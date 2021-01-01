« previous next »
IgorBobbins

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21320 on: Today at 08:14:41 am
Pity Nike have ditched the darker red of the latter NB kits. And am I imagining it or are the logo and crest higher up than normal? Theyll be on the top of the shoulders like Kappa soon  :D
lamonti

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21321 on: Today at 08:26:04 am
Every NB home kit was a winner.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21322 on: Today at 08:37:26 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:26:04 am
Every NB home kit was a winner.

Only really from when Mo joined (that v neck one was lovely). The first one wasnt great. From 15/16.
PIPA23

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21323 on: Today at 08:41:52 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:37:26 am
Only really from when Mo joined (that v neck one was lovely). The first one wasnt great. From 15/16.

that IMO was the best ever LFC kit.
red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21324 on: Today at 09:04:53 am
The kits aren't for us
StevoHimself

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21325 on: Today at 09:10:02 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:26:04 am
Every NB home kit was a winner.

15/16 and 16/17 - aggressively unimaginative

17/18 and 18/19 - masterpieces

19/20 - fairly average, inoffensive
spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21326 on: Today at 09:31:38 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:05:00 pm
Well, looks like I was correct:



Okay, that looks way better when 'worn'.
Samio

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21327 on: Today at 09:34:07 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:55:21 pm


Once again, it's night and day between the fans version. Nike are a bunch of c*nts for that.

Love it... Trying to ignore the fact the diagonal lines arent joined from the chest to the sleeves, though!
gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21328 on: Today at 09:36:09 am
WTF is it with Nike and collars? That pointless black/dark teal bit on the back?!!
aw1991

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21329 on: Today at 09:49:34 am
Love it. Love the colors and stripes, it's so different but not too different in my opinion.

If that's the kit I'm getting it.
swoopy

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21330 on: Today at 09:50:43 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:34:07 am
Love it... Trying to ignore the fact the diagonal lines arent joined from the chest to the sleeves, though!

I wish you hadn't pointed that out ;D
OCD in overdrive. Can't unsee.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21331 on: Today at 01:07:10 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:37:26 am
Only really from when Mo joined (that v neck one was lovely). The first one wasnt great. From 15/16.

18/19 was great as well imo.
aw1991

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21332 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm
Thought the 19/20 home kit was the best from NB. Liked the stripes design and it was a bit colourful, with the white stripes and yellow/gold logos.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21333 on: Today at 01:45:06 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Thought the 19/20 home kit was the best from NB. Liked the stripes design and it was a bit colourful, with the white stripes and yellow/gold logos.

As the kids would say, you buggin. The 19/20 doesn't come close to 17/18 [best kit we've had in over 30 years]
Paisley79

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21334 on: Today at 01:50:58 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:36:09 am
WTF is it with Nike and collars? That pointless black/dark teal bit on the back?!!

Never mind the black/teal on the back! You spotted the peach/orange trim, right?!?!
Logged

aw1991

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21335 on: Today at 01:51:04 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:45:06 pm
As the kids would say, you buggin. The 19/20 doesn't come close to 17/18 [best kit we've had in over 30 years]
It was nice, but we've some better kits. 08/09 is also a better kit.
RyanBabel19

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21336 on: Today at 02:26:29 pm
I like it

Quite glad we havent stuck with the boring plain red with some white on the sleeves/neck every single year like some expect
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21337 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:51:04 pm
It was nice, but we've some better kits. 08/09 is also a better kit.

Nah, not for me, the 08/09 was ok, but no where near that one. It was a masterpiece.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21338 on: Today at 04:03:26 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 01:50:58 pm
Never mind the black/teal on the back! You spotted the peach/orange trim, right?!?!
It's crimson red, not peach or orange. It just looks bright on that image and in contrast to the main colour of the shirt. It's the same colour as the stripes. Changing the collar and the sleeves to white would just offset the contrast of the shirt. To my eye, the bolts give a sort of optical illusion that they are shimmering or made out of a different material, when they aren't.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21339 on: Today at 04:13:54 pm
Some new training gear.  :o


Paisley79

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21340 on: Today at 04:25:42 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 04:03:26 pm
It's crimson red, not peach or orange. It just looks bright on that image and in contrast to the main colour of the shirt. It's the same colour as the stripes. Changing the collar and the sleeves to white would just offset the contrast of the shirt. To my eye, the bolts give a sort of optical illusion that they are shimmering or made out of a different material, when they aren't.

Hmm... crimson, is that what Nike are claiming? As a rule, crimson is a much darker shade of red. That looks lighter.

Whatever it actually is, it looks horrible. At least, in my opinion. But then, as a 40-something male, I don't suppose I'm  their target audience.

My kids very much are though. And 2 of them have just come in and  said, why is there orange on the new kit?!
red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21341 on: Today at 04:28:35 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 04:13:54 pm
Some new training gear.  :o



Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey

In saying that. That's the old Standard Chartered logo
fucking appalled

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21342 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm
So is the first one COVID inspired, or vaccine inspired?
jackh

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21343 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:29:47 pm
So is the first one COVID inspired, or vaccine inspired?

Broccoli through night-vision goggles.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21344 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm
I like the home shirt, but it is weird having the back of the collar completely different - and I thought this year's collar couldn't be topped for weirdness!
B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21345 on: Today at 04:51:01 pm
Gives me Spiderman vibes but I like it
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21346 on: Today at 04:51:28 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 04:25:42 pm
Hmm... crimson, is that what Nike are claiming? As a rule, crimson is a much darker shade of red. That looks lighter.

Whatever it actually is, it looks horrible. At least, in my opinion. But then, as a 40-something male, I don't suppose I'm  their target audience.

My kids very much are though. And 2 of them have just come in and  said, why is there orange on the new kit?!
Edit - crimson tends to one of those colours that some people see differently. It can be purplish, pink, orange. It's a hue, so not a true red.
Last Edit: Today at 04:58:03 pm by Macphisto80
Craig 🤔

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21347 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm
to be honest it's always worth seeing them in real life because your screen will show colours different to others.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21348 on: Today at 04:59:26 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:56:41 pm
to be honest it's always worth seeing them in real life because your screen will show colours different to others.
Yeah, there's two images of the same top there. One looks like a bright red, and the other is a deeper colour. I think it's more likely the deeper shade is closer to what it actually looks like.
