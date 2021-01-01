Havent bought a kit in years but ill get this i think. Im a medium in most tee shirts. Is the standard one a loose fit or what it looks fu*king huge and very loose on the models like



Anyone that buys kits regualrly have any idea of the fits these days



Also, Obviously its much dearer but is the vapour a much better product or what?



The fan version fit is the usual if you're familiar with football shirts in the past 10 years or so. The reason why it looks massive on models is probably because its on a model who weighs about 8 stone. As for the question of is the so called match or player version superior by about 30 quid, the answer to that is no. It's a marketing ploy (i call it a scam) into making you pay the extra for the 'emperor's clothes'. The main difference is how they both look. The player version just looks more premium and is a bit more stretchy so its comfortable even if its snug, but they're basically the same shit. When you see the two sitting side-by-side, you'd immediately grab the player version if it weren't for the fact they want almost a full kits worth of extra coin out of you for it. It's a fucking rip off and Nike should be catching serious shit for it.