« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 544 545 546 547 548 [549]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2663749 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,479
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21920 on: Today at 11:10:00 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 11:07:01 am
Seen a tweet that suggested every version of Chelsea's was a fair bit cheaper than each of the comparable ones of ours, I suppose that comes with the type of deal we have with Nike

I mean it's not hard to check this.

On the Nike site both "Stadium" shirts are £69.95 and both the "Match" are £104.95

So nope.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,148
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21921 on: Today at 11:12:38 am »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 11:06:52 am
I can only imagine that people that say the 2014/15 shirt is the worst home ever are not old enough to remember this absolute travesty!



There are so many things wrong with that shirt, including Neil Ruddock wearing the thing.
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21922 on: Today at 11:18:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:12:38 am
There are so many things wrong with that shirt, including Neil Ruddock wearing the thing.

And Julian Dicks!
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • Sound
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21923 on: Today at 11:19:07 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:10:00 am
I mean it's not hard to check this.

On the Nike site both "Stadium" shirts are £69.95 and both the "Match" are £104.95

So nope.

Well you saved me a job so nice one 👍
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,533
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21924 on: Today at 11:34:12 am »
Nike are doing 30% off everything with discount code SUMMER21 until 0900 on 26/05.

Quidco currently have up to 10% cash back as well so the Match Shirt can be taken down to about £65 and the Stadium to about £45 if you do it that way
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,284
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21925 on: Today at 12:18:07 pm »
Sold out of the most popular sizes on Nike, that was this morning.

30% off would have been great too. Plus the extra.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
  • Seis Veces
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21926 on: Today at 12:24:21 pm »
The prices on those 'vapour' versions are fucking eye watering. How long have they been selling those ones? Can only be quite recent I think.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,533
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21927 on: Today at 12:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 12:18:07 pm
Sold out of the most popular sizes on Nike, that was this morning.

30% off would have been great too. Plus the extra.

Nah it can't be sold out it's the worst kit ever made!
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21928 on: Today at 12:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:29:42 pm
Nah it can't be sold out it's the worst kit ever made!
Makes me laugh, all adult sizes gone even in the 100 nicker one but lads on here will still claim nobody is buying it!
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,479
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21929 on: Today at 12:33:13 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 12:32:21 pm
Makes me laugh, all adult sizes gone even in the 100 nicker one but lads on here will still claim nobody is buying it!

Bet all the XXL ones are left in stock though. Those big middle aged guys are sticking to their guns.
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21930 on: Today at 12:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:33:13 pm
Bet all the XXL ones are left in stock though. Those big middle aged guys are sticking to their guns.

When I ordered the player version the seller said 3 times to me 'this is a lot slimmer than fan version are you sure' :lmao
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,148
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21931 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:33:13 pm
Bet all the XXL ones are left in stock though. Those big middle aged guys are sticking to their guns.

Before you know it you'll be buying XXL and wondering how the fuck that happened ;)
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,479
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21932 on: Today at 12:44:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:38:21 pm
Before you know it you'll be buying XXL and wondering how the fuck that happened ;)

Haha, trust me mate it's already happening  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,618
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21933 on: Today at 12:47:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:24:21 pm
The prices on those 'vapour' versions are fucking eye watering. How long have they been selling those ones? Can only be quite recent I think.

Takes a special type of bellend to pay that for a footy top...but looks like they've finally found their market
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,542
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21934 on: Today at 12:51:08 pm »
Mybe this Insta LFC vid is more accurate?
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21935 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 12:51:08 pm
Mybe this Insta LFC vid is more accurate?

That's what I was hoping it'd look like. Will reserve judgement until I see it in the flesh. The video I saw with Virgil in clearly had a filter on it.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,148
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21936 on: Today at 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:44:04 pm
Haha, trust me mate it's already happening  ;D ;D


You need to put the brakes on that, its like a runaway train :D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,024
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21937 on: Today at 01:01:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:24:21 pm
The prices on those 'vapour' versions are fucking eye watering. How long have they been selling those ones? Can only be quite recent I think.

probably 3/4 years
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,991
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21938 on: Today at 02:39:33 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 12:51:08 pm


That'll be it, I think.

I do find it quite odd that Nike couldn't get the lighting or camera set up (or post production) right to give a true representation of the colours involved. Seems a really odd move for a company like them particularly with a colour they're trying to push and establish as a new "liverpool" colour. Selling it as energy/power/voltage and then letting pictures out that make it look like a peach blush.
Logged

Online TJ2318H

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21939 on: Today at 02:44:30 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 12:51:08 pm
Mybe this Insta LFC vid is more accurate?

Looks so much better in that video. Color is much darker.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 544 545 546 547 548 [549]   Go Up
« previous next »
 