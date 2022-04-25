"Liverpool have not ruled out cryptocurrency firms partnering with the club but the state of play at present sees it engaging with a number of global firms ahead of negotiations. The Reds are expected to announce a replacement during the summer, ahead of the new season, potentially in June or July.Standard Chartered has the right to renew their partnership and the ECHO understands that discussions are 'live and ongoing' and have believed to have been positive so far. But needing to understand the value of the club's principal partnership, Liverpool are currently speaking to a number of companies across a variety of industries including financial services, travel and tourism, consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, media, as well as cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain. The club is understood to be reviewing all options and no decision is close to being reached."