« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2595653 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21120 on: March 29, 2021, 01:18:35 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 29, 2021, 12:52:43 am
Jokes aside - I think people need to realise the younger generation will be less bothered about tradition and more about aesthetics. Kids who get their parents to buy their kits won't be that buzzing for a simple kit every season.
You are right. Aesthetics do matter. That's my point though. Cool and classy always sells, and it sells to a much wider audience than those who will go for quirky stuff.

Since its release I've seen maybe four kids with the snorkelling vest away kit on, in a year we are reigning champions and people are more inclined to part with their money for club related products.

Even a family by ours whose kids get every kit on release have only bothered with the home shirt this season. Aesthetics really do count, even to kids, and horrendous designs are costing our club a lot of money.

To me, it's simple common sense that designs that are generally considered cool and classy will sell more than quirky stuff that only appeals to limited sections of the buying public.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • Maths Mug!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21121 on: March 29, 2021, 04:10:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 29, 2021, 01:18:35 am
You are right. Aesthetics do matter. That's my point though. Cool and classy always sells, and it sells to a much wider audience than those who will go for quirky stuff.

Since its release I've seen maybe four kids with the snorkelling vest away kit on, in a year we are reigning champions and people are more inclined to part with their money for club related products.

Even a family by ours whose kids get every kit on release have only bothered with the home shirt this season. Aesthetics really do count, even to kids, and horrendous designs are costing our club a lot of money.

To me, it's simple common sense that designs that are generally considered cool and classy will sell more than quirky stuff that only appeals to limited sections of the buying public.

Do you have evidence that shite designs are costing the club a lot of money? Shirt sale figures?

Surely if the sales are that bad, Nike will realise there must be a reason for it. If upon investigation, the reason is "nobody is buying the shirts coz the design is shite", then they'll change the design of future shirts, in order to sell more.

Or are Nike that determined to force their bollocks onto us that they don't care?

Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21122 on: March 29, 2021, 07:34:37 am »
I went back to the leaks of the 2014/15 kit collection on this thread (now widely accepted as some of the worst kits we've EVER had) and the reaction was largely positive.

I think the performance in a particular kit changes peoples opinions massively.
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21123 on: March 29, 2021, 10:06:20 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on March 29, 2021, 07:34:37 am
I went back to the leaks of the 2014/15 kit collection on this thread (now widely accepted as some of the worst kits we've EVER had) and the reaction was largely positive.

I think the performance in a particular kit changes peoples opinions massively.

Definitely true. Think how much moaning there was initially over the leaks of last seasons shirt (2019/2020) and look how that turned out!
Logged

Offline kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21124 on: March 29, 2021, 10:27:36 am »
The home kit this season is shite, anything is an upgrade
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21125 on: March 29, 2021, 10:50:02 am »
Quote from: kb2x on March 29, 2021, 10:27:36 am
The home kit this season is shite, anything is an upgrade

Agree. Too bad. I usually like Nike for other wear. Bringing green/teal into a Liverpool home kit is just a no.   
« Last Edit: March 29, 2021, 10:51:42 am by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21126 on: March 29, 2021, 02:29:41 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on March 29, 2021, 04:10:51 am
Do you have evidence that shite designs are costing the club a lot of money? Shirt sale figures?

Surely if the sales are that bad, Nike will realise there must be a reason for it. If upon investigation, the reason is "nobody is buying the shirts coz the design is shite", then they'll change the design of future shirts, in order to sell more.

Or are Nike that determined to force their bollocks onto us that they don't care?
Only anecdotal, going on the sheer amount of people who are saying they aren't buying due to the poor range of kit on offer. I'm one of them. I'd have shelled out a fair bit myself, but all I could find that was decent was one training top.

People will come in and say that Nike have recorded massive sales, but we were recently champions of everything and we are still reigning English Champions. Many will buy just because of that. Thing is, if the kits were actually nice, they'd have had a hell of a lot more sales than they already have.

It stands to reason. Quality designs will always sell. When designs are Marmite, people get choosy, and when people get choosy, you lose sales. It's basic common sense. Same as when any of us go to buy any clothing for any occasion. If we don't like what we see, we buy something else or we keep our money in our pocket.

Personally, I genuinely do believe that the likes of Nike are arrogant enough to churn out monstrosity after monstrosity whilst pretending its quality product. They seem to believe they can stick a club crest on a sack of shite and some will buy it anyway. Its clear they are correct in many cases, but they also lose a hell of a lot of sales that they would have had if they could've been bothered coming up with something classy.

Ultimately it's no skin off my nose. I don't lose sleep over any of this. If I like something, I'll buy it. If I don't, I won't. Same with the unofficial merch too. If I like a design, I'll buy. If not, I don't. With anything though, it stands to reason that quirky narrows your market, whilst cool and classy broadens it.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,057
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21127 on: March 29, 2021, 04:35:01 pm »
The current kits have sold more than the previous season. So Nike will pat themselves on the back.

