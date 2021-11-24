As someone who pays absolutely no attention to the NBA, how big a star is LeBron James? Is he in the Michael Jordan/Shaq O'Neill category?



he is huge, but his Nike clothing and sneaker lines are no way as popular as Jordan.I think Mike Gordon definitely is reaching with that statement. If it was Jordan there'd be instant hype. PSG sells well to 'neutrals' because it's well designed and Jordan-branded. I don't personally think much Nike Lebron gear is any good, it often borders on pretty ugly.Lebron does give us more exposure and some of his fans may start following us, but Lebron brand is not really hugely influential in the place where sports and fashion intersect, compared to Jordan brand at least.Overall the younger Scouse lads won't like it (the older Scouse dads definitely won't) and people outside of Liverpool who like 'athleisure' or 'streetwear' fashion probably will be unmoved too, unless it's well designed.