New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
May 13, 2021, 11:08:25 pm
Has the away kit just earned the cult-favourite status it deserves with that result?
Re: New Kit thread
May 13, 2021, 11:11:45 pm
Quote from: S on May 12, 2021, 06:03:40 pm
Some more photos. I really like it, one of the best away shirts we've had in a long time.





I'll definitely be buying it if that's the new away
Re: New Kit thread
May 13, 2021, 11:13:07 pm
that away kit looks great compared to some shite designs we had over the years...

it is different. I like it more than the home kit design to be honest.
Re: New Kit thread
May 14, 2021, 10:35:39 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on May 13, 2021, 11:08:25 pm
Has the away kit just earned the cult-favourite status it deserves with that result?
It will be quickly forgotten along with the whole of this season.
Re: New Kit thread
May 14, 2021, 12:51:07 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on May 13, 2021, 11:08:25 pm
Has the away kit just earned the cult-favourite status it deserves with that result?
No. The performance and result have, but the kit hasn't.
Re: New Kit thread
May 15, 2021, 01:33:20 am
I just received my cheapo version of the new kit. It's definitely going to be marmite. If you're confused about the colours, I can say that it's more or less the same colour as this year's one, maybe slightly darker. It's borderline Roma, but not exactly. It's still a deep red. The lighter accents on the kit are the same colour that is currently on our 3rd kit under the arms. It's a really vivid red that some will see as being orange. Inside the kit is that colour too. There is a stripe down the outside the same as this years, but its the same colour as the base colour of the kit, so less noticeable. The sponsor is an off white, or like a bone colour. Looks about the same as the recently leaked away.
Re: New Kit thread
May 15, 2021, 07:34:28 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May 15, 2021, 01:33:20 am
I just received my cheapo version of the new kit. It's definitely going to be marmite. If you're confused about the colours, I can say that it's more or less the same colour as this year's one, maybe slightly darker. It's borderline Roma, but not exactly. It's still a deep red. The lighter accents on the kit are the same colour that is currently on our 3rd kit under the arms. It's a really vivid red that some will see as being orange. Inside the kit is that colour too. There is a stripe down the outside the same as this years, but its the same colour as the base colour of the kit, so less noticeable. The sponsor is an off white, or like a bone colour. Looks about the same as the recently leaked away.

Not sure you can state definitively anything about the colour of the kit going off early knock off efforts  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
May 15, 2021, 10:03:47 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on May 15, 2021, 07:34:28 pm
Not sure you can state definitively anything about the colour of the kit going off early knock off efforts  ;D
It matches the "official leaks", and the photos of it hanging up in the shop, and if we're to judge by other kits, Chelsea were wearing their new one today, which was also available around the same time, and it's identical. The only thing I can identify as not being exactly the same is the weave they've used for the player version, but I actually think it looks better than the officials ones. It's the same pattern. It's just slightly more noticeable or bigger.



I've adjusted that image to look as close to the actual colour when looking at it in person.
Re: New Kit thread
May 15, 2021, 10:25:15 pm
I noticed with Chelsea's (rather horrid) new kit, the chequered pattern was on the shorts as well as the shirts. Does anyone know if the diagonal pinstripes will be replicated on the shorts?
Re: New Kit thread
May 15, 2021, 10:45:41 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on May 15, 2021, 10:25:15 pm
I noticed with Chelsea's (rather horrid) new kit, the chequered pattern was on the shorts as well as the shirts. Does anyone know if the diagonal pinstripes will be replicated on the shorts?
From the leaked images, the shorts will have a stripe down the outside of them the same colour that's on the accents on the shirt. They won't have the diagonal stripes. Can see the socks having them, though.
Re: New Kit thread
May 16, 2021, 12:00:23 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May 15, 2021, 10:03:47 pm
It matches the "official leaks", and the photos of it hanging up in the shop, and if we're to judge by other kits, Chelsea were wearing their new one today, which was also available around the same time, and it's identical. The only thing I can identify as not being exactly the same is the weave they've used for the player version, but I actually think it looks better than the officials ones. It's the same pattern. It's just slightly more noticeable or bigger.



I've adjusted that image to look as close to the actual colour when looking at it in person.

I'm not saying it doesn't look like it. I'm saying the colours, while being close, won't be the exact same as they are on the real kits.
Re: New Kit thread
May 16, 2021, 12:16:40 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on May 16, 2021, 12:00:23 am
I'm not saying it doesn't look like it. I'm saying the colours, while being close, won't be the exact same as they are on the real kits.
They might not be, I agree. Most of the time they're spot on, though. Here's a picture of both this years and the new one. Not much difference in colour. The material on the new one is different.

Re: New Kit thread
May 16, 2021, 10:30:04 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May 16, 2021, 12:16:40 am
They might not be, I agree. Most of the time they're spot on, though. Here's a picture of both this years and the new one. Not much difference in colour. The material on the new one is different.



I like that top better than this seasons. The colour of the collar and sleeves look a bit darker.

Ill wait until the players get it on to make my decision. Gutted therell be no gold prem badge on this one though
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:45:03 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on May 13, 2021, 11:07:29 am

..or if you're sensible / a door-hinge, 12 quid delivered from Sandycn

http://www.sandycn.net/21-22-Liverpool-Away-Soccer-Jersey-p1774483.html

Anyone from here ordered from there before? I have ordered from DHgate online shops before they don't have the tracksuits and training wear

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:12:27 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:45:03 pm
Anyone from here ordered from there before? I have ordered from DHgate online shops before they don't have the tracksuits and training wear



Ordered a few trackies for this season and they are top quality.  Got a few polo's too - which are equally class.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 07:12:27 pm
Ordered a few trackies for this season and they are top quality.  Got a few polo's too - which are equally class.

Same deal with ordering from dhgate and other similar companies and go a size up?
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:00:35 pm
Quote from: S on May 12, 2021, 06:03:40 pm
Some more photos. I really like it, one of the best away shirts we've had in a long time.



It's almost fantastic.  Only really the collar holding it back.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:49:50 am
The more I look at that away the more I love it. I think the collar looks a bit shit in the photos but when worn buttoned up on the players it'll look nice.

Standard Chartered logo is awful though, the sooner we ditch them the better.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:38:52 pm
Announcement on the home kit must be imminent?

Presume we'll be playing in it on Sunday.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:59:18 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:38:52 pm
Announcement on the home kit must be imminent?

Presume we'll be playing in it on Sunday.

It will be available in the next week or so.
