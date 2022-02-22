Actually think the yellow socks will look good, they just look silly because they're next to the shorts instead of below them
Good shout that tbf mate. Lots of people struggle with clothing taste when they aren't in the correct orientation. I'll have to ask him to see if they have pics on a mannequin doing a sort of goal scoring pose so people can try and imagine it as it will be. Or maybe propped at a bar, all on his own of course, for those FKW types.
Apparently there a no socks with next years kit. I have pictures, but can't share them
Bit tedious all these WUMs and fishing.What Fumler posted will be the kit. He gets it right every year. Hoping we get some new pics in this thread soon.
There is alot of pictures of the home as most of youve seen already, but away/third is still not leaked designwise. Only colours.
You have pictures of no socks but can't share a pic of no socks? Is this Inception?
No comment
Looks like a wetsuit
new cup match font
Pre-match home shirt leaked and a new cup match font
[/quoteThat prematch shirt is beautiful 😍
Are long sleeved kits a thing of the past with us now? I know other teams still have long sleeved kits! Which was the last kit we had which you could also get with long sleeves?
