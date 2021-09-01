« previous next »
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
September 1, 2021, 02:39:48 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 26, 2021, 03:49:20 pm
Love  this

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/02/leaked-nike-liverpool-2021-22-champions.html

it's a shame they didn't copy the Italy jackets' collar. would've preferred it using the colour scheme used on the second kit's shorts too (red/ecru/green).

surprised it's had a mixed reaction though, i'd probably buy it if it gets to a sale.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
September 1, 2021, 03:04:29 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September  1, 2021, 02:39:48 pm
it's a shame they didn't copy the Italy jackets' collar. would've preferred it using the colour scheme used on the second kit's shorts too (red/ecru/green).

surprised it's had a mixed reaction though, i'd probably buy it if it gets to a sale.

I agree, although in the picture the Italian jacket isnt' zipped up all the way like it is on our jacket in the photo.
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23082 on: Yesterday at 07:42:37 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September  1, 2021, 02:39:48 pm
it's a shame they didn't copy the Italy jackets' collar. would've preferred it using the colour scheme used on the second kit's shorts too (red/ecru/green).

surprised it's had a mixed reaction though, i'd probably buy it if it gets to a sale.

Once the players wear it for the CL games, it might get more love. Not a fan myself, the swoosh dominates it, just looks like a Nike jacket rather than an LFC jacket.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23083 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 am »
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23084 on: Yesterday at 05:11:13 pm »
Anybody interested in the keeper away top? Its the player version. Bought it from DHgate but it doesnt fit. Its a large but slim fitting. Will sell it for £20 including delivery. PM me.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23085 on: Yesterday at 05:12:38 pm »
I'm off to the Nike employee store over by HQ in a bit. As i've not seen our kits in person, i'll see what they have. Wonder if they will have the 3rd kit out.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23086 on: Yesterday at 07:51:35 pm »
Back from the Nike Employee store.

First time seeing the home kit. I can see why the trim seems orange. They only had the home kit in stock. And fwiw, they had as many CA ( Club America) kit shirts as Liverpool ones in Mens, Womens, and Kids. They had about 1/2 of that in Chelsea.

Employees get 50% off retail. Guests get 40% off. So I bought my Grandson the home kit shirt for his birthday. The retail price , based on todays currency exchange, was slightly less but within pennies of what the club shop charges at £54.95. So i paid approximately £32.54.
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23087 on: Yesterday at 08:15:18 pm »
Offered my lad a new kit for his 11th Birthday, said no, hates the Nike colours and wants NB back.
Online BondysNiners

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #23088 on: Today at 04:02:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:15:18 pm
Offered my lad a new kit for his 11th Birthday, said no, hates the Nike colours and wants NB back.

How can he hate red, white and yellow? Those are literally Liverpool through and through.
