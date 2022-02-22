« previous next »
El Lobo

Re: New Kit thread
February 22, 2022, 03:06:01 pm
Actually think the yellow socks will look good, they just look silly because they're next to the shorts instead of below them
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
February 22, 2022, 09:55:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 22, 2022, 03:06:01 pm
Actually think the yellow socks will look good, they just look silly because they're next to the shorts instead of below them

Good shout that tbf mate. Lots of people struggle with clothing taste when they aren't in the correct orientation. I'll have to ask him to see if they have pics on a mannequin doing a sort of goal scoring pose so people can try and imagine it as it will be. Or maybe propped at a bar, all on his own of course, for those FKW types.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
February 22, 2022, 10:00:53 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on February 22, 2022, 09:55:08 pm
Good shout that tbf mate. Lots of people struggle with clothing taste when they aren't in the correct orientation. I'll have to ask him to see if they have pics on a mannequin doing a sort of goal scoring pose so people can try and imagine it as it will be. Or maybe propped at a bar, all on his own of course, for those FKW types.

Apparently there a no socks with next years kit. I have pictures, but can't share them
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
February 22, 2022, 10:24:40 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on February 22, 2022, 10:00:53 pm
Apparently there a no socks with next years kit. I have pictures, but can't share them

You have pictures of no socks but can't share a pic of no socks? Is this Inception?
fumler

Re: New Kit thread
February 22, 2022, 10:31:49 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on February 22, 2022, 09:54:50 am
Bit tedious all these WUMs and fishing.

What Fumler posted will be the kit. He gets it right every year. Hoping we get some new pics in this thread soon.

 8)

There is alot of pictures of the home as most of youve seen already, but away/third is still not leaked designwise. Only colours.

CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
February 22, 2022, 10:39:24 pm
Quote from: fumler on February 22, 2022, 10:31:49 pm

 8)

There is alot of pictures of the home as most of youve seen already, but away/third is still not leaked designwise. Only colours.

Third kit has rainbow socks.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
February 22, 2022, 10:49:01 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on February 22, 2022, 10:24:40 pm
You have pictures of no socks but can't share a pic of no socks? Is this Inception?

No comment
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
February 22, 2022, 10:52:19 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on February 22, 2022, 10:49:01 pm
No comment

If I'm being honest I'm sort of getting what Mr Kinky Gray was saying below...

Quote from: gray19lfc on February 22, 2022, 09:54:50 am
Bit tedious all these WUMs and fishing.

Some of us are just trying to pass on genuine information about yellow / golden socks and the likes of you are just peeing about and taking the St Michael like this is some sort of cheap pub taproom at 1am!
Tobez

Re: New Kit thread
February 23, 2022, 08:09:19 am
gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
Pre-match home shirt leaked and a new cup match font
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
new cup match font
That's horrible, really really horrible. We deserve to be knocked out by Burton fucking Albion for wearing that shite.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
Hate fonts where they just decide random lower case letters are fine.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:04:40 pm
They need to bring this font back
KST

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
Pre-match home shirt leaked and a new cup match font
[/quote

That prematch shirt is beautiful 😍
Jack_Bauer

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:10:57 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
Pre-match home shirt leaked and a new cup match font
Not liking that Cup Font. Looks way too similar to the awful one we had under Warrior/New Balance.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 06:55:41 am
Pre match shirt is beautiful but without that Axa logo would look even better
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA UKRAINI

owens_2k

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:56:27 am
Are long sleeved kits a thing of the past with us now? I know other teams still have long sleeved kits! Which was the last kit we had which you could also get with long sleeves?
stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:15:44 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
Pre-match home shirt leaked and a new cup match font

There are loads of the pre-match and training gear on OFOBALL if anyone wants to search/google it for info. The one posted here has been up on that for about a month, I think.
kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:21:24 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 09:56:27 am
Are long sleeved kits a thing of the past with us now? I know other teams still have long sleeved kits! Which was the last kit we had which you could also get with long sleeves?

Nike don't produce them
