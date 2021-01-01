« previous next »
New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
Would love them to put six stars above the Liverbird on the kits from now on. I don't know why they've never bothered with the stars, I can only remember us ever having them on the 3rd kit in 2005 released after Istanbul.
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:41:30 am
Would love them to put six stars above the Liverbird on the kits from now on. I don't know why they've never bothered with the stars, I can only remember us ever having them on the 3rd kit in 2005 released after Istanbul.

New Balance did a CL special range after Madrid that had them on (I bought a couple of bits). Looks boss.

That said, not sure you'd want it on the kit permanently though.
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:41:30 am
Would love them to put six stars above the Liverbird on the kits from now on. I don't know why they've never bothered with the stars, I can only remember us ever having them on the 3rd kit in 2005 released after Istanbul.

Its against PL rules.
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:27:04 am
As a non-Scouser who spends a fair amount of time in Liverpool, I definitely see more kids wearing kits outside of Liverpool  ;D. Although that in itself is possibly a bit sad as families may have been priced out and I'd probably argue most of the Scouse families I know are pretty pure football 'traditionalists' in many senses.

I was in Bebington over on the Wirral this morning and I saw a young girl in the greeny/bluey snorkelling kit.  :)

Even two lads in the chessboard away kit, but all other footy tops on show were the red home top.

Anyway, I'm still hurting after being declared uncool in this thread.  :sad


 :)
Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: BondysNiners on Today at 05:20:26 pm
It’s against PL rules.

What rules?
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:23:42 pm
At least it's not like this

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/10/exclusive-nike-chelsea-21-22-home-kit.html

Wil MOTD have to put a warning same as the flashing lights? That zigzag is messing my eyes up.
Re: New Kit thread
Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:23:42 pm
At least it's not like this

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/10/exclusive-nike-chelsea-21-22-home-kit.html

About the worst looking kit i've ever seen,this patterns designer must've been high on something or insane,or both.
