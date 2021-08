Ah right, didn't realise it was still up for approval. It won't sell if they don't change it, the Dortmund fans hate it and hung a massive banner opposite the ground saying something like If you don't honour the crest you dont deserve dortmund



The banner says "Cramer: Das BVB-Logo ist kein Spielzeug fŁr deine Boni!" which roughly means "Cramer: Don't toy with the BVB-crest just to get your bonuses". Cramer is Dortmund's managing director and the fans are pissed, because allegedly the whole thing about how the kits would look was already agreed with Puma in 2019 when they were discussing a new contract with Dortmund. For agreeing to have those kits (which will be worn in the CL and the German Cup) the club allegedly got roughly 20 million Euros more per year from Puma than they did before. Apparently, there was another banner with the line you posted about not deserving the club.