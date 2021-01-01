Not a fan of collars on football tops but I don't mind the away one. It's a smart enough top and reminds me of a couple from the 90s. The home one and the supposed yellow kit are awful IMO. The neck of the yellow one is an abomination and while they do often look better on the players I'm not sure it'll necessarily translate as such. Shame as well because I love it when we have a yellow away kit, and we only get one about once every 5 years, so we might be waiting a few years longer for another good one.



Nike off to a bad start over these last two seasons. That'll be six shirts released (outfield) and I don't think any of them have been too good. The 20/21 home shirt probably the best of the bunch IMO but far from a classic. Really dislike that blue/turquoise thing from the season just gone too.