New Kit thread

Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 11:33:38 am
I don't think any other team has an all-yellow kit with red trim in its heritage, so it's deffo an LFC signature..

lfc79

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 01:57:53 pm
But what is the obsession with clashing colours on kits, if you look at those yellow kits I can only assume we were forced by the sponsor to put the logo in green when it woudl look far better matching in red. But why on our new kits does the away need orange on it as well.
in fairness produce a "too" classic kit and you risk lower sales for the next year
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 03:22:31 pm
What dreams are made of..

Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 03:24:38 pm
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 04:41:18 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September 10, 2021, 11:33:38 am
I don't think any other team has an all-yellow kit with red trim in its heritage, so it's deffo an LFC signature..


Don't forget the Warrior and Reebok efforts. Even though the Reebok one was yellow and black.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 04:58:39 pm
I quite liked that 97/98 one (were away kits only a one year thing even back then?) but struggling to think of too many memorable moments in it. Although McManamans goal at Arsenal, Owens at United and Fowlers volley at West Ham were all very decent in their own ways.
Spezialo

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 06:25:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on August 29, 2021, 09:41:57 pm
So, you're saying if it completely different it might be ok?

Not completely different no. Just the colour and badge gone.
paulrazor

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 06:46:47 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 10, 2021, 04:58:39 pm
I quite liked that 97/98 one (were away kits only a one year thing even back then?) but struggling to think of too many memorable moments in it. Although McManamans goal at Arsenal, Owens at United and Fowlers volley at West Ham were all very decent in their own ways.
mcmanaman at Barnsley was a good one

I think they often relegated the previous years away jersey to a third choice. I am sure I remember it being said that year that the ecru from 96/7 would still be used but as no team played in yellow and red it was never needed.

That yellow kit was the third kit in 98/99

Think the white kit from 98/99 might have been third choice in 99/00 but again with no team playing in both red and green, no need

For a few years yes the second one would be retained as third kit in other years
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 06:58:34 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September 10, 2021, 06:46:47 pm
mcmanaman at Barnsley was a good one

I think they often relegated the previous years away jersey to a third choice. I am sure I remember it being said that year that the ecru from 96/7 would still be used but as no team played in yellow and red it was never needed.

That yellow kit was the third kit in 98/99

Think the white kit from 98/99 might have been third choice in 99/00 but again with no team playing in both red and green, no need

For a few years yes the second one would be retained as third kit in other years

If only wed played Galatasaray or Melchester Rovers wed have had one more wear out of the ecru!

Actually that yellow kit most reminds me of that League Cup semi final debacle against Boro. One up from the first leg, got to the pub five minutes late and we were two down!
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 07:10:02 pm
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 07:13:51 pm
Quote from: kavah on September 10, 2021, 02:33:32 am
Had anyone been to a McDs then?
There were some in London, but definitely wasn't one in Liverpool in the 70s. Wimpy was the king  :lickin




We always went the one next to Lewis's. I still remember the first time we tried McNasty's, it was shite compared to Wimpy
paulrazor

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 08:55:41 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 10, 2021, 06:58:34 pm
If only wed played Galatasaray or Melchester Rovers wed have had one more wear out of the ecru!

Actually that yellow kit most reminds me of that League Cup semi final debacle against Boro. One up from the first leg, got to the pub five minutes late and we were two down!
horror show.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
September 10, 2021, 10:54:05 pm
Quote from: kavah on September 10, 2021, 02:33:32 am
Had anyone been to a McDs then?
There were some in London, but definitely wasn't one in Liverpool in the 70s. Wimpy was the king  :lickin




Haha deffo, used to love Wimpy! Seemed much posher getting a knife and fork for a burger! McDs would have been more the 80s they appeared I think. But I was meaning that nowadays people hold up the retro yellow kits to be God-like yet no one says they remind them of McDonald's outfits - but any new ones automatically get labelled as looking like a McDonald's outfit.
rossipersempre

Re: New Kit thread
September 11, 2021, 01:28:00 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September 10, 2021, 03:22:31 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September 10, 2021, 03:24:38 pm


As a kid, I always hated the alternate cycle (every 2 years back then I think) that meant the away shirt was yellow. Always loved the white shirts, Kenny in Hitachi with black shorts, Whelans all white effort here and the legendary Candy of the late 80s.

Think thats stuck with me. Yellow being a horrible colour not just for football kit (Brazil iconic golden yellow the only exception) but full stop. A colour associated with banana skins, liver disease and cowardice.
a little break

Re: New Kit thread
September 11, 2021, 02:43:45 am
Quote from: fumler on September  9, 2021, 12:57:01 pm
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.


This is both stunning and infuriating.
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
September 11, 2021, 02:50:35 am
Quote from: fumler on September  9, 2021, 12:57:01 pm
Just a small change, and BANG! - Best away kit in years.


True. But some dick in Beaverton needed to justify their BA in Fashion & Textiles by 'inventing' the checkered trim because it mimics the flags flown on the Kop.
B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
September 11, 2021, 12:03:59 pm
It makes me laugh

It's a third kit. Regardless of how you think it could have been perfect, it's definitely one of our better ones of recent years.

