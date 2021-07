Finally managed to order the new away shirt (once my size came back in stock), but when I tried to use my ten quid discount voucher that I got when I bought the home kit for my nephew, it just wouldn't work. I spent ages trying to put the code in, putting in a zero and then changing it to a letter oh. Eventually I just bought it anyway and emailed the club to complain. Fair dos, within about an hour they replied, refunding me ten quid.