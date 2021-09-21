What happened to that trend we had in 2012/13 where we would play QPR for example away, and we wouldnt wear red despite no kit clash, to promote the away shirt.



Feels like FSG done away with that after one season, and didnt make it past the warrior days.



Not sure. I was going to say maybe there werent as many sides who wired red in the league back then and we had to wear it a certain number of times but just looked and Sunderland and Stoke were in it back then, along with all the usual suspects plus Villa and West Ham so that cant be it. We also wore that purple one at Villa when Suarez got one of his hat tricks.