Maybe were just sick to death of the club becoming like every other club, the fact that we are not like every other fucker is what sets us apart. You go on about the green, it was only introduced to the badge in 1992, 100 years after the club was formed and that badge was a fucking abomination that was despised by LFC fans, its fucking shite. Our badge is a Liverbird and that is it.



If supporters don't like the kits, then we are shooting ourselves in the foot. No-one gives a fuck if Jorge in Cancun buys a shirt cos it looks good on the beach if 10,000 shirt buyers say, fuck that, its shite I'm not handing over hard earned cash for that shit. I live in Manchester, I see kids in Utd kits every day, I've seen ONE kid in the battleship camouflage kit - think about that, the borough the club is based in and no-one is buying the shirt because its fucking shit.







I take it during that period you went the whole hog and we're so outraged you didnt purchase any club merchandise adorning that abomination of a badge so as not to be one of the sheep who rewards something that should never have been changed and encouraged others to do the same as they're turning us into the same as every other club? If not, surely you're part of the problem?Changes fucking happen, doesn't always make it right but like it or not the badge was a part of the clubs history. Some like to complain but wont actually back up their complaints with action. Fair play to each and every fan who disagrees with something and goes all in and FULLY disagrees with it showing action to back up the talk, but many dont.The club hasn't become like everyone else, a kit wont change that, or the manager, the players, the owners, all these years and we're still different!!!You say no one is buying the shirt and yet i've in contrast seen it shitloads in numerous cities over the course of the season!!! What one individual sees cant paint an entire narrativePeople will moan and claim we only sell kits because we're winning things, we've won fuck all this season so i'm assuming sales will plummet gigantically.It's very easy to moan without doing something about it. Again if people dont like the kit, that's part and parcel of a new kit being revealed. Nothing in the history of fashion or sport has been universally loved to be honest, that will never change but this story of us becoming like every other club isn't reality and more to the point the kits and Nike have nothing to do with that