If you are of a certain age, you look at that new away kit and it immediately looks like a Manc kit from the late 70's



I'll have to take your word for that. Ironically, the first kit I thought of was United's 14/15 away shirt, which I'm going to have to admit I thought was very tasteful *runs for cover*. I think it was the one Juan Mata scored a stunner at Anfield in? To be honest, I'm more interested in whether it's a nice looking kit than if it has a passing resemblance to something our rivals have worn. To each his own though.