The fit is always going to be pretty form-fitting on the players' version. A little more forgiving on the fan's version. But assuming you're without a big belly, true to size is fine.



I'd still say go a size up. They're the type of thing you can only get away with wearing if you're in good condition. Even some of the players look like they go a size or two bigger on them. The likes of Mane and Mo wear them in their normal size, because they look painted on. Thing is about the player versions is that they are very stretchy, so even if they are snug, they never feel tight and are very comfortable to wear.