New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:10:09 am
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:10:17 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:01:02 am
Same thing gets said every year, and yet every year the sales continue to rise.

Sales are rising because we are winning things, its always been that way, the bandwagon picks up new blood as it rolls along - but within that rise, sales are being lost
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:10:52 am
I think it will look perfect with this.

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:11:31 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:36:51 am
Maybe were just sick to death of the club becoming like every other club, the fact that we are not like every other fucker is what sets us apart. You go on about the green, it was only introduced to the badge in 1992, 100 years after the club was formed and that badge was a fucking abomination that was despised by LFC fans, its fucking shite. Our badge is a Liverbird and that is it.

If supporters don't like the kits, then we are shooting ourselves in the foot. No-one gives a fuck if Jorge in Cancun buys a shirt cos it looks good on the beach if 10,000 shirt buyers say, fuck that, its shite I'm not handing over hard earned cash for that shit. I live in Manchester, I see kids in Utd kits every day, I've seen ONE kid in the battleship camouflage kit - think about that, the borough the club is based in and no-one is buying the shirt because its fucking shit.



I take it during that period you went the whole hog and we're so outraged you didnt purchase any club merchandise adorning that abomination of a badge so as not to be one of the sheep who rewards something that should never have been changed and encouraged others to do the same as they're turning us into the same as every other club? If not, surely you're part of the problem?

Changes fucking happen, doesn't always make it right but like it or not the badge was a part of the clubs history. Some like to complain but wont actually back up their complaints with action. Fair play to each and every fan who disagrees with something and goes all in and FULLY disagrees with it showing action to back up the talk, but many dont.

The club hasn't become like everyone else, a kit wont change that, or the manager, the players, the owners, all these years and we're still different!!!

You say no one is buying the shirt and yet i've in contrast seen it shitloads in numerous cities over the course of the season!!! What one individual sees cant paint an entire narrative

People will moan and claim we only sell kits because we're winning things, we've won fuck all this season so i'm assuming sales will plummet gigantically.

It's very easy to moan without doing something about it. Again if people dont like the kit, that's part and parcel of a new kit being revealed. Nothing in the history of fashion or sport has been universally loved to be honest, that will never change but this story of us becoming like every other club isn't reality and more to the point the kits and Nike have nothing to do with that
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:21:57 am
Different anthem jacket for the women's team for some reason. And I'm guessing it's going to be match worn because I noticed Chelsea's women's team were wearing their equivalent the other day.



Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:29:32 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:10:17 am
Sales are rising because we are winning things, its always been that way, the bandwagon picks up new blood as it rolls along - but within that rise, sales are being lost

Whats this based on? As I imagine the club and Nike have much more data to back things up.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:30:01 am
Quote from: kellan on Today at 11:21:57 am
Different anthem jacket for the women's team for some reason. And I'm guessing it's going to be match worn because I noticed Chelsea's women's team were wearing their equivalent the other day.




That middle section reminds of a 'knock-off' LV monogram.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:39:28 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:29:32 am
Whats this based on? As I imagine the club and Nike have much more data to back things up.
He doesn't like the kit so he won't be buying it - doesn't match his complexion
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:40:26 am
Do you think Roma could sue us now not for mugging off them for Mo but now stealing their colours?
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:40:39 am
Nike seem to reserve all the tasteful designers for their flagship club PSG...

https://www.nike.com/gb/w/paris-saint-germain-aurdi
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:42:01 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:40:39 am
Nike seem to reserve all the tasteful designers for their flagship club PSG...

https://www.nike.com/gb/w/paris-saint-germain-aurdi

Mate it a hierarchy. Just like Bayern get the best template design from Adidas.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:42:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:40:26 am
Do you think Roma could sue us now not for mugging off them for Mo but now stealing their colours?
Dont forget the lack of bonus if Alisson helped us qualify for the CL. That would be twice now if we beat Palace.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:44:46 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:11:31 am
I take it during that period you went the whole hog and we're so outraged you didnt purchase any club merchandise adorning that abomination of a badge so as not to be one of the sheep who rewards something that should never have been changed and encouraged others to do the same as they're turning us into the same as every other club? If not, surely you're part of the problem?

Changes fucking happen, doesn't always make it right but like it or not the badge was a part of the clubs history. Some like to complain but wont actually back up their complaints with action. Fair play to each and every fan who disagrees with something and goes all in and FULLY disagrees with it showing action to back up the talk, but many dont.

The club hasn't become like everyone else, a kit wont change that, or the manager, the players, the owners, all these years and we're still different!!!

You say no one is buying the shirt and yet i've in contrast seen it shitloads in numerous cities over the course of the season!!! What one individual sees cant paint an entire narrative

People will moan and claim we only sell kits because we're winning things, we've won fuck all this season so i'm assuming sales will plummet gigantically.

It's very easy to moan without doing something about it. Again if people dont like the kit, that's part and parcel of a new kit being revealed. Nothing in the history of fashion or sport has been universally loved to be honest, that will never change but this story of us becoming like every other club isn't reality and more to the point the kits and Nike have nothing to do with that

Stopped buy merch for myself years ago and stopped buying official shirts for the kids a few years back because they are stupidly expensive. No way on earth would I buy this seasons away regardless, its fucking horrendous and I'm not putting my kids in shit like that.

The club is changing, the fanbase constantly fucking crying about XYZ, slagging players off who are new to the country/new to the club/need time to settle, how we need to but this that and the other, FSG are shit, FSG out, just shut the fuck up, and back the players.

