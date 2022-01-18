« previous next »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 17, 2022, 06:53:34 pm
well some of you got what you wanted... which was a plain red shirt with no memorable qualities :butt



Im guessing the big marketing feature will be that its a 100% recycled/renewable/ethically produced materials kit with some sort of Going Green but still a true Red tag line.
It's probably the kit that people have screamed for most over the years.

Some old blokes who won't buy it will still cry. Personally it's absolutely gorgeous.

The away kits will hopefully be bananas.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 17, 2022, 06:53:34 pm
well some of you got what you wanted... which was a plain red shirt with no memorable qualities :butt



Excellent :thumbup
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 17, 2022, 06:53:34 pm
well some of you got what you wanted... which was a plain red shirt with no memorable qualities :butt



Fantastic. That's what a Liverpool home shirt should look like.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 18, 2022, 09:36:37 am
Fantastic. That's what a Liverpool home shirt should look like.
Exactly. I love it.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 18, 2022, 08:32:05 am
It's probably the kit that people have screamed for most over the years.

Some old blokes who won't buy it will still cry. Personally it's absolutely gorgeous.

The away kits will hopefully be bananas.

This is exactly what I wanted, all red. Very much like the CL winning kit (05) my favorite Liverpool kit of all time.
Nice palate cleanser before they go truly mental next season I reckon.
Love it. Its not as good as 2017/18 but nothing ever will be.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 17, 2022, 06:53:34 pm
well some of you got what you wanted... which was a plain red shirt with no memorable qualities :butt



i'll buy it.
Fucks sake, that means all the moaning twats will stay in other threads now. FSG out.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on January 18, 2022, 12:29:11 pm
Nice palate cleanser before they go truly mental next season I reckon.

Ah so we're now using next season's kit to moan about potential future kits as there is nothing to moan about in relation to this one. Reactions to new kits would make for an interesting case study.
Quote from: S on January 18, 2022, 01:37:46 pm
Love it. Its not as good as 2017/18 but nothing ever will be.
This is true not just about that kit, but about life in general.

'Darling, was our wedding day the happiest day of your life?'
*Thinks about the team running out vs Boro on the last day of the 2016-17 season*
'Oh of course love'.
*Resumes daydreaming about the celebrations when Gini scored*
Thats how you do a Liverpool home kit.
Quote from: S on January 18, 2022, 01:37:46 pm
Love it. Its not as good as 2017/18 but nothing ever will be.

That's the benchmark for me. Fabulous design and colour with enough references to previous shirts without losing freshness. NB were far superior to Nike by a mile.
Quote from: Samie on January 17, 2022, 10:52:19 pm
Dickheads on twitter already complaining that's it's "too plain". :butt

i mean it literally could just be a standard Nike training shirt with a few things stuck on lol

will be interested to see the sales numbers of this versus our previous Nike home shirts.
I really like it. No fuss.

Itll be interesting to see if the cost of living pressures mean that a £80 tee shirt is such a smart purchase.
Just seen this on my pc monitor today. The arms are a different shade/material to the rest of the shirt, which is interesting. Will look quite good once we see it on someone, preferably VVD.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 18, 2022, 10:49:22 pm
Just seen this on my pc monitor today. The arms are a different shade/material to the rest of the shirt, which is interesting. Will look quite good once we see it on someone, preferably VVD.

It looks like it's the fans version too so I'm sure the player version will have an improved look in terms of trim and materials.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 18, 2022, 08:32:05 am

The away kits will hopefully be bananas.

Don't go giving Nike any ideas like that, that just encourages them.

fc

My favourite Liverpool kit.



All red.
I love that the new kit is all red. Simple, tasteful.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 17, 2022, 06:53:34 pm
well some of you got what you wanted... which was a plain red shirt with no memorable qualities :butt


Hopefully looks better on the players because not doing it for me that

But either way not arsed like. Just don't think it looks impressive as our best ones, just bang average
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 18, 2022, 05:43:17 pm
will be interested to see the sales numbers of this versus our previous Nike home shirts.

Just from the sales of those on RAWK who have previously said "if it was just a plain red top I'd buy it" it'll be the best selling shirt ever by some way.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:38:35 pm
Just from the sales of those on RAWK who have previously said "if it was just a plain red top I'd buy it" it'll be the best selling shirt ever by some way.

 ;D

some may be shocked the primarily middle aged men of RAWK are not the target market  ;D
beautiful this training top



releases later this month with some other stuff
Next seasons inspiration kits:




Dramatic, controversial and often blurring the line between sport and entertainment, it's easy to find common ground between Liga MX and lucha libre, the style of wrestling that has masked fighters performing stunning acrobatics that is one of the country's most colorful exports. But what happens when you combine both ideas into one concept?

In recent years, the designs for soccer kits have got increasingly adventurous -- think Tottenham Hotspur's "cosmic" jersey that they wear on the road this season, or Manchester City's paisley shirt that helped them top ESPN's Premier League kit ranking last term -- but in general they are still a long way behind the razzle dazzle of outfits from the wrestling world.

Mexican kit manufacturers Charly has done its bit to change that, merging two of the nation's most celebrated and beloved forms of entertainment. In a collaboration with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, a professional wrestling promotion based in Mexico City that is celebrating its 30th anniversary, Charly has released some spectacular third kits for six Liga MX clubs during the 2022 Clausura season.


Atlas, Leon, Pachuca, Queretaro, Santos Laguna and Tijuana are the clubs participating in Charly's "From The Ring To The Field" project, and the kits all contain vivid and striking lucha libre imagery. The results are stunning, on a par with the special series of kits the same manufacturer released in 2020 to celebrate Mexico's Dia de los Muertos.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm
beautiful this training top



releases later this month with some other stuff

Love that teal colour.

I'm sure they know better than me about such things but why release stuff half way through the season, haven't they lost out on months of sales? Or is it because people who bought stuff in August are more likely to splash out again now? Just seems odd when next season's stuff will be out soon.
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:20:06 pm
Hopefully looks better on the players because not doing it for me that

But either way not arsed like. Just don't think it looks impressive as our best ones, just bang average

Gold crest would improve.
Seems weirdly early to be getting a sneak peek, since Nike have been fairly secretive up till now. I think it will be potentially a great strip, as long as Nike don't balls it up with weird trim etc.
Can't believe there is actual moaning!

Most seasons - the kit manufacturer tries to reinvent the wheel. RAWK "FFS, just keep it simple, why can't we just have a plain red shirt, etc"
Next season - plain red shirt. RAWK "Boring that. Shite. Too simple" or "Why can't it look like 2017-18, best kit we ever had that" (like they're just going to keep regurgitating the same kit...)

Couldn't write it!

Its an all red kit. Shanks would be happy. Good enough for me.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 18, 2022, 10:49:22 pm
Just seen this on my pc monitor today. The arms are a different shade/material to the rest of the shirt, which is interesting.

I thought the same
It might be the first Nike kit I buy.
