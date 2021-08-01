« previous next »
Online 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22960 on: Today at 07:30:20 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:10:32 am
Surely they guaranteed to the Club that they would always have enough stock to meet demand & if they don't then the Cub should be able to claim lost earnings from Nike themselves.

Not saying any of that is what happened but it should have been put into the contract.
And we'd look like utter twats if we did that. 'Your factories are closed due to Covid? Don't care - PAY US DAMAGES!'
Offline kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22961 on: Today at 07:59:53 am »
Third kit tomorrow/Friday
Online RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22962 on: Today at 02:26:23 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 07:59:53 am
Third kit tomorrow/Friday

yep

not so keen on it to be honest
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22963 on: Today at 03:10:02 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:26:23 pm
yep

not so keen on it to be honest

I think it will be great on the players but it's not a combination of colors I cant wear without being associated with McNasty's  :D
Offline fucking appalled

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22964 on: Today at 03:38:18 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:10:02 pm
I think it will be great on the players but it's not a combination of colors I cant wear without being associated with McNasty's  :D

Busmans holiday eh? ;)
Offline Welshred

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22965 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:10:32 am
Surely they guaranteed to the Club that they would always have enough stock to meet demand & if they don't then the Cub should be able to claim lost earnings from Nike themselves.

Not saying any of that is what happened but it should have been put into the contract.

Even if it was put into the contract there'd more than likely be a force majeure clause in it which would throw any claim out of court even before it had started.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22966 on: Today at 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:10:02 pm
I think it will be great on the players but it's not a combination of colors I cant wear without being associated with McNasty's  :D
Just the unfortunate combination of yellow and red. I think all our yellow kits have a hint of it. Still love them, mind. I thought our 07/08 yellow was class. The Warrior one...not so much.

Isn't there supposed to be grey and white in this one? Must be on the shorts and socks. Probably the stripes down the shorts.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22967 on: Today at 03:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:44:42 pm
Just the unfortunate combination of yellow and red. I think all our yellow kits have a hint of it. Still love them, mind. I thought our 07/08 yellow was class. The Warrior one...not so much.

Yeah I agree, love most of them on the players when we've had them, but that's about it.
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22968 on: Today at 03:46:49 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:30:20 am
And we'd look like utter twats if we did that. 'Your factories are closed due to Covid? Don't care - PAY US DAMAGES!'

Made enough PR blunders since this started, eg furlough and the ESL, so last thing we need is another covid related one.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22969 on: Today at 05:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:44:42 pm
Just the unfortunate combination of yellow and red. I think all our yellow kits have a hint of it. Still love them, mind. I thought our 07/08 yellow was class. The Warrior one...not so much.

Isn't there supposed to be grey and white in this one? Must be on the shorts and socks. Probably the stripes down the shorts.

06/07? The one we wore at PSV?
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22970 on: Today at 06:22:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:40:36 pm
06/07? The one we wore at PSV?
Aye, was 06/07.



Looking at it now, as usual, its the badge and the green sponsor that fucks that up. Our new one at least gets that right.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22971 on: Today at 06:36:48 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:40:58 am
I think this seasons away kit is fantastic, up there with the absolute best. Was thinking of buying one, my last kit being the 12-13 home one, but changed my mind with the idea of being a walking billboard of a bank with messed up morality dealing with money laundering.
This is THE main reason why I buy none of our kits.
I hate being an advertising hoarding.
Same reason I don't buy designer stuff if the designer logo/text is too in yer face.

Probably the best sponsor on any shirt that comes to mind is the 'brother' from them old Man City shirts and the Newkie Ale blue star on the Toon shirts (don't know the taste cos never drank it but the blue star looked good on their shirts).
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22972 on: Today at 08:15:28 pm »
There will be absolute murder on here if Nike rip this 3rd kit idea off

Offline Welshred

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22973 on: Today at 08:39:47 pm »
They wanted to do it for Dortmund, their fans kicked off and it got changed haha
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22974 on: Today at 09:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 06:36:48 pm


Probably the best sponsor on any shirt that comes to mind is the 'brother' from them old Man City shirts and the Newkie Ale blue star on the Toon shirts (don't know the taste cos never drank it but the blue star looked good on their shirts).





 8)
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22975 on: Today at 09:31:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:38:18 pm
Busmans holiday eh? ;)
Who does he play for?
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22976 on: Today at 09:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:39:47 pm
They wanted to do it for Dortmund, their fans kicked off and it got changed haha
Offline Welshred

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22977 on: Today at 09:35:49 pm »
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22978 on: Today at 09:39:07 pm »
Online 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22979 on: Today at 10:03:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:15:28 pm
There will be absolute murder on here if Nike rip this 3rd kit idea off


The fact they've gone with 'Man City' and not the actual name of the club shows how utterly soulless they are. It's like us having a shirt with 'POOL across the front to keep the wools happy.
Online rocco

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22980 on: Today at 10:03:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:15:28 pm
There will be absolute murder on here if Nike rip this 3rd kit idea off



Wheres the club crest

embossed into the fabric ?
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22981 on: Today at 10:05:52 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:03:21 pm
Wheres the club crest

Its a tonal repeat graphic embossed on the shirt according to the marketing bullshit they came out with ;D
Online rocco

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22982 on: Today at 10:09:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:52 pm
Its a tonal repeat graphic embossed on the shirt according to the marketing bullshit they came out with ;D

Hardly noticeable especially on the white Jerseys
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22983 on: Today at 10:11:28 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:09:02 pm
Hardly noticeable especially on the white Jerseys

If it was just for training or knocking about it, you'd say OK, but its a kit. They're taking the piss. Good on the Dortmund fans for saying no and getting it changed on theirs. City fans won't be arsed as most won't even know what they badge looks like.
Online rocco

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22984 on: Today at 10:15:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:11:28 pm
If it was just for training or knocking about it, you'd say OK, but its a kit. They're taking the piss. Good on the Dortmund fans for saying no and getting it changed on theirs. City fans won't be arsed as most won't even know what they badge looks like.

Seen the Dortmund change , but dont think it was approved yet my Puma


Approved by puma what a joke
