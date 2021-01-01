« previous next »
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22680 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:35:36 pm
He's coming back.  Confirmed.

Norwich have filed a formal complaint to not allow Luis back..😆
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22681 on: Yesterday at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 01:04:43 pm
Me too.  But only if he took off that awful jumper.

Cracking post!
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22682 on: Yesterday at 10:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:24:31 pm
Gorgeous isn't it?

God, that is vile.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22683 on: Yesterday at 10:22:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  7, 2021, 11:31:18 pm
Update - it was only Robbie Fowler!
So who sent it ya?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22684 on: Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:22:16 pm
So who sent it ya?

A mate of mine did a bit of work for him and asked for a few signed shirts in return.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22685 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm »
Fowler at Highbury, 96/97.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22686 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm »
Online Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22687 on: Today at 12:47:54 am »
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 08:35:22 pm
Havent bought a kit in years but ill get this i think. Im a medium in most tee shirts. Is the standard one a loose fit or what it looks fu*king huge and very loose on the models like

Anyone that buys kits regualrly have any idea of the fits these days ::)

Also, Obviously its much dearer but is the vapour a much better product or what?
The fan version fit is the usual if you're familiar with football shirts in the past 10 years or so. The reason why it looks massive on models is probably because its on a model who weighs about 8 stone. As for the question of is the so called match or player version superior by about 30 quid, the answer to that is no. It's a marketing ploy (i call it a scam) into making you pay the extra for the 'emperor's clothes'. The main difference is how they both look. The player version just looks more premium and is a bit more stretchy so its comfortable even if its snug, but they're basically the same shit. When you see the two sitting side-by-side, you'd immediately grab the player version if it weren't for the fact they want almost a full kits worth of extra coin out of you for it. It's a fucking rip off and Nike should be catching serious shit for it.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22688 on: Today at 01:08:46 am »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22689 on: Today at 01:32:12 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm
A mate of mine did a bit of work for him and asked for a few signed shirts in return.
Thats boss that. Really is. Well in