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:46:10 am
I like the new home kit, lovely design and color.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:49:01 am
I think it looks better on the players than the first pics, but the mock up with white looks 10 times better so wtf would've you go with the best looking version than the one with a weird colour on it?
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:49:01 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:06:33 am
Ah I remember back a few years ago when people wanted Nike to do our kits because New Balance wasn't a big enough brand. The problem you get with Nike is at the end of the day, they aren't going to give a shit about tradition. After all, they replaced Barcelona's stripes with essentially the template for a Croatia kit

You must realise that all clubs have the final say on what design is chosen?

Ps - I'm enjoying the annual fume about kits.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:49:24 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:42:01 am
Mate it a hierarchy. Just like Bayern get the best template design from Adidas.
I know, but at least the Bayern/adidas has a long and credible history to justify it.


Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:52:33 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:42:01 am
Mate it a hierarchy. Just like Bayern get the best template design from Adidas.

How do people believe this to be true?
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:55:33 am
Think the kit is alright to be honest. Won't be buying it for myself though, I'm over 15 years old.   :wave
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:56:28 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:10:09 am

Not even Big Virgil can make it look good.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:58:03 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:49:24 am
I know, but at least the Bayern/adidas has a long and credible history to justify it.

Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:52:33 am
How do people believe this to be true?

Come on mate. It's like an unwritten rule. Bayern get's the top and first pick of design and then whatever they discard the other Adidas teams will take.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:02:52 pm
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:03:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:58:03 am
Come on mate. It's like an unwritten rule. Bayern get's the top and first pick of design and then whatever they discard the other Adidas teams will take.
Same with Die Mannschaft too.

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:04:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:58:03 am
Come on mate. It's like an unwritten rule. Bayern get's the top and first pick of design and then whatever they discard the other Adidas teams will take.

But its entirely subjective, plus they'll have the same templates as any other Adidas team, remember the sports bra template from 2010? Chelsea shared that with them and theg were both shockers.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:04:55 pm
Ali makes anything look half decent.

You know what would be radical if for the following seasons the designers went to Ali and say "what colours and design would you like to have?" and he gave them his thoughts.  :D
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:08:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:04:55 pm
Ali makes anything look half decent.

You know what would be radical if for the following seasons the designers went to Ali and say "what colours and design would you like to have?" and he gave them his thoughts.  :D

I think Nike should hire Rob and SoS off here for next season, the players will be wearing knitted shirts and a nice pair of slacks, like when they were a lad and men were men and footy was footy  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:10:21 pm
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:14:25 pm
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:16:53 pm
I feel like it was originally a deeper red like is in the training gear. And then someone noticed last minute that it looked exactly like a Roma kit. So they said lighten the shade just a touch.and decided fuck it just leave the training g gear as is.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:18:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:44:46 am
Stopped buy merch for myself years ago and stopped buying official shirts for the kids a few years back because they are stupidly expensive. No way on earth would I buy this seasons away regardless, its fucking horrendous and I'm not putting my kids in shit like that.

The club is changing, the fanbase constantly fucking crying about XYZ, slagging players off who are new to the country/new to the club/need time to settle, how we need to but this that and the other, FSG are shit, FSG out, just shut the fuck up, and back the players.



Incredibly ironic to be honest mate given the context of the conversation and the differing viewpoints
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:19:54 pm
Mad how a load of fellas 20 years and upwards don't like the kit.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:21:31 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:40:39 am
Nike seem to reserve all the tasteful designers for their flagship club PSG...

https://www.nike.com/gb/w/paris-saint-germain-aurdi

They've got a pink and purple kit within the current seasons line up of strips that looks like a heatmap.

Pink and purple.

If they made that for us the universe would implode
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:22:04 pm
Quote from: kellan on Today at 11:21:57 am
Different anthem jacket for the women's team for some reason. And I'm guessing it's going to be match worn because I noticed Chelsea's women's team were wearing their equivalent the other day.





I mean I think I prefer the ladies top
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:25:17 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:21:31 pm
They've got a pink and purple kit within the current seasons line up of strips that looks like a heatmap.

Pink and purple.

If they made that for us the universe would implode
Ah thats the third shirt I think. Their home shirt is pure class.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:26:11 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:18:13 pm
Incredibly ironic to be honest mate given the context of the conversation and the differing viewpoints

Fair point ;D

Quote from: L4Red on Today at 12:08:05 pm
I think Nike should hire Rob and SoS off here for next season, the players will be wearing knitted shirts and a nice pair of slacks, like when they were a lad and men were men and footy was footy  ;D

This in all red  ;)

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:29:04 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:37:34 am
Hate the orange trim. The green and white from the back of the collar would have been so much nicer


The toddler kit has the green/white collar all the way round, looks loads better!
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:29:33 pm
It's solidly average IMO.  I prefer this season's home kit to be honest, and it isn't a patch on the best of the NB home kits, but I don't think it is too bad.

This season's GK shirts are still the best thing that Nike have given us IMO.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:33:14 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:29:04 pm
The toddler kit has the green/white collar all the way round, looks loads better!
They always do that (different design) with studs to allow for their little but freakishly proportioned heads to fit through.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:34:40 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:33:14 pm
They always do that (different design) with studs to allow for their little but freakishly proportioned heads to fit through.

;D

I know they do the popper thing but I still expected it to be on the orange/crimson/whatever collar.
