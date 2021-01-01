And wtf is with the Man United collar ?



I also wonder how many other clubs will have the exact same top.Nike claimed that they would be making unique kits but what they failed to mention is that their version of unique is a change of colour.



You can get away with template kits if they look good. The first two efforts by Adidas (in the 2nd stint) were fantastic - tell me Torres didn't suit that 2006-08 kit? I never liked the 2010-12 kit though maybe it was coloured by H&G, Hodgson and the general awfulness.



With Nike it feels like they are taking a template design, doing a few really random (i.e. shite) things to change it then claiming "It's been changed, everything is ok now.



They'll have (e.g.) five base textures, five collars/necks, five sleeve designs, and two or three trim options on the body of the kit, and say they've got a million different unique combinations.It's been the same forever, really - our first three Adidas kits in 2006 were all pretty much the same but for the neck (collar) being different on the home shirt. For all that our floppy collar made it look unique, Chelsea were knocking about in something that was exactly the same as our yellow and white & green kits. So were Germany, France, and Japan, amongst others. Our chequerboard great kit was pretty much identical (but for the fabric texture) to a purple Newcastle thing at the time, and Arbeloa & Alonso's first Real Madrid home shirt was almost exactly the same as our away kit (the black one) the same year.I don't actually have a massive problem with it - can't really begrudge a massive sporting brand wanting their own signature styles.