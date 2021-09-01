Putting our Away/Third kits to the side..

This season's Home kit must be the most revolutionary kit since the 93/95 horror with the massive adidas stripes on top n shorts.

It feels like Nike are seeing how far they can push the boat out with us..

This season they've added that salmon/orange trim that we've never had before and has no connection to us at all, even from recent history. The shirt also has a snazzy, modern stripe affect..

Fanbase seems to generally like it and it's selling. So what will forthcoming seasons bring?

I REALLY hope we don't go down the route of Chelsea and Man City with some of their recent 'modern' Home kit designs.

Chelsea's current one and last season's Man City one are especially terrible.