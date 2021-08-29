I quite liked that 97/98 one (were away kits only a one year thing even back then?) but struggling to think of too many memorable moments in it. Although McManamans goal at Arsenal, Owens at United and Fowlers volley at West Ham were all very decent in their own ways.



mcmanaman at Barnsley was a good oneI think they often relegated the previous years away jersey to a third choice. I am sure I remember it being said that year that the ecru from 96/7 would still be used but as no team played in yellow and red it was never needed.That yellow kit was the third kit in 98/99Think the white kit from 98/99 might have been third choice in 99/00 but again with no team playing in both red and green, no needFor a few years yes the second one would be retained as third kit in other years