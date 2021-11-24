As someone who pays absolutely no attention to the NBA, how big a star is LeBron James? Is he in the Michael Jordan/Shaq O'Neill category?
Same here.
I knew nothing of this guy - not even that a person called LeBron existed - until I read the news a few years ago that he had invested in us.
And even then, I didn't realise how big he was in NBA.
So this sort of marketing does work I guess.
I remember in the 90s, none of my school mates knew anything about basketball or the NBA, but the cool stuff to have was either Chicago Bulls/Jordan stuff, or any footwear with the following on it: Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Converse.... and Reebok Pump if you were attempting to be a bit leftfield
Haha reminds me of the late 80s when kids starting wearing those Pony NFL trainers.....!