I swear the last few seasons Liverpool have played in their third kits far more than their actual away kits. Last year it seemed we wore our black checkered shirt far more than the 'blue' away shirt, whilst the season before we seemed to wear our black and aqua third shirt far more than our white away one. Could just be my imagination, mind
What happened to that trend we had in 2012/13 where we would play QPR for example away, and we wouldnt wear red despite no kit clash, to promote the away shirt.
Feels like FSG done away with that after one season, and didnt make it past the warrior days.