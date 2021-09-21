« previous next »
New Kit thread

stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Seems this will be the colour scheme for next season's home.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 21, 2021, 01:18:57 pm
No, per one of the lads on here who is usually spot on [forgot his name] and the leaks posted by FootyHeadlines.

Fumler?

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 21, 2021, 03:47:14 pm

https://ofoball.org/2021/05/11/nike-liverpool-fc-2022-2023-home-kit-ofoball/


Watch everyone moan how boring it is! ;D

RyanBabel19

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 21, 2021, 04:21:46 pm
Fumler?

Watch everyone moan how boring it is! ;D



deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Aye Fumler. And yes, they'll be moaning undoubtedly.
rushyman

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Ive just seen a black one on Facebook lfc page

Different shades of black in sort of squares

Anyone know what that is ?
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Quote from: rushyman on September 21, 2021, 04:50:00 pm
Ive just seen a black one on Facebook lfc page

Different shades of black in sort of squares

Anyone know what that is ?

Similar to the yellow keeper kit? I think it's one of the change keeper kits if so.
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 21, 2021, 04:21:46 pm
Fumler?

Watch everyone moan how boring it is! ;D



Fuck that, a nice plain shirt will do for me. Its for playing footy in, not walking the sodding catwalk or strutting about in a 70's disco.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Quote from: rushyman on September 21, 2021, 04:50:00 pm
Ive just seen a black one on Facebook lfc page

Different shades of black in sort of squares

Anyone know what that is ?

Sounds like the new third kit goalie shirt.
Wabaloolah

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Quote from: rushyman on September 21, 2021, 04:50:00 pm
Ive just seen a black one on Facebook lfc page

Different shades of black in sort of squares

Anyone know what that is ?



This one?  If yes, then yes it is the third goalkeeper kit
RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 21, 2021, 03:47:14 pm
https://ofoball.org/2021/05/11/nike-liverpool-fc-2022-2023-home-kit-ofoball/

gonna be hilarious seeing the people moaning about the kits not being simple moaning about this next season  ;D
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 21, 2021
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 21, 2021, 05:43:02 pm
gonna be hilarious seeing the people moaning about the kits not being simple moaning about this next season  ;D

If the colour is like the 125 year NB kit it'll be sound.
Ray K

Re: New Kit thread
September 22, 2021
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 05:56:04 pm
If the colour is like the 125 year NB kit it'll be sound.
That one should be hanging in the Louvre.
Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
September 22, 2021
Quote from: Byrnee on September 21, 2021, 07:44:59 am
Bravo 😁

👏 👏👏

Glad some one got it :) Great film that.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: New Kit thread
September 23, 2021
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 23, 2021
Quote from: Hazell on September 22, 2021, 06:37:23 pm
Glad some one got it :) Great film that.

Still going over my head
Boaty McBoatface

Re: New Kit thread
September 23, 2021
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2021, 08:16:41 pm
Still going over my head
I'd keep that confidential la.
Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Maybe this has been written about before, but is the white second kit sold out? Seems like it`s not on the official page? I believe it`s a thing of beauty. 
kavah

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Quote from: Raaphael on September 24, 2021, 12:28:18 pm
... is the white second kit sold out?     :missus  ecru

...it's a thing of beauty   :scarf

Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Yes, but why is it sold out? The season has just started.
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Quote from: Raaphael on September 24, 2021, 03:16:58 pm
Yes, but why is it sold out? The season has just started.

Popular and supply issues due to some disease called Covid.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
clubsite isnt the only place you can get it at
Peabee

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Quote from: Raaphael on September 24, 2021, 12:28:18 pm
Maybe this has been written about before, but is the white second kit sold out? Seems like it`s not on the official page? I believe it`s a thing of beauty.

Its available on Nikes site.
Peabee

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2021, 04:22:15 pm
Popular and supply issues due to some disease called Covid.

Its not sold out. You can buy it at Nikes online store.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Away kit should get its first showing tomorrow.
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 24, 2021, 08:01:57 pm
Away kit should get its first showing tomorrow.
Pretty sure it'll be the third tomorrow with them also having black shorts.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
September 24, 2021
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September 24, 2021, 08:19:33 pm
Pretty sure it'll be the third tomorrow with them also having black shorts.
Could be, yeah.
Kop Kings

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2021
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September 24, 2021, 08:19:33 pm
Pretty sure it'll be the third tomorrow with them also having black shorts.

I swear the last few seasons Liverpool have played in their third kits far more than their actual away kits. Last year it seemed we wore our black checkered shirt far more than the 'blue' away shirt, whilst the season before we seemed to wear our black and aqua third shirt far more than our white away one. Could just be my imagination, mind
meady1981

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2021
Yuck
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2021
Think the yellow looks great. Proper Liverpool.
flyingcod

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2021
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September 25, 2021, 06:28:33 pm
Think the yellow looks great. Proper Liverpool.

I like this more than the away.  And my 8yo daughter wants the top for Christmas.

And that is praise indeed.  ;D

fc
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
September 25, 2021
Proper Liverpool it may be but there are no particularly good memories in yellow kits for us since the 70s and 80s.

B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23312 on: Yesterday at 11:51:49 pm »
It's really a lovely kit that yellow one. I'm glad they weren't boring and gave us something unique.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23313 on: Today at 12:09:55 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on September 25, 2021, 12:00:15 am
I swear the last few seasons Liverpool have played in their third kits far more than their actual away kits. Last year it seemed we wore our black checkered shirt far more than the 'blue' away shirt, whilst the season before we seemed to wear our black and aqua third shirt far more than our white away one. Could just be my imagination, mind

What happened to that trend we had in 2012/13 where we would play QPR for example away, and we wouldnt wear red despite no kit clash, to promote the away shirt.

Feels like FSG done away with that after one season, and didnt make it past the warrior days.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23314 on: Today at 07:39:14 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:09:55 am
What happened to that trend we had in 2012/13 where we would play QPR for example away, and we wouldnt wear red despite no kit clash, to promote the away shirt.

Feels like FSG done away with that after one season, and didnt make it past the warrior days.

Not sure. I was going to say maybe there werent as many sides who wired red in the league back then and we had to wear it a certain number of times but just looked and Sunderland and Stoke were in it back then, along with all the usual suspects plus Villa and West Ham so that cant be it. We also wore that purple one at Villa when Suarez got one of his hat tricks.