Sure they could put out a simple yellow and red one, same way they could put out a simple red home one every year. But then that would deprive you all of the wanking over @LFC_ Dave69 and his latest mock up. And you don't know how much those RTs mean to Dave.
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
September 17, 2021, 03:32:42 am
Some of the larger sizes appear to be back in stock at the moment, if anyone's interested.
RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
September 17, 2021, 07:56:50 am
the ecru away kit is so popular, seen so many at Anfield the past couple games and a few just out and about.

third kit has grown on me after seeing the VVD photoshoot  8)
lamonti

Re: New Kit thread
September 17, 2021, 08:00:53 am
We'll be wearing this at Atléti and Milan then I guess?
Dave McCoy

Re: New Kit thread
September 17, 2021, 05:29:22 pm
Mine just arrived in the mail, think it's pretty sharp myself.  Not as nice as the away but it's the first time I've ever bought all 3 jerseys in a single season.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: New Kit thread
September 18, 2021, 07:20:21 am
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
September 18, 2021, 10:22:23 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 18, 2021, 07:20:21 am
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-black-bomber-jacket-21-22

Someone please tell me the price is a typo.

Nope, and its £50 cheaper than the Nike website. Fucking taking the piss with that one. And what's this fucking bollocks with the Fleur-de-Lis?, fuck supporting the UK  :wanker

Nike Air Destroyer Liverpool F.C.
£499.95
THE PRIDE OF LIVERPOOL.

The Nike Air Destroyer Liverpool F.C. Jacket brings team details to a varsity-inspired design.A list of years on the sleeve and a list of locations on the chest nod to the top European titles the Reds have won and lets everyone know who your team is.

Fit for Champions

Leather sleeves offer a premium look and feel.Accent colours at the collar, cuffs and hem let you support the Reds.

Show Your Support

"YNWA" down the chest pays tribute to "You'll Never Walk Alone"Liverpool F.C.'s anthem.
Rep the UK

Fleur-de-lis symbol on the sleeve pays tribute to the UK.



https://www.nike.com/gb/w?q=lfc%20air%20destroyer&vst=lfc%20air%20destroyer
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: New Kit thread
September 18, 2021, 10:30:27 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 18, 2021, 07:20:21 am
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-black-bomber-jacket-21-22

Someone please tell me the price is a typo.

I dont know whats worse. The price, or one of the reviews on the official site from someone who actually paid it, yet didnt receive it.
Pistolero

Re: New Kit thread
September 18, 2021, 10:34:11 am
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on September 18, 2021, 10:30:27 am
I dont know whats worse. The price, or one of the reviews on the official site from someone who actually paid it, yet didnt receive it.

Whoever it was who bought it deserves to be ripped off....
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
September 18, 2021, 11:04:06 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 18, 2021, 07:20:21 am
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-black-bomber-jacket-21-22

Someone please tell me the price is a typo.

Firstly, they could of at least given the lass a jacket with sleeves that fit. And who wears a letterman worth £400+ wearing bicycle shorts?

Bin that massive swoosh on the back and it would be decent.
gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
September 18, 2021, 12:17:11 pm
Anybody interested in the keeper away top? Its the player version. Bought it from DHgate but it doesnt fit. Its a large but slim fitting. Will sell it for £20 including delivery. PM me.
Lad

Re: New Kit thread
September 18, 2021, 12:39:56 pm
If Im going to pay £450 for a jacket it wont have a fucking big Nike logo on the back and YNWA on the front.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: New Kit thread
September 18, 2021, 12:51:41 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on September 18, 2021, 10:34:11 am
Whoever it was who bought it deserves to be ripped off....

Im glad I wasnt the only one who thought this. Was afraid to say it, but now I can.  ;D
RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
September 19, 2021, 01:07:29 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 18, 2021, 07:20:21 am
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-black-bomber-jacket-21-22

Someone please tell me the price is a typo.

leather sleeves add up. i like these collegiate jackets usually but the execution of this looks a bit shit.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
September 19, 2021, 01:27:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 18, 2021, 10:22:23 am
Nope, and its £50 cheaper than the Nike website. Fucking taking the piss with that one. And what's this fucking bollocks with the Fleur-de-Lis?, fuck supporting the UK  :wanker

Nike Air Destroyer Liverpool F.C.
£499.95
THE PRIDE OF LIVERPOOL.

The Nike Air Destroyer Liverpool F.C. Jacket brings team details to a varsity-inspired design.A list of years on the sleeve and a list of locations on the chest nod to the top European titles the Reds have won and lets everyone know who your team is.

Fit for Champions

Leather sleeves offer a premium look and feel.Accent colours at the collar, cuffs and hem let you support the Reds.

Show Your Support

"YNWA" down the chest pays tribute to "You'll Never Walk Alone"Liverpool F.C.'s anthem.
Rep the UK

Fleur-de-lis symbol on the sleeve pays tribute to the UK.



https://www.nike.com/gb/w?q=lfc%20air%20destroyer&vst=lfc%20air%20destroyer

Isn't the Fleur-de-Lys more a French symbol anyway?
Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
September 19, 2021, 01:31:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 18, 2021, 10:22:23 am
Nope, and its £50 cheaper than the Nike website. Fucking taking the piss with that one. And what's this fucking bollocks with the Fleur-de-Lis?, fuck supporting the UK  :wanker

I think it's an agency which has uh 'models' cut up to look like movie stars.
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:39:42 pm
I gotta say, the Home kit is very pretty. And it's deffo a nice design. The more I see it, the more I like the design of it.
It just doesn't give me the feeling that it's an LFC Home kit. It's just too fancy and different to what we've had.
So, nice design. Just not suited to us.



The way the orange/salmon and black on the collar jars with the 'red' just doesn't hit the right LFC buttons.
Byrnee

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:44:59 am
Quote from: Hazell on September 19, 2021, 01:31:47 pm
I think it's an agency which has uh 'models' cut up to look like movie stars.

Bravo 😁

👏 👏👏
