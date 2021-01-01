Ah I remember back a few years ago when people wanted Nike to do our kits because New Balance wasn't a big enough brand. The problem you get with Nike is at the end of the day, they aren't going to give a shit about tradition. After all, they replaced Barcelona's stripes with essentially the template for a Croatia kit



I think the issue most had with New Balance was their appalling reach and distribution. Even our own club stores couldn't keep up with demand, and getting our stuff abroad was so difficult, yet you'd see rival PL clubs well represented. On that score, NB were very frustrating.To be honest, I've hardly ever bought Nike stuff because I just don't tend to like what they produce. I'm not a label snob at all. I'll buy anything if I like it, and don't care who makes it. It's just so rare I like anything that happens to have a Nike label attached. That said, I always felt our club could do with their reach and distribution. Also, for some reason I don't quite get, Nike are considered cool. That can also help bring in casual sales from far and wide if the stuff they produce for us is good. When they came in with us I was glad in the business sense, but suspected the product itself would be dire. Sadly, that's turned out to be the case in my subjective opinion. It's been a bit sad seeing a lot of Reds who would otherwise buy, sitting on their money because the product is so poor.