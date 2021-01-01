« previous next »
Offline D🐶G

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22600 on: Yesterday at 09:13:44 am »
Nice kit and looking forward to seeing the official photos released by the club tomorrow. Probably the best Nike one so far, but cant help but think the dark green wouldve been better black perhaps.
Offline RedSamba

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22601 on: Yesterday at 09:14:09 am »
I like it. Won't be spending 100+ quid on it tho  :wave
Offline Welshred

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22602 on: Yesterday at 09:15:55 am »
Quote from: orn-free-tada on Yesterday at 08:10:57 am
^ really nice in my opinion! Just would like to know when it's actually released  :P

Tomorrow
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22603 on: Yesterday at 09:53:27 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 09:14:09 am
I like it. Won't be spending 100+ quid on it tho  :wave
All new kits easily available for a lot less these days online if people after them.

The away looks really smart, Nike have done well with that one and the home looks great in person.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22604 on: Yesterday at 10:33:25 am »
Gorgeous away kit. Actually think the stadium version might sell out quicker than the player version.

Kinda wished they'd pay homage to the baggy style of the ecru kit and release it in huge sizes. Looks way better worn casually. I can imagine this kit will do well and be seen at festivals all over.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22605 on: Yesterday at 11:29:16 am »
Think the full kit will look great on the players. Collar buttoned up, black shorts.
Offline orn-free-tada

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22606 on: Yesterday at 11:43:13 am »
Quick one for you guys - how does the sizing of  Nike football jerseys compare to, say, the new balance jerseys? Cheers
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22607 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 am »
Quote from: orn-free-tada on Yesterday at 11:43:13 am
Quick one for you guys - how does the sizing of  Nike football jerseys compare to, say, the new balance jerseys? Cheers

If you are talking about the ''fan'' version of the kit, they're the same, true to size, however if you get the players version, get a size up.
Offline orn-free-tada

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22608 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 am »
^very helpful, thank you. Yes I forgot to state I initial was talking about the fan version, but that's interesting to note about the player version too. Nice one!
Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22609 on: Yesterday at 03:48:33 pm »
Quote from: orn-free-tada on Yesterday at 11:57:03 am
^very helpful, thank you. Yes I forgot to state I initial was talking about the fan version, but that's interesting to note about the player version too. Nice one!

to be honest, I even found the fan version a bit of a tighter fit than the NB kits.

Though I have defo put on a few pounds from a few years a go  ;)
Offline kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22610 on: Yesterday at 03:53:40 pm »
£500
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22611 on: Yesterday at 04:30:05 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Yesterday at 03:53:40 pm
£500

May do well in the States, that. Espacially for those who wouldnt care if it was a grand. However, as people have said before on here, would be so much better without the massive YNWA. God knows whats on the back?
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22612 on: Yesterday at 04:33:27 pm »
er, just noticed all the bollocks on the sleeves.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22613 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 03:48:33 pm
to be honest, I even found the fan version a bit of a tighter fit than the NB kits.

Though I have defo put on a few pounds from a few years a go  ;)

Same...and same :'(
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22614 on: Yesterday at 08:12:41 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Yesterday at 03:53:40 pm
£500

Looks like something Origi would wear
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22615 on: Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:12:41 pm
Looks like something Origi would wear
To me it looks like something Adrian would wear with his biker gang
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22616 on: Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  6, 2021, 04:50:38 pm
Just received the new home shirt in the post. Signed by someone (cant make out who) with a classic To Nick, best wishes on it. Think its come from a mate but no idea how and why!

Havent worn a shirt in about 20 years and might keep it for indoors only! Need to work out who signed it now.

Update - it was only Robbie Fowler!
Offline RedSince86

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22617 on: Yesterday at 11:32:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
Update - it was only Robbie Fowler!
Wow!

Nice one!
Offline kavah

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22618 on: Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
Update - it was only Robbie Fowler!

yay  - I was thinking it's going to be Jay Spearing or Sean Dundee  ;D
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22619 on: Today at 12:38:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm
yay  - I was thinking it's going to be Jay Spearing or Sean Dundee  ;D
My money was on El Hadji Diouf.  :D
Online CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #22620 on: Today at 04:13:59 am »
Quote from: orn-free-tada on Yesterday at 11:43:13 am
Quick one for you guys - how does the sizing of  Nike football jerseys compare to, say, the new balance jerseys? Cheers

Last season, I would've said that Nike shirts were a little less generous than New Balance in their sizes, but this year's kit seems a bit bigger than last year's (un less I've lost weight, and I haven't).
