Don't think any of the kits are particularly awful or offensive....but as ever with football kits it seems they've put some odd bits on to be different which has ended up making the shirts a bit crap, like SoS said yesterday. White trim instead of orange on the home shirt, red trim instead of 'salmon' on the away and a normal collar instead of the bizarre checkerboard pattern on the third and thats three spot on shirts. I know you'll get the usual shouts of 'but its fashion' and 'they need to appeal to youngsters' and 'football fans will buy it anyway' but time and again it just seems the shirt manufacturers don't quite grasp what the majority of Liverpool fans want in a shirt.