The problem is, they could have sold more IF the designs would have been better.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21128 on: March 29, 2021, 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 29, 2021, 04:35:01 pm
The current kits have sold more than the previous season. So Nike will pat themselves on the back.

The problem is, they could have sold more IF the designs would have been better.
That's it in a nutshell really.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21129 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 29, 2021, 01:18:35 am
You are right. Aesthetics do matter. That's my point though. Cool and classy always sells, and it sells to a much wider audience than those who will go for quirky stuff.

Since its release I've seen maybe four kids with the snorkelling vest away kit on, in a year we are reigning champions and people are more inclined to part with their money for club related products.

Even a family by ours whose kids get every kit on release have only bothered with the home shirt this season. Aesthetics really do count, even to kids, and horrendous designs are costing our club a lot of money.

To me, it's simple common sense that designs that are generally considered cool and classy will sell more than quirky stuff that only appeals to limited sections of the buying public.

That 'snorkelling vest' kit has done very well though. You might not have seen it in your area, but it's popular and is a cool kit for many under the age of 30 with any sense of style.

The quirky stuff sells - and I would argue Nike hasn't really done anything that quirky yet.
Logged
YNWA.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,569
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21130 on: Yesterday at 10:25:36 am »
The kits aren't aimed at 40/50/60 year olds.

The reason you liked the kits of the past was because you were young then.

I'm sure back then your fathers/grandfathers were complaining about the kits having a sponsor or manufacturers logo.

Of course everyone is allowed to have an opinion but it's a bit like trying to convince your son/daughter to turn off the new OFB song and listen to some Bob Dylan.

Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21131 on: Yesterday at 10:42:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 29, 2021, 02:29:41 pm
Only anecdotal, going on the sheer amount of people who are saying they aren't buying due to the poor range of kit on offer. I'm one of them. I'd have shelled out a fair bit myself, but all I could find that was decent was one training top.

People will come in and say that Nike have recorded massive sales, but we were recently champions of everything and we are still reigning English Champions. Many will buy just because of that. Thing is, if the kits were actually nice, they'd have had a hell of a lot more sales than they already have.

It stands to reason. Quality designs will always sell. When designs are Marmite, people get choosy, and when people get choosy, you lose sales. It's basic common sense. Same as when any of us go to buy any clothing for any occasion. If we don't like what we see, we buy something else or we keep our money in our pocket.

Personally, I genuinely do believe that the likes of Nike are arrogant enough to churn out monstrosity after monstrosity whilst pretending its quality product. They seem to believe they can stick a club crest on a sack of shite and some will buy it anyway. Its clear they are correct in many cases, but they also lose a hell of a lot of sales that they would have had if they could've been bothered coming up with something classy.

Ultimately it's no skin off my nose. I don't lose sleep over any of this. If I like something, I'll buy it. If I don't, I won't. Same with the unofficial merch too. If I like a design, I'll buy. If not, I don't. With anything though, it stands to reason that quirky narrows your market, whilst cool and classy broadens it.

Except Nike haven't done anything particularly odd yet, and they're generally known for fairly simplistic (minimalist might be a bit much) designs. The kit that everyone was up in arms about this season was a fairly smart teal kit with black trim. Nothing to get excited about really.

This isn't aimed at you, but I think there's a decent number of al fellas on here (think Gazelles and Voi jeans) who never really wanted Nike to begin with. Even objectively none of our Nike kits have come close to the awfulness of the 13/14 away kits for instance. I might be in a minority here, but I'm glad we don't have set colours for our away kits.

New Balance and Warrior's away kits had a weird habit of being both garish and forgettable, and I don't think that will be the case with Nike.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21132 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:14:29 am
That 'snorkelling vest' kit has done very well though. You might not have seen it in your area, but it's popular and is a cool kit for many under the age of 30 with any sense of style.

The quirky stuff sells - and I would argue Nike hasn't really done anything that quirky yet.
My "quirky" comment was aimed across the board rather than just at Nike. We've had some horror shows from Warrior / NB and if we look at the be dogs dinners many companies (including Nike) have designed for other clubs we see joke designs are common.

My area (where I am every week) runs from Sefton to the north of the city down to Sefton Park in the South. Until lockdown it was city centre too. Since its release I'd seen probably four of those tops on people. Yesterday I did see a fifth, on a guy who takes footy training in the park. I thought he had an Abu Dhabi top on, but when closer I saw it was the snorkelling vest.

It's all subjective of course. Personally, I just feel that better designs would sell more. I know lots of people are holding onto their cash because they think current kit offerings are poor. If Nike don't want their money, that's up to them. Out of three kits every year they could at least come up with one sleek, classy design that excites the buying fanbase.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21133 on: Yesterday at 11:33:35 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:14:29 am
That 'snorkelling vest' kit has done very well though. You might not have seen it in your area, but it's popular and is a cool kit for many under the age of 30 with any sense of style.

