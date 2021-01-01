« previous next »
New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22640 on: Today at 11:07:12 am
Wow that's a nice kit!
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22641 on: Today at 11:10:49 am
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:40:38 am
It's crafted through a 'city born in graft and hard work'

 ;D ;D ;D

My favourite part of the kit launches these, seeing what they've chosen to say has 'inspired' the kits. Hoping one next season is inspired by the queuing process when trying to get tickets online.

As for the top, I like it more than the home one but not a fan of collars/buttons on football tops. Colour and design not bad though. Was glad to hear that the 3rd strip was yellow but the leaked pictures with that awful red and white squares on the collar has massively put me off it, hopefully doesn't come out as such
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22642 on: Today at 11:19:04 am
This is lovely.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22643 on: Today at 11:31:42 am
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 11:19:04 am
This is lovely.

That green t shirt Robbo is wearing in the video is sound as well.  Small badge and a tick on the sleeve. Closest I will get to wearing a footy shirt nowadays
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22644 on: Today at 11:51:10 am
Away looks fantastic!
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22645 on: Today at 12:09:35 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1413075393632944128?s=20

The jacket Virgil holds up in this, where can I get it without LFC branding?
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22646 on: Today at 12:10:53 pm
Looks like its sold out in XXL and XXXL on the site already.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22647 on: Today at 12:14:54 pm
That's a beauty, don't usually buy but could be a holiday option this one!
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22648 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm
not got a kit in about 9 years.
But that white one is great

Red kit is not bad either
