If it is binance, its worth noting that a lot of banks are blocking transactions to the app now due to fraud investigations.



Used it a while back until my bank blocked all transactions.



United StatesIn 2019, Binance was banned in the United States on regulatory grounds. In response, Binance and other investors opened Binance.US, a separate exchange registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and designed to comply with all applicable US laws. The US variant has been praised for offering a very similar interface and feature set to its worldwide counterpart. However, it is banned in seven states. In May 2021, Bloomberg News reported that Binance was under investigation by the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service for money-laundering and tax evasion.United KingdomIn June 2021, Binance was ordered by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to stop all regulated activity in the United Kingdom. In January 2021, the FCA began requiring firms dealing with cryptocurrency to register in order to comply with anti-money laundering rules. As Binance is not compliant with these rules, it is being forced to cease operations within the coming weeks.Also noteIn March 2022, amidst the Russian invasion on Ukraine, Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao, refused to ban the users from Russia, citing "financial freedom