50:48 am »
to be honest, the kit in general doesn't thrill me all that much. its decent but i liked 17/18 and 08/09 much more just for starters. what I DO like though, is the font used for the names and numbers on the back. that absolutely fucking rocks.
Logged

Offline flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 269
  • It's the old, old story yet again.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23983 on: May 6, 2022, 01:01:47 pm »
Quote from: mattD on May  5, 2022, 06:06:56 pm
Really nice photo. Although looks a wee bit like a promotion for a new US family sitcom. Only on ABC.

Alisson in Charge.   ;D

fc
Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,710
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23984 on: May 6, 2022, 01:03:28 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on May  6, 2022, 01:01:47 pm
Alisson in Charge.   ;D

fc

Dont Tell Mom The Babysitters Dead Fucking Sexy
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23985 on: May 6, 2022, 01:12:20 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on May  6, 2022, 01:01:47 pm
Alisson in Charge.   ;D

fc


Allison in the Middle.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,801
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23986 on: May 6, 2022, 01:15:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on May  6, 2022, 11:03:48 am
I imagine the likes of Nike have learned from this and put more into the design of their socks (so they offer the grip of the short socks which is why players were using them).

They have, that's what the pattern on the bottom of the sock is. They haven't gone as far as the companies that specialise in those grips socks have gone though. No idea why.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,022
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23987 on: May 6, 2022, 01:36:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  5, 2022, 04:45:16 pm
Anybody know what the kit is 'inspired' by this time? They always have to give it some sort of explanation so I'm interested in seeing how they've been inspired to create a relatively bland red top that most people on here could have created  ;D


Quote from: btroom on May  5, 2022, 01:31:27 pm
:P

The socks are inspired by the 'comedy' stylings of Ulster comedian Jimmy Cricket

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline mark2311

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23988 on: May 6, 2022, 01:50:32 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on May  6, 2022, 01:15:50 pm
They have, that's what the pattern on the bottom of the sock is. They haven't gone as far as the companies that specialise in those grips socks have gone though. No idea why.

They actually have now. They have the NikeGrip Strike socks which are crew length and the Match version of the regular socks, to match the kit, have the grip on them too.
Virgil is wearing them here against City
http://www.gettyimages.com/detail/1239903962
Slightly different from the stadium ones you can buy which dont have the grip
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23989 on: May 6, 2022, 02:14:01 pm »
Really nice kit. No shitty collars like this year and no unnecessary extras. Just a clean shirt.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23990 on: May 6, 2022, 04:53:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on May  6, 2022, 01:12:20 pm

Allison in the Middle.

The Reds banging Everton theory
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23991 on: May 6, 2022, 09:21:32 pm »
It's still a shirt that's exactly

Formidable

Systematically brilliantly quietly iconic

Good
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,734
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23992 on: May 6, 2022, 09:23:14 pm »
Class top.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,801
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23993 on: May 6, 2022, 10:37:10 pm »
Quote from: mark2311 on May  6, 2022, 01:50:32 pm
They actually have now. They have the NikeGrip Strike socks which are crew length and the Match version of the regular socks, to match the kit, have the grip on them too.
Virgil is wearing them here against City
http://www.gettyimages.com/detail/1239903962
Slightly different from the stadium ones you can buy which dont have the grip

They have but not to the same extent still. That's why you still see players cutting the socks.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,267
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23994 on: May 6, 2022, 11:39:55 pm »
Its nice and simple. Should please most. The thing that wont please most is the asking price on Nike's website. 115 sheets for a player version. Nike can suck a fucking fat one for that.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,970
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23995 on: May 7, 2022, 09:47:41 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May  6, 2022, 11:39:55 pm
Its nice and simple. Should please most. The thing that wont please most is the asking price on Nike's website. 115 sheets for a player version. Nike can suck a fucking fat one for that.

It says £99.95 at the club online shop ...
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,027
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23996 on: May 7, 2022, 01:44:24 pm »
Lovely looking kit. Stupid price but thats fine as there are people out there happy to pay it. If it funds our success on the pitch then Im all for it. But I certainly wont be buying it or any of the commercial crap surrounding football  my one splurge is costs around games themselves. Im more than happy to wear previous seasons shirts 😁
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23997 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 am »
If I pre-order through the club and we win the CL - what will be the crack with getting a sleeve patch added?
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,405
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23998 on: Yesterday at 03:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 10:25:32 am
If I pre-order through the club and we win the CL - what will be the crack with getting a sleeve patch added?

If you can then just go to a club store and they can add the patch, think its £12
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,032
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23999 on: Today at 05:03:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  7, 2022, 09:47:41 am
It says £99.95 at the club online shop ...

Ah well thats much better.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 595 596 597 598 599 [600]   Go Up
« previous next »
 