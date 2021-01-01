^ really nice in my opinion! Just would like to know when it's actually released
I like it. Won't be spending 100+ quid on it tho
Quick one for you guys - how does the sizing of Nike football jerseys compare to, say, the new balance jerseys? Cheers
^very helpful, thank you. Yes I forgot to state I initial was talking about the fan version, but that's interesting to note about the player version too. Nice one!
£500
to be honest, I even found the fan version a bit of a tighter fit than the NB kits.Though I have defo put on a few pounds from a few years a go
I'm a knob
Looks like something Origi would wear
Just received the new home shirt in the post. Signed by someone (cant make out who) with a classic To Nick, best wishes on it. Think its come from a mate but no idea how and why!Havent worn a shirt in about 20 years and might keep it for indoors only! Need to work out who signed it now.
people like big dick nick.
Update - it was only Robbie Fowler!
yay - I was thinking it's going to be Jay Spearing or Sean Dundee
