Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:24:07 pm
And Charlton away with Morientes scoring a cracker on his debut. Maybe that was just me. :D

Traore's Zidane esque turn into his own goal overshadows it for me still  ;D
The yellow peril looked absolutely fuckin boss on the players...the highlight of the game
Still not completely into the chequered pattern on the neck & cuffs, but from a distance it's a brilliant kit.  The shade of yellow is lovely, and I think going all yellow it much better than some of the occasions in the 90s and 00s when we had black any navy shorts.
It's not so much individual performances in our previous All-Yellow kits that give me that warm feeling inside.
It's the fact that yellow is quite tied up in our modern heritage.
It's like when you see our old Wembley end on the telly, you could tell it was our end [not just cos of the flags if they were present] because of the colours - red, white and yellow.

Other clubs/ends had just a sea of red and white - like Arsenal, Bristol City et al.

Man U had red, white n black.

So the yellow in ours made us even more unique. And that's one of the main reasons I like it.

