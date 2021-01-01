« previous next »
Haggis36

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm
Looks like a uniform for a fast food joint...
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:30:56 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:57:06 pm
Not blue, as well.

Awesome.
It looks orange, though.
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:33:52 am
You have to love Nike.

They got an adult to design the body of the shirt ... then gave the crayons to the toddlers so they could design the collar and sleeve trim.

Nike; the Ronny Rosenthal of kit design. 😂
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:37:36 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:33:52 am
You have to love Nike.

They got an adult to design the body of the shirt ... then gave the crayons to the toddlers so they could design the collar and sleeve trim.

Nike; the Ronny Rosenthal of kit design. 😂

I think that this time they got it right. I love the checkered collar and trim. Such a nice ramainder of the 80's ...
Classycara

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:46:28 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 02:59:09 pm
.

There's almost two thirds of a decent kit cumulatively on that rack!

Honestly thuogh, you have to credit Nike to a degree. If someone gave them a brief of designing really bad kits, it's unlikely they'd have had the kind of success seen so far.
kj999

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:26:36 am
I think people are just complaining now becaue they feel they have to back up their own pre-conceptions

The away and 3rd are fine. Nothing too radical, Liverpool-eque colours, you can see where the inspiration has come from... n

not "terrible" at all, you bunch of moaning fannies  :wave
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:40:20 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 01:26:36 am
I think people are just complaining now becaue they feel they have to back up their own pre-conceptions

The away and 3rd are fine. Nothing too radical, Liverpool-eque colours, you can see where the inspiration has come from... n

not "terrible" at all, you bunch of moaning fannies  :wave

just checking, is it morally better to be someone who moans about people who don't like kits? ;)

I just don't think a kit that looks like you're about give someone your fried chicken order at Los Pollos Hermanos looks good ;D
kavah

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:48:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:50:23 pm
To be honest, it is pretty obvious where they got their inspiration from ...

Yes right, if we win something it will be a classic

Tobez

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:04:06 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:40:20 am
just checking, is it morally better to be someone who moans about people who don't like kits? ;)

I just don't think a kit that looks like you're about give someone your fried chicken order at Los Pollos Hermanos looks good ;D

Say what you like about Los Pollos Hermanos, their chicken was meant to be very good. So.
red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:26:38 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:40:20 am
just checking, is it morally better to be someone who moans about people who don't like kits? ;)

I just don't think a kit that looks like you're about give someone your fried chicken order at Los Pollos Hermanos looks good ;D

I like to moan about the people who moan about people who moan about the kits.
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:33:24 am
Quote from: AK1892 on Yesterday at 09:16:36 pm
Too much yellow for me

They shouldve gone for more goldish yellow and more bordo red. It would make it look modern. This just seems like something straight out of McDonald's.

Oh well, We dont use our 3rd kits too much, do we?



Full Kit Wankers could pay that up with these.

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:54:45 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 01:26:36 am
I think people are just complaining now becaue they feel they have to back up their own pre-conceptions

The away and 3rd are fine. Nothing too radical, Liverpool-eque colours, you can see where the inspiration has come from... n

not "terrible" at all, you bunch of moaning fannies  :wave
I do enjoy seeing the lengths some will go to to discredit the opinions of those who simply aren't keen on a design of a football kit.  😀

I can't speak for any one else but, for me, pre-conceptions don't come into it.

Personally, I like the yellow. We wore it when we were the best club side on the planet, so it has a big place in our history. The chequered collar and sleeve trim ruin it for me though, hence my Ronny Rosenthal comment, as Nike were through on an open goal with the main concept, then hit the bar rather than the net with the finish.

It's all just personal opinion though. No one is right or wrong.


gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:58:20 pm
.
Craig 🤔

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:27:22 pm
The collar is a bit iffy like.

As always though, always worth waiting to see it on the players.
S

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:30:22 pm
Yellow kit is terrible but the other two are very nice, I'll take that.
disgraced cake

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:55:03 pm
Not a fan of collars on football tops but I don't mind the away one. It's a smart enough top and reminds me of a couple from the 90s. The home one and the supposed yellow kit are awful IMO. The neck of the yellow one is an abomination and while they do often look better on the players I'm not sure it'll necessarily translate as such. Shame as well because I love it when we have a yellow away kit, and we only get one about once every 5 years, so we might be waiting a few years longer for another good one.

Nike off to a bad start over these last two seasons. That'll be six shirts released (outfield) and I don't think any of them have been too good. The 20/21 home shirt probably the best of the bunch IMO but far from a classic. Really dislike that blue/turquoise thing from the season just gone too.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:21:53 pm
Love the blue and turquoise one. :D Love the home kit this season as well.
B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:59:39 pm
I think we've done pretty well myself. It's rare that at least one of our kits isn't shocking or just plain ugly but this year's look to range from sound enough to really nice for me.
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:21:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:54:45 pm
I do enjoy seeing the lengths some will go to to discredit the opinions of those who simply aren't keen on a design of a football kit.  😀

I can't speak for any one else but, for me, pre-conceptions don't come into it.

Personally, I like the yellow. We wore it when we were the best club side on the planet, so it has a big place in our history. The chequered collar and sleeve trim ruin it for me though, hence my Ronny Rosenthal comment, as Nike were through on an open goal with the main concept, then hit the bar rather than the net with the finish.

It's all just personal opinion though. No one is right or wrong.

