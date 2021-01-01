Horrendous that third kit. Its hard to make a kit look good when its so vibrant yellow, but the McNasty's-style trim really doesnt help, it would look far better without it.
Its a bit late to release the third kit isnt it? Ive noticed other clubs doing it too, is it a new thing?
3rd kit is considered a Champions League change strip, so will always be released shortly before we play in the CL.
As for stock, said it before, get it if you find it or else risk it being gone. Whether something from the club or any shop you go into. Everything is on backorder and all manufacturers can't keep up.
Factories are short of workers--can't run 2 or 3 shifts.
Whether that is those factories making the materials for clothing or those factories cutting and assembling the clothing.
Then the same holds true for shipping. There is a world wide container shortage. Not to mention a backlog of inspection then release of containers once they get to the port.
Have a neighbor working on repairing his transmission for his car. Needs a part. Told it will be 4-6 weeks before it is available. He can't find that part anywhere. Makes no odds clothing or otherwise.