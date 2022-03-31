« previous next »
Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23960 on: Yesterday at 09:44:19 pm
Again, this is a great kit. Never understood the love for those awful glaring green Adidas/Carlsberg kits of the early 90s that some people seem to rave about. In my opinion they are monstrosities so far from the traditional Liverpool kits that I can`t for the life of me think why people think they are "Liverpool kits". Adidas/Carlsberg kits, not Liverpool kits.

Carlsberg is a shit beer by the way. Hope they never come back as main sponsors on the kit. They seemed to make people think that green is ok in a Liverpool home shirt. Which it isn`t.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm by Raaphael
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23961 on: Yesterday at 09:51:26 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:44:19 pm
Again, this is a great kit. Never understood the love for those awful glaring green Adidas/Carlsberg kits of the early 90s that some people seem to rave about. In my opinion they are monstrosities so far from the traditional Liverpool kits that I can`t for the life of me think why people think they are "Liverpool kits". Adidas/Carlsberg kits, not Liverpool kits.

Carlsberg is a shit beer by the way. Hope they never come back as main sponsors on the kit.

To be fair, Adidas have made our best kit ever ...

LiverBirdKop

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23962 on: Yesterday at 10:03:30 pm
I like it. Nice shade of red.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23963 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm
When will the goalie tops be on sale?
FlashGordon

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23964 on: Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm
When will the goalie tops be on sale?

Alisson doesn't come with the kit you know?
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23965 on: Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Alisson doesn't come with the kit you know?

Dammit, not interested then.
ToneLa

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23966 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm
Looks proper.

Astute. Not too little nor too very.

This is a high form of approval. Wait til it frames another definitive season
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23967 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:09:48 pm
Just got an e-mail from DPD saying mines coming tomorrow.

Thought it wasnt out until the 19th?

Yeah, I think that's just an automation cock-up. My email said it would be delivered next Wednesday, and that's presumably wrong too.
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23968 on: Today at 01:25:12 am
I wonder why the goalkeeper top isn't up for sale yet?
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23969 on: Today at 01:35:59 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 02:15:08 pm
looks like a sitcom poster  ;D
Full Scouse House
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 06:02:10 pm
Have they photoshopped Robbie's head on there?
If so, whose body was it?
 :o

And whose hand is on her shoulder?  :o
Hahahhaah

Seriously, his head does not fit there
kavah

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23970 on: Today at 04:30:34 am
the tune's a belter
Let's Dance to The Real Thing - Stone

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8gUqLOV_Uk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8gUqLOV_Uk8</a>
SteveLFC

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23971 on: Today at 08:39:13 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm
Not a fan of that white stripey thing at the bottom of the socks.
Very Middlesbrough, and totally jars with the rest of the all-red kit.
What would've been a beautiful nod to our traditional all-red now has that stupid 'modern' 'radical' twist at the bottom for all the fashionistas.
Totally ruins the kit. Really, really disappointing.

What.. the bit that is hidden inside your boots?
spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23972 on: Today at 09:03:42 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm
Not a fan of that white stripey thing at the bottom of the socks.
Very Middlesbrough, and totally jars with the rest of the all-red kit.
What would've been a beautiful nod to our traditional all-red now has that stupid 'modern' 'radical' twist at the bottom for all the fashionistas.
Totally ruins the kit. Really, really disappointing.

Erm, the white stripy bits will be hidden in the boots. Even if it were fluorescent pink you wouldn't see it.
bird_lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23973 on: Today at 09:06:57 am
Im a big fan of proper plain kits so this is a win, its just a shame something so plain Costs so much.

Also hate the sleeve sponsors, wish that wasnt a thing
spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23974 on: Today at 09:10:28 am
The new kit reminds me of the 05 kit (the CL kit). The little white accent was hidden near the armpit. I know Liverpool kits are supposed to be red and white but I prefer it all red.
IgorBobbins

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23975 on: Today at 10:17:53 am
Quote from: SteveLFC on Today at 08:39:13 am
What.. the bit that is hidden inside your boots?
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:03:42 am
Erm, the white stripy bits will be hidden in the boots. Even if it were fluorescent pink you wouldn't see it.
Guys, Im pretty sure hes being sarcastic  :D
FlashGordon

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #23976 on: Today at 10:18:40 am
Most players cut that part of the sock off anyway  ;D
