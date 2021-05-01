« previous next »
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22200 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on May 23, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
Looked great. Red shirt, red shorts, red socks. Any adult losing their shit over the colour of the trim really needs to grow up.

👆
stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22201 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
I do like Roma's badges. That one and the one of Romulus and Remus suckling the wolf's teat.

Yeah, theyre classic but theyve got some very lazy children over at Nike, if you ask me.
stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22202 on: Yesterday at 09:58:14 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm
Ones got a wolf on it, one has a bird. Completely different.

Except for the background and the hanger. 😉
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22203 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
I do like Roma's badges. That one and the one of Romulus and Remus suckling the wolf's teat.

Welcome back Effes, long time no see.
Desert Red Fox

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22204 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 07:59:02 pm
Yes.



so it turns out the *away* was actually a Roma kit ;D ;D ;D
Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22205 on: Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm
Yeah, theyre classic but theyve got some very lazy children over at Nike, if you ask me.

True.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm
Welcome back Effes, long time no see.

Should have known ;D
SymonsR

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22206 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm
From the Kop on Sunday the trim looked extremely orange, in fact if I knew how to spell it I would say fluorescent orange ( thanks autocorrect!). We were joking that there would be an LFC donkey jacket in the range next with the same trim. Watched the game later on MOTD and was all ready to tell my missus how bad it looked... but it looked ok on the telly. Don't trust the TV colour!

I will definitely not be buying until we get to the CL final next year.

Fully agree with the poster above who said the 18/19 home kit was the best we'd had in ages.
4pool

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22207 on: Today at 12:00:00 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:43:08 pm
There's only been the 20 odd or so posts saying that it's not orange, but an extremely bright red with the actual pantone and colour illustrated in a picture.  :butt

And when I asked someone who lives in Walton up by the ASDA what they thought of the new shirt, they said they didn't like the Orange. And they've seen it in person.
NsRed

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22208 on: Today at 12:43:04 am
Has there been an image of the 3rd kit leaked yet?
Classycara

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22209 on: Today at 12:44:43 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 24, 2021, 09:46:36 am
Like seriously, whats this all about?


;D is there anything Nike will make for LFC that doesnt look absolutely horrific?!
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22210 on: Today at 12:47:52 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:44:43 am
;D is there anything Nike will make for LFC that doesnt look absolutely horrific?!
No.
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #22211 on: Today at 01:48:30 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:44:43 am
;D is there anything Nike will make for LFC that doesnt look absolutely horrific?!

If you removed the AXA logo and the slightly arbitrary orange stripe on the sleeve, I actually think that's quite nice. I'm not going to buy it, but it's okay.
