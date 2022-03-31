« previous next »
Again, this is a great kit. Never understood the love for those awful glaring green Adidas/Carlsberg kits of the early 90s that some people seem to rave about. In my opinion they are monstrosities so far from the traditional Liverpool kits that I can`t for the life of me think why people think they are "Liverpool kits". Adidas/Carlsberg kits, not Liverpool kits.

Carlsberg is a shit beer by the way. Hope they never come back as main sponsors on the kit. They seemed to make people think that green is ok in a Liverpool home shirt. Which it isn`t.
To be fair, Adidas have made our best kit ever ...

I like it. Nice shade of red.