Me too. Always loved the yellow kits, they look boss and I loved it as a kid when I first saw it, but I don't care if the chequers are a homage to the flags from Rome 77, they still look shit
Pistolero

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:54:14 pm
Love the yellow top....even think the nod to 77 trim  looks boss!..😎..the home is still shite but the two aways compensate somewhat... certainly a vast mprovement on the monstrosities from this season...
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:06:44 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:54:14 pm
Love the yellow top....even think the nod to 77 trim  looks boss!..😎..the home is still shite but the two aways compensate somewhat... certainly a vast mprovement on the monstrosities from this season...

I get that peoples taste varies, but anyone who thinks that the home kit is bad but the 3rd kit trim looks good needs to book in for an urgent eye test.
IgorBobbins

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:37:53 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:06:44 pm
I get that peoples taste varies, but anyone who thinks that the home kit is bad but the 3rd kit trim looks good needs to book in for an urgent eye test.
I dont particularly like the yellow away kit (Nike seem to be always clutching defeat from the jaws of victory), but its more traditional than having peach/bright crimson/pink on a red home shirt.  Ill never not think it looks so odd and out of place.
ScubaSteve

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:44:00 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 12:58:20 pm
.

Even on Thiago that kit looks awful. The chequered collar and sleeves  :o
Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 04:57:23 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:48:53 am
Yes right, if we win something it will be a classic



If the cuffs & collar were similar it's be a classic already, not too fussy on the check pattern in the pics but one of those need to look at it in the flesh.
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 05:10:36 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:44:00 pm
Even on Thiago that kit looks awful. The chequered collar and sleeves  :o
To be fair, the colour yellow looks bad on most people.
To really pull it off you need to have black hair and lighter skin.
It especially jarrs on people like JAR  :P
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 05:15:16 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:06:44 pm
I get that peoples taste varies, but anyone who thinks that the home kit is bad but the 3rd kit trim looks good needs to book in for an urgent eye test.
I think it's because at least the yellow third kit is not supposed to be traditional.
Whereas the Home kit shouldn't have trim that distracts from the fact that we are The Reds.
Looky here: https://www.jdsports.co.uk/product/red-nike-liverpool-fc-202122-home-kit-children/16166970/?cm_mmc=googleshop-_-google-_-shopping-_-pla&istCompanyId=9c5cf6f7-3142-4f9f-be57-2fce9c67adfd&istFeedId=014e8b49-620d-4e56-9e87-79529c403af2&istItemId=pxwiaiitm&istBid=t&gclid=CjwKCAjwqvyFBhB7EiwAER786abFibANbfhKFLisZMoyB2sdxhzkN6_tIwWrxH1sMDIBZp4dNesvNhoCDWoQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

eyes go straight to the pink/salmon/orange on the socks.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 06:49:07 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 05:15:16 pm
I think it's because at least the yellow third kit is not supposed to be traditional.
Whereas the Home kit shouldn't have trim that distracts from the fact that we are The Reds.
Looky here: https://www.jdsports.co.uk/product/red-nike-liverpool-fc-202122-home-kit-children/16166970/?cm_mmc=googleshop-_-google-_-shopping-_-pla&istCompanyId=9c5cf6f7-3142-4f9f-be57-2fce9c67adfd&istFeedId=014e8b49-620d-4e56-9e87-79529c403af2&istItemId=pxwiaiitm&istBid=t&gclid=CjwKCAjwqvyFBhB7EiwAER786abFibANbfhKFLisZMoyB2sdxhzkN6_tIwWrxH1sMDIBZp4dNesvNhoCDWoQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

eyes go straight to the pink/salmon/orange on the socks.
Oh for god's sake. That is not representative of the colour. It's not even close.

Just had a squint at mine, and there's a lighter shade on the inside of the shirt that looks closer to orange. The cuffs and collar are definitely red.
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:06:41 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 05:15:16 pm
I think it's because at least the yellow third kit is not supposed to be traditional.
Whereas the Home kit shouldn't have trim that distracts from the fact that we are The Reds.
Looky here: https://www.jdsports.co.uk/product/red-nike-liverpool-fc-202122-home-kit-children/16166970/?cm_mmc=googleshop-_-google-_-shopping-_-pla&istCompanyId=9c5cf6f7-3142-4f9f-be57-2fce9c67adfd&istFeedId=014e8b49-620d-4e56-9e87-79529c403af2&istItemId=pxwiaiitm&istBid=t&gclid=CjwKCAjwqvyFBhB7EiwAER786abFibANbfhKFLisZMoyB2sdxhzkN6_tIwWrxH1sMDIBZp4dNesvNhoCDWoQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

eyes go straight to the pink/salmon/orange on the socks.

Don't get me wrong, I dislike the orange too, but it's clearly just terrible photography/editing. It's red in person. If it looked like that in the flesh I'd dislike it too.

I very much doubt the checkered collar is an optical illusion that'll look better in the flesh though. It's just bad design in my opinion. I can't believe someone looked at that and thought "yes, this is the one!". It's shit. They could have done literally anything else with the collar and trim and it'd have been an improvement.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:44:53 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:06:41 pm
Don't get me wrong, I dislike the orange too, but it's clearly just terrible photography/editing. It's red in person. If it looked like that in the flesh I'd dislike it too.

I very much doubt the checkered collar is an optical illusion that'll look better in the flesh though. It's just bad design in my opinion. I can't believe someone looked at that and thought "yes, this is the one!". It's shit. They could have done literally anything else with the collar and trim and it'd have been an improvement.
As long as they didn't make it orange  ;D
Online ScubaSteve

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:50:33 pm
This is fast becoming one of my favourite pages alongside are you enjoying it?  ;D
