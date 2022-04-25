« previous next »
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 05:51:15 pm
People saying it could be a company called "Binance"? Never heard of them.  ;D

https://twitter.com/binance
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 06:14:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 25, 2022, 05:51:15 pm
People saying it could be a company called "Binance"? Never heard of them.  ;D

https://twitter.com/binance
Looks inoffensive enough on a shirt

Kashinoda

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 06:16:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 25, 2022, 05:51:15 pm
People saying it could be a company called "Binance"? Never heard of them.  ;D

https://twitter.com/binance

Largest cryptocurrency exchange market in the world, worth upwards of $300 billion :)

Shame the c*nts deal in NFTs but I've used them on and off over the years.
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 06:20:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 25, 2022, 05:51:15 pm
People saying it could be a company called "Binance"? Never heard of them.  ;D

https://twitter.com/binance

I don't know much about these crypto companies, but their logo does look nice ...

Chakan

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 06:20:57 pm
Binance are a crypto trading company, like Coinbase and Gatehub.

I use them for most of my crypto stuff.
OOS

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 06:21:08 pm
We should be able to get a sponsor free shirt then, as crypto currency shite is basically unregulated gambling.
Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 06:41:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 25, 2022, 05:51:15 pm
People saying it could be a company called "Binance"? Never heard of them.  ;D

https://twitter.com/binance

That sounds like a company set up by Brian Badonde.
cissesbeard

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 06:48:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April 25, 2022, 06:41:28 pm
That sounds like a company set up by Brian Badonde.

Kashinoda

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 07:14:32 pm
Quote from: OOS on April 25, 2022, 06:21:08 pm
We should be able to get a sponsor free shirt then, as crypto currency shite is basically unregulated gambling.

Except it's very regulated in the UK.

There are aspects of blockchain tech I hate but many (including me) use cryptocurrency legitimately for many things. :)
I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 08:59:06 pm
You just know some c*nt will photoshop that Binance logo on our shirt to say bindippers. So original and hurtful.

I'll also be glad to see the back of Standard Chartered. A very dull, corporate logo. Hope it's not a Crypto company though, they've already ruined the name of the Staples Center.
FlashGordon

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 09:00:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 25, 2022, 10:30:52 am
Took the youngest to his second league game yesterday, so in the space of 8 days he got to watch us reach an FA Cup final by twatting City, smash 4 past the Mancs and took the piss out of his Ma, saw them lose to Arsenal and then got to experience a Derby and see Big Div bang in yet another against the shite.

The kids don't know how lucky they are.

That's class Rob, delighted for you and him.
Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 10:20:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 25, 2022, 06:20:13 pm
I don't know much about these crypto companies, but their logo does look nice ...


PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
April 25, 2022, 10:58:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2022, 10:20:25 pm
Every day is a winding road

Mate, I am aware about the "bin" analogy, but I am playing along ...
telekon

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:54:38 am
Nice, an electronic ponzi scheme to replace a relatively corrupt bank.  ::)

rocco

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:00:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 25, 2022, 05:51:15 pm
People saying it could be a company called "Binance"? Never heard of them.  ;D

https://twitter.com/binance

Sponsor Lazio under £10m per season going to have to think bigger if they want to partner with the us

Seems 30m over 3 years
btroom

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:41:32 pm
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 01:54:38 am
Nice, an electronic ponzi scheme to replace a relatively corrupt bank.  ::)

corrupt bank according to tory govt. who got no problem dealing with saudi's
J-Mc-

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:09:41 am
If it is binance, its worth noting that a lot of banks are blocking transactions to the app now due to fraud investigations.

Used it a while back until my bank blocked all transactions.
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:22:22 am
"Liverpool have not ruled out cryptocurrency firms partnering with the club but the state of play at present sees it engaging with a number of global firms ahead of negotiations. The Reds are expected to announce a replacement during the summer, ahead of the new season, potentially in June or July.

Standard Chartered has the right to renew their partnership and the ECHO understands that discussions are 'live and ongoing' and have believed to have been positive so far. But needing to understand the value of the club's principal partnership, Liverpool are currently speaking to a number of companies across a variety of industries including financial services, travel and tourism, consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, media, as well as cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain. The club is understood to be reviewing all options and no decision is close to being reached."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-shirt-deal-crypto-breaking-23774247
Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:31:57 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:09:41 am
If it is binance, its worth noting that a lot of banks are blocking transactions to the app now due to fraud investigations.

Used it a while back until my bank blocked all transactions.

United States
In 2019, Binance was banned in the United States on regulatory grounds. In response, Binance and other investors opened Binance.US, a separate exchange registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and designed to comply with all applicable US laws.  The US variant has been praised for offering a very similar interface and feature set to its worldwide counterpart. However, it is banned in seven states.  In May 2021, Bloomberg News reported that Binance was under investigation by the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service for money-laundering and tax evasion.

United Kingdom
In June 2021, Binance was ordered by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to stop all regulated activity in the United Kingdom. In January 2021, the FCA began requiring firms dealing with cryptocurrency to register in order to comply with anti-money laundering rules. As Binance is not compliant with these rules, it is being forced to cease operations within the coming weeks.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Binance#United_States

Also note
In March 2022, amidst the Russian invasion on Ukraine, Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao, refused to ban the users from Russia, citing "financial freedom
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:22:54 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:09:41 am
If it is binance, its worth noting that a lot of banks are blocking transactions to the app now due to fraud investigations.

Used it a while back until my bank blocked all transactions.

It is not. Samie has made a joke, with the obvious "bin" referrence. We still haven't started serious negotiations, but we are exploring all the possibilities, trying to beat Real Madrid's 70 million per season deal with "Emirates" ...
