« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2661602 times)

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,989
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21880 on: Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
I thinks its nice, nothing wrong with having something a bit different for a change

Prefer orange to anything with teal on like this years. Never want to be reminded of the early 90s

Totally agree, really nice kit.
I dont wear kits but I do purchase for my sons. They very much like the new home kit.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21881 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: TJ2318H on Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm
Virgil is the ultimate hype man. The kit could be Pink and Yellow and he would call it the greatest kit ever.

Correct.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,823
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21882 on: Today at 12:32:08 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 10:47:39 am
Grown fellas Actual Liverpool fans old enough to have the disposable income necessary to by a £100 shirt made from recycled plastic bottles in here crying about how the kit looks. Seen it all now.

Logged
YMB  FTBS

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,823
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21883 on: Today at 12:45:13 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:06:33 am
Ah I remember back a few years ago when people wanted Nike to do our kits because New Balance wasn't a big enough brand. The problem you get with Nike is at the end of the day, they aren't going to give a shit about tradition. After all, they replaced Barcelona's stripes with essentially the template for a Croatia kit

I think the issue most had with New Balance was their appalling reach and distribution. Even our own club stores couldn't keep up with demand, and getting our stuff abroad was so difficult, yet you'd see rival PL clubs well represented. On that score, NB were very frustrating.

To be honest, I've hardly ever bought Nike stuff because I just don't tend to like what they produce. I'm not a label snob at all. I'll buy anything if I like it, and don't care who makes it. It's just so rare I like anything that happens to have a Nike label attached. That said, I always felt our club could do with their reach and distribution. Also, for some reason I don't quite get, Nike are considered cool. That can also help bring in casual sales from far and wide if the stuff they produce for us is good. When they came in with us I was glad in the business sense, but suspected the product itself would be dire. Sadly, that's turned out to be the case in my subjective opinion. It's been a bit sad seeing a lot of Reds who would otherwise buy, sitting on their money because the product is so poor.
Logged
YMB  FTBS

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,823
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21884 on: Today at 12:51:21 am »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 12:08:05 pm
I think Nike should hire Rob and SoS off here for next season, the players will be wearing knitted shirts and a nice pair of slacks, like when they were a lad and men were men and footy was footy  ;D
;D

Rob and I would come up with something really cool, and all you youngsters would be throwing your parents money at it.  8)
Logged
YMB  FTBS
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Up
« previous next »
 