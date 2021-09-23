It's not so much individual performances in our previous All-Yellow kits that give me that warm feeling inside.It's the fact that yellow is quite tied up in our modern heritage.It's like when you see our old Wembley end on the telly, you could tell it was our end [not just cos of the flags if they were present] because of the colours - red, white and yellow.Other clubs/ends had just a sea of red and white - like Arsenal, Bristol City et al.Man U had red, white n black.So the yellow in ours made us even more unique. And that's one of the main reasons I like it.