I think people are just complaining now becaue they feel they have to back up their own pre-conceptions
The away and 3rd are fine. Nothing too radical, Liverpool-eque colours, you can see where the inspiration has come from... n
not "terrible" at all, you bunch of moaning fannies
I do enjoy seeing the lengths some will go to to discredit the opinions of those who simply aren't keen on a design of a football kit. 😀
I can't speak for any one else but, for me, pre-conceptions don't come into it.
Personally, I like the yellow. We wore it when we were the best club side on the planet, so it has a big place in our history. The chequered collar and sleeve trim ruin it for me though, hence my Ronny Rosenthal comment, as Nike were through on an open goal with the main concept, then hit the bar rather than the net with the finish.
It's all just personal opinion though. No one is right or wrong.