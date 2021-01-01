« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2641437 times)

Online actwithoutwords

  • postswithoutreading
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21520 on: Today at 12:49:48 pm »
If that's right that's the first decent Nike kit for us.
Logged

Online MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21521 on: Today at 01:27:11 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 11:47:00 am
The new away shirt

Hmmm. That looks like the shirt that Spurs should have had. Reminds me of the jersey they had with Hewlitt Packard or Holstein in the 90, and players such as Gary Mabbut t, Justin Edinburgh, Darren Anderton, David Howells and Andy sinton.

Now take away the collars (I don't like collars in a Liverpool jersey) and replace it with a V neck, and all of a sudden it's very nice!
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21522 on: Today at 01:37:57 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:58:03 am
Call me crazy but if that's the away then I like both kits we've seen so far.

Assuming it is dark red + lighter red, not orange/pink.

You're not crazy, you just have good taste
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21523 on: Today at 01:45:38 pm »
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21524 on: Today at 01:50:37 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 12:02:53 pm
Lazy bastards!

My god how pathetic are nike?
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21525 on: Today at 02:22:36 pm »
the away's ok, in the sense that they've managed not to just fart out some rancid arsewater and stick an LFC badge on it....something they haven't managed to do with the home version
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21526 on: Today at 02:30:21 pm »
I like both, home and away.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21527 on: Today at 02:32:06 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 11:47:00 am
The new away shirt

Big fan of that.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,352
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21528 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:27:11 pm
Hmmm. That looks like the shirt that Spurs should have had. Reminds me of the jersey they had with Hewlitt Packard or Holstein in the 90, and players such as Gary Mabbut t, Justin Edinburgh, Darren Anderton, David Howells and Andy sinton.

Now take away the collars (I don't like collars in a Liverpool jersey) and replace it with a V neck, and all of a sudden it's very nice!

It's ecru not white, so when you see it in person it hopefully shouldn't look like Spurs! But yeah, I'd rather no collar too.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21529 on: Today at 02:35:56 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:57:53 am
Love it.

More here

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/nike-liverpool-21-22-away-kit-colors.html


Christ...shade thrown at Fumler:

Quote
The shorts of the Liverpool 21-22 away kit will be black with fossil, while the color of the socks is not known yet. Please note that the picture below shows an earlier prediction of the shirt, which is not accurate.

It's not far off! ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,569
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21530 on: Today at 02:43:53 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 11:47:00 am
The new away shirt

That's pretty decent. Something that even I might wear ...
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,347
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21531 on: Today at 02:45:14 pm »
I think it may be my favourite thing ever when first pics of a new shirt get leaked  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21532 on: Today at 03:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:45:14 pm
I think it may be my favourite thing ever when first pics of a new shirt get leaked  ;D ;D

I absolutely buzz off it, might start a bingo card for this thread for the 3rd kit release  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,051
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21533 on: Today at 03:07:41 pm »
We need this man back to model that colour.

Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,352
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21534 on: Today at 03:24:29 pm »
I follow Paddy on Insta and he's still looking good! Him and his son are massive Reds.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,773
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21535 on: Today at 03:57:12 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 11:47:00 am
The new away shirt

Oh just fuck off Nike

Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21536 on: Today at 04:06:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:12 pm
Oh just fuck off Nike



These two are similar in what sense? They're both away shirts with collars? Seems a bit harsh. Ours is clearly not inspired by theirs.

Also besides the fact it has their badge pasted on it, there really isn't anything that intrinsically says "United" about that shirt imo, so not sure what difference it makes anyway.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,773
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21537 on: Today at 04:11:28 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:06:17 pm
These two are similar in what sense? They're both away shirts with collars? Seems a bit harsh. Ours is clearly not inspired by theirs.

Also besides the fact it has their badge pasted on it, there really isn't anything that intrinsically says "United" about that shirt imo, so not sure what difference it makes anyway.

If you are of a certain age, you look at that new away kit and it immediately looks like a Manc kit from the late 70's.

Black and white were always our away colours, the Mancs wore blue, but FFS if they could at least do something that didn't look like a manc kit.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21538 on: Today at 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 11:47:00 am
The new away shirt
I actually really like that - and think itll look great on the players. I just wish the whole kit was in that colour, not a fan of shorts being a different colour. Also, the players will do the top button up - which I also dislike - much prefer an open collar.  But yeah, nice kit - simple and classy :)
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21539 on: Today at 04:17:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:11:28 pm
If you are of a certain age, you look at that new away kit and it immediately looks like a Manc kit from the late 70's

I'll have to take your word for that. Ironically, the first kit I thought of was United's 14/15 away shirt, which I'm going to have to admit I thought was very tasteful *runs for cover*. I think it was the one Juan Mata scored a stunner at Anfield in? To be honest, I'm more interested in whether it's a nice looking kit than if it has a passing resemblance to something our rivals have worn. To each his own though.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,337
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21540 on: Today at 04:22:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:11:28 pm
If you are of a certain age, you look at that new away kit and it immediately looks like a Manc kit from the late 70's.

Black and white were always our away colours, the Mancs wore blue, but FFS if they could at least do something that didn't look like a manc kit.

It doesn't look like a manc kit it looks a lot like a Liverpool away kit from the mid 90s.

Is there anything you don't get angry about Rob? ;D
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,352
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21541 on: Today at 04:29:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:11:28 pm
If you are of a certain age, you look at that new away kit and it immediately looks like a Manc kit from the late 70's.

Black and white were always our away colours, the Mancs wore blue, but FFS if they could at least do something that didn't look like a manc kit.

Luckily it's cream and teal then :P
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21542 on: Today at 04:33:53 pm »
Or this one...

Remove the collar please. It's too big as well, and won't sit right either!
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,879
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21543 on: Today at 04:34:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:11:28 pm
If you are of a certain age, you look at that new away kit and it immediately looks like a Manc kit from the late 70's.

Black and white were always our away colours, the Mancs wore blue, but FFS if they could at least do something that didn't look like a manc kit.

Black and white have stopped being our only away colors for years, same with every club. I mean unless you've slept under a rock mate, that has been the case for the last 20 years.

We had an orange away kit not that long ago, and a purple one the year afterwards.

You're not going to see the same colors on away kits every year.

The Mancs have worn white and black as their away colors as well btw.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,149
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21544 on: Today at 04:34:44 pm »
Like that away kit, think it'll look great on the players.  Also like that Admiral Utd away too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,569
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21545 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
People will find a reason to moan about everything. The away kit looks very decent, especially because of the collar. It is something that the older fans can wear ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Up
« previous next »
 