Seen a tweet that suggested every version of Chelsea's was a fair bit cheaper than each of the comparable ones of ours, I suppose that comes with the type of deal we have with Nike
I can only imagine that people that say the 2014/15 shirt is the worst home ever are not old enough to remember this absolute travesty!
There are so many things wrong with that shirt, including Neil Ruddock wearing the thing.
I mean it's not hard to check this.On the Nike site both "Stadium" shirts are £69.95 and both the "Match" are £104.95So nope.
Sold out of the most popular sizes on Nike, that was this morning.30% off would have been great too. Plus the extra.
Nah it can't be sold out it's the worst kit ever made!
Makes me laugh, all adult sizes gone even in the 100 nicker one but lads on here will still claim nobody is buying it!
Bet all the XXL ones are left in stock though. Those big middle aged guys are sticking to their guns.
Before you know it you'll be buying XXL and wondering how the fuck that happened
The prices on those 'vapour' versions are fucking eye watering. How long have they been selling those ones? Can only be quite recent I think.
Mybe this Insta LFC vid is more accurate?
Haha, trust me mate it's already happening
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]