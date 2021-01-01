« previous next »
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21880 on: Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
I thinks its nice, nothing wrong with having something a bit different for a change

Prefer orange to anything with teal on like this years. Never want to be reminded of the early 90s

Totally agree, really nice kit.
I dont wear kits but I do purchase for my sons. They very much like the new home kit.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21881 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: TJ2318H on Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm
Virgil is the ultimate hype man. The kit could be Pink and Yellow and he would call it the greatest kit ever.

Correct.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21882 on: Today at 12:32:08 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 10:47:39 am
Grown fellas Actual Liverpool fans old enough to have the disposable income necessary to by a £100 shirt made from recycled plastic bottles in here crying about how the kit looks. Seen it all now.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21883 on: Today at 12:45:13 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:06:33 am
Ah I remember back a few years ago when people wanted Nike to do our kits because New Balance wasn't a big enough brand. The problem you get with Nike is at the end of the day, they aren't going to give a shit about tradition. After all, they replaced Barcelona's stripes with essentially the template for a Croatia kit

I think the issue most had with New Balance was their appalling reach and distribution. Even our own club stores couldn't keep up with demand, and getting our stuff abroad was so difficult, yet you'd see rival PL clubs well represented. On that score, NB were very frustrating.

To be honest, I've hardly ever bought Nike stuff because I just don't tend to like what they produce. I'm not a label snob at all. I'll buy anything if I like it, and don't care who makes it. It's just so rare I like anything that happens to have a Nike label attached. That said, I always felt our club could do with their reach and distribution. Also, for some reason I don't quite get, Nike are considered cool. That can also help bring in casual sales from far and wide if the stuff they produce for us is good. When they came in with us I was glad in the business sense, but suspected the product itself would be dire. Sadly, that's turned out to be the case in my subjective opinion. It's been a bit sad seeing a lot of Reds who would otherwise buy, sitting on their money because the product is so poor.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21884 on: Today at 12:51:21 am »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 12:08:05 pm
I think Nike should hire Rob and SoS off here for next season, the players will be wearing knitted shirts and a nice pair of slacks, like when they were a lad and men were men and footy was footy  ;D
;D

Rob and I would come up with something really cool, and all you youngsters would be throwing your parents money at it.  8)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21885 on: Today at 01:07:33 am »
At least warn people if youre gonna post photos of the 14/15 kit.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21886 on: Today at 01:08:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:45:13 am
I think the issue most had with New Balance was their appalling reach and distribution. Even our own club stores couldn't keep up with demand, and getting our stuff abroad was so difficult, yet you'd see rival PL clubs well represented. On that score, NB were very frustrating.

To be honest, I've hardly ever bought Nike stuff because I just don't tend to like what they produce. I'm not a label snob at all. I'll buy anything if I like it, and don't care who makes it. It's just so rare I like anything that happens to have a Nike label attached. That said, I always felt our club could do with their reach and distribution. Also, for some reason I don't quite get, Nike are considered cool. That can also help bring in casual sales from far and wide if the stuff they produce for us is good. When they came in with us I was glad in the business sense, but suspected the product itself would be dire. Sadly, that's turned out to be the case in my subjective opinion. It's been a bit sad seeing a lot of Reds who would otherwise buy, sitting on their money because the product is so poor.

To continue the honesty, Nike's fabled distribution and reach has turned out to be somewhat illusory so far. I know there's been a pandemic on, so I'm willing to reserve judgement for now, but we've had a lot of very similar problems with Nike that we had with New Balance. Unless you ordered a new shirt within a few weeks of it coming out, there was no guarantee you'd get it at all. And even then, it would only come in certain sizes. The away kits were particularly problematic and only seemed to be in stock for about five minutes.

We'll find out in the coming months if these problems were just Covid-related, or something more endemic.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21887 on: Today at 01:19:25 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 01:08:26 am
To continue the honesty, Nike's fabled distribution and reach has turned out to be somewhat illusory so far. I know there's been a pandemic on, so I'm willing to reserve judgement for now, but we've had a lot of very similar problems with Nike that we had with New Balance. Unless you ordered a new shirt within a few weeks of it coming out, there was no guarantee you'd get it at all. And even then, it would only come in certain sizes. The away kits were particularly problematic and only seemed to be in stock for about five minutes.

We'll find out in the coming months if these problems were just Covid-related, or something more endemic.

Yes, I've heard similar said a number of times now. Hopefully it has been related to the pandemic and we aren't in a similar boat to what we were in with NB.

I used to get sick of being abroad and seeing far less prestigious English clubs than ours far better represented in sports outlets than we were.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21888 on: Today at 02:54:48 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 01:08:26 am
To continue the honesty, Nike's fabled distribution and reach has turned out to be somewhat illusory so far. I know there's been a pandemic on, so I'm willing to reserve judgement for now, but we've had a lot of very similar problems with Nike that we had with New Balance. Unless you ordered a new shirt within a few weeks of it coming out, there was no guarantee you'd get it at all. And even then, it would only come in certain sizes. The away kits were particularly problematic and only seemed to be in stock for about five minutes.

We'll find out in the coming months if these problems were just Covid-related, or something more endemic.

I would advise anyone who wants the kit, trackies, or whatever to get it if available.

Shortages and restocking will continue to be a problem. And not just from Nike.

The pandemic is still causing all sorts of issues, including availability. This from someone who deals with this at Nike. ( and fwiw, I could walk to Nike World HQ in about a half hour. I may know a few who work there)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21889 on: Today at 03:06:18 am »
Up there with the worst kits ever.

There is no place for orange in our home colors... do whatever you like with the away.. but do not change history.

New ballance gave us fantastic kits... nike did some generic ones so far. Shame
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21890 on: Today at 05:29:44 am »
The 17-18 home kit was the best one in the last 10-15 years I feel
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21891 on: Today at 05:37:46 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:29:44 am
The 17-18 home kit was the best one in the last 10-15 years I feel

Nothing can beat this:

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21892 on: Today at 06:07:21 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:37:46 am
Nothing can beat this:



I still have that shirt but the 17/18, aka 125th anniversary kit is the best kit we've had, although i did like 19/20 kit but getting hold of that shirt was impossible after the original stock sold out & that was not long after the kit had been released.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21893 on: Today at 06:37:10 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:07:21 am
I still have that shirt but the 17/18, aka 125th anniversary kit is the best kit we've had, although i did like 19/20 kit but getting hold of that shirt was impossible after the original stock sold out & that was not long after the kit had been released.



I bought that for both myself and the kids, I bought them all the 125 year kits actually, the orange away was a thing of beauty. 2 of the shirts are framed as they were signed by Mo and Hendo at the Torino game. I got them both the 19/20 kit due to the Paisley signature and managed to get the PL Champions shirt that was released to hang on the wall.

Wish I still had my Umbro Hitachi shirt, that was lovely that, kept it since I was a kid gave it to one of my nephews about 17 years ago.

Not bought any Nike, although the youngest has said he wants the away.
