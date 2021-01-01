« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 574 575 576 577 578 [579]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2829597 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,455
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23120 on: Today at 11:24:58 pm »
I've dug both 08/10 & 10/12 shirts them out of the wardrobe, the 08/10 is miles nicer, lighter feel, were the 10/10 feels like a heavy polyester shirt with diamond pattern, & not great wearing it on a warm day[or some say any day  ;)].

 
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23121 on: Today at 11:29:14 pm »
Yes, in hindsight the kit below was a shocker. Hasn't even aged well. I think it's popular with the Hipsters cos it's 'different' and 'iconic'.
But let's be honest, at the time of it's release we weren't really up in arms about it. I have a feeling it was because we were a relatively poor team at the time and it was just nice that we were actually wearing a popular adidas template that a lot of other better teams were wearing - especially as it was also used on international teams so it actually increased our profile.
Almost like the kit elevated us in ways our football couldn't!

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 574 575 576 577 578 [579]   Go Up
« previous next »
 