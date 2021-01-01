« previous next »
Clint Eastwood

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:33:53 am
Horrendous that third kit. Its hard to make a kit look good when its so vibrant yellow, but the McNasty's-style trim really doesnt help, it would look far better without it.

Its a bit late to release the third kit isnt it? Ive noticed other clubs doing it too, is it a new thing?
RedSamba

  EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:51:17 am
on the other hand, the white jacket that Konate is wearing in the promo video is  :lickin
paulrazor

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:53:11 am
Looks like a DHL van
stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:07:59 am
I think its sound to be honest.
Henderson19

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:11:21 am
Mustard and ketchup. I like it.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:12:20 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:53:11 am
Looks like a DHL van

No, a DHL van looks like Liverpool supporter's flags from the 70s  ;)
fucking appalled

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:20:01 am
Don't think any of the kits are particularly awful or offensive....but as ever with football kits it seems they've put some odd bits on to be different which has ended up making the shirts a bit crap, like SoS said yesterday. White trim instead of orange on the home shirt, red trim instead of 'salmon' on the away and a normal collar instead of the bizarre checkerboard pattern on the third and thats three spot on shirts. I know you'll get the usual shouts of 'but its fashion' and 'they need to appeal to youngsters' and 'football fans will buy it anyway' but time and again it just seems the shirt manufacturers don't quite grasp what the majority of Liverpool fans want in a shirt.
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:22:39 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:20:01 am
Don't think any of the kits are particularly awful or offensive....but as ever with football kits it seems they've put some odd bits on to be different which has ended up making the shirts a bit crap, like SoS said yesterday. White trim instead of orange on the home shirt, red trim instead of 'salmon' on the away and a normal collar instead of the bizarre checkerboard pattern on the third and thats three spot on shirts. I know you'll get the usual shouts of 'but its fashion' and 'they need to appeal to youngsters' and 'football fans will buy it anyway' but time and again it just seems the shirt manufacturers don't quite grasp what the majority of Liverpool fans want in a shirt.

Perfectly put.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:29:51 am
I think the away is our best in a long time, in fairness.

I really like the warm-up tops too, it would probably be the first LFC item I've purchased in years if they sold it in long sleeve.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:32:30 am
the away kit is great, the 3rd kit looks good on the players and we'll wear it a handful of times. Home kit is better than several home kits we've had in the last 10 years.

ByrdmanLFC

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:43:02 am
Love it and i will love seeing hendo lift the CL trophy with it
B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:57:15 am
Three great set of kits this year. Very happy with them personally
RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:58:23 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:00:46 am
Saw this on Twitter, beats any of the kits Nike have put out thus far



looks shit imo
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Have to go with the fella above and say I also think that looks shite. I swear half the time these mock ups from Twitter people post do. Or they are so simple that it's basically a red t shirt with our stuff on
flyingcod

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:12:35 am
Quote from: elbow on September  7, 2021, 11:24:28 pm
So, to sum up - some people like our kits and some don't.

You can't come on here with logical, common sense talk like that.

We want 580+ pages of twaddle and counter-twaddle on the minutiae of collar design.  ;D

fc

Pistolero

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:25:51 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:57:15 am
Three great set of kits this year. Very happy with them personally

two great kits for me...the aways are beauties - particularly the yellow..can't wait to see that in action....
naYoRHa2b

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:27:37 am
Shite. Like your nan's teatowels
Capon Debaser

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:28:14 am
Think all of the gear looks smart on the players an that. The kids will love it(Not robs obvs LOLZ) but even those jackets dont look as bad on em. Bit like the old Helly Hansen jackets and such

Think that yellow kit is ace
RobinHood

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:51:32 am
I appreciate the colour scheme, its not often we have a yellow kit, and for me its a classic Liverpool colour for an away kit. What have colours like purple, fluorescent orange and camouflaged teal got to do with Liverpool FC?

The only thing I would change is the collar as its a bit McDonalds for me. But on the whole I like both away kits.
Tobez

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:31:05 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 11:27:37 am
Shite. Like your nan's teatowels

What are you doing in my nan's house?!
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:31:09 pm
They've already got stock issues, and the kit only went on sale a few hours ago. No sizes available above XL.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:34:08 pm
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:44:48 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Yesterday at 01:31:09 pm
They've already got stock issues, and the kit only went on sale a few hours ago. No sizes available above XL.
ridiculous

the Adult white one is sold out too

Correct me if im wrong but wasnt there a court battle where Nike's main argument was they could supply better than NB

doesnt look it
FlashGordon

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:48:41 pm
Supply chains all over the world are effected. It's as if people don't remember there's an ongoing global pandemic  ;D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:51:06 pm
Use other places to buy the shirt other than the club website.

bird_lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:58:07 pm
Would someone be able to supply me a link to the home kit from DH Gate via DM please? As in the exact link youve used to order as theres quite a few options and I dont want to end up getting it wrong!
LiamG

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:48:41 pm
Supply chains all over the world are effected. It's as if people don't remember there's an ongoing global pandemic  ;D

The mancs seem to have enough shirts for their fans buying them with ronaldo on the back though?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
The mancs seem to have enough shirts for their fans buying them with ronaldo on the back though?

For the time being. For instance, the new third Ajax kit, won't be available again until january.

StevoHimself

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:49:51 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:00:46 am
Saw this on Twitter, beats any of the kits Nike have put out thus far



That's genuinely awful. This happens every season. Kit gets a mixed reaction, some fifteen year old in his ma's basement takes a break from World of Warcraft to knock up some monstrosity on MS Paint and we all have to pretend it's better than the real thing. Their usually at least funny in a garish sort of way but this one's just boring. If anything, it looks like the type of uninspiring thing Warrior might have cooked up for us.
4pool

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:13:15 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:33:53 am
Horrendous that third kit. Its hard to make a kit look good when its so vibrant yellow, but the McNasty's-style trim really doesnt help, it would look far better without it.

Its a bit late to release the third kit isnt it? Ive noticed other clubs doing it too, is it a new thing?

3rd kit is considered a Champions League change strip, so will always be released shortly before we play in the CL.



As for stock, said it before, get it if you find it or else risk it being gone. Whether something from the club or any shop you go into. Everything is on backorder and all manufacturers can't keep up.

Factories are short of workers--can't run 2 or 3 shifts.

Whether that is those factories making the materials for clothing or those factories cutting and assembling the clothing.

Then the same holds true for shipping. There is a world wide container shortage. Not to mention a backlog of inspection then release of containers once they get to the port.


Have a neighbor working on repairing his transmission for his car. Needs a part. Told it will be 4-6 weeks before it is available. He can't find that part anywhere. Makes no odds clothing or otherwise.
Van Halen

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:44:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2021, 05:34:52 pm
Oh come on, what's not to love about a Christmas jumper? ;)



I see Luis crying when i see/think of the space invaders shirt. :(
elbow

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:56:38 pm
Quote from: Van Halen on Yesterday at 07:44:40 pm
I see Luis crying when i see/think of the space invaders shirt. :(

I see Stevie steaming into Fellaini!  :D
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:53:46 am
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:56:38 pm
I see Stevie steaming into Fellaini!  :D
I see nothing cos the space invaders pattern has mashed my vision up
kj999

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 05:04:48 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Have to go with the fella above and say I also think that looks shite. I swear half the time these mock ups from Twitter people post do. Or they are so simple that it's basically a red t shirt with our stuff on

Agreed. I also thing some people are pre-programmed to think of anything Nike does as 'shite', and anything they find on Twitter as 'decent'. Guarantted, if THAT was our actual kit, you'd have all the same folks on here calling it shite.