The quirky stuff sells - and I would argue Nike hasn't really done anything that quirky yet.

It makes sense to have a "quirky" kit every season. You could have three really classy designs that most people love, but even then very few are going to buy more than one of them let alone all three. So having something that appeals to a market that wouldn't be interested in the normal look will just increase sales across the board. Something for everyone.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21134 on: Yesterday at 11:39:58 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:42:52 am
Except Nike haven't done anything particularly odd yet, and they're generally known for fairly simplistic (minimalist might be a bit much) designs. The kit that everyone was up in arms about this season was a fairly smart teal kit with black trim. Nothing to get excited about really.

This isn't aimed at you, but I think there's a decent number of al fellas on here (think Gazelles and Voi jeans) who never really wanted Nike to begin with. Even objectively none of our Nike kits have come close to the awfulness of the 13/14 away kits for instance. I might be in a minority here, but I'm glad we don't have set colours for our away kits.

New Balance and Warrior's away kits had a weird habit of being both garish and forgettable, and I don't think that will be the case with Nike.
I'll be honest, I was in two minds about Nike. On one hand, I find Nike well overpriced, but they aren't alone there. I also struggle to like much stuff by them generally, so I didn't believe they'd come up with much stuff for us that I'd actually buy. That bit has come true for me.

Having said that, I was really keen to have their prestige (although not with me personally, their name carries a lot of weight to most who buy sportswear) and to have their global reach. I was sick of going abroad and seeing that it was so hard to buy our kit whilst plenty of far smaller English clubs had presence on shelves. So on that score, Nike were welcome for me.

I will admit to having a few pairs of Gazelles, though no Voi jeans. 😄
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,095
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21135 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 am »
Its definitely Nike>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Adidas for trabs at this point.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,871
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21136 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 am »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,999
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21137 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:46:20 am
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/03/nike-liverpool-21-22-home-away-third.html

Not real.

Why doesn't the Liverbird have the copyright sign on the real shirt, it used to didn't it?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21138 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:39:58 am
I'll be honest, I was in two minds about Nike. On one hand, I find Nike well overpriced, but they aren't alone there. I also struggle to like much stuff by them generally, so I didn't believe they'd come up with much stuff for us that I'd actually buy. That bit has come true for me.

Having said that, I was really keen to have their prestige (although not with me personally, their name carries a lot of weight to most who buy sportswear) and to have their global reach. I was sick of going abroad and seeing that it was so hard to buy our kit whilst plenty of far smaller English clubs had presence on shelves. So on that score, Nike were welcome for me.

I will admit to having a few pairs of Gazelles, though no Voi jeans. 😄

I quite liked the idea of signing with Nike. Partly because I generally like their designs and partly because I was bored with New Balance. As you say, supply was definitely an issue too.

I generally like our kits this season. I like our home shirt (I have a bigger issue with the slightly cheap-looking white stripe than the teal), and I like the away shirt too. Having said that, if there is a disappointment it's that none of them are total 5/5's.

As you say, it shouldn't be too hard to make one really nice kit that everyone can get behind.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21139 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:46:20 am
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/03/nike-liverpool-21-22-home-away-third.html

Not real.

Tell you what, it's a shame that the white/ecru one is fake because that would have been one of our better designs. Will be interesting to see how the real one shapes up, particularly if they are using those colours
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21140 on: Yesterday at 11:59:02 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:25:36 am
The kits aren't aimed at 40/50/60 year olds.

The reason you liked the kits of the past was because you were young then.

I'm sure back then your fathers/grandfathers were complaining about the kits having a sponsor or manufacturers logo.

Of course everyone is allowed to have an opinion but it's a bit like trying to convince your son/daughter to turn off the new OFB song and listen to some Bob Dylan.
I'll have you know I'm a very young 58.  :-*

I never liked the introduction of sponsorship on shirts. Most of us didn't back then. For what it's worth, I still don't like it, although it's become a necessary evil these days. Shirts pretty much always look better without a sponsor plastered across the front.

I can never recall anyone having issues with manufacturers logos though.

I actually disagree that we liked kits back then just because we were young. We (myself and mates I knew) were still selective. We tended to buy, or ask our parents to buy, the kit we liked and gave those we were less keen on a miss.

Regarding any kit and merch range, it's all subjective. It's all just opinion. I'm only talking from my own perspective and relating comments and attitudes towards the current offerings from Reds I know personally. I'm not trying to suggest I'm right and others are wrong. I'm just of the opinion that cool and classy always sells and will always have a market ready to throw money at it. Currently, I feel the offerings lack that buying option, although I fully accept that others may disagree with me there.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,237
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21141 on: Yesterday at 12:01:30 pm »
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,871
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21142 on: Yesterday at 12:03:06 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:52:38 am
Why doesn't the Liverbird have the copyright sign on the real shirt, it used to didn't it?


Not sure mate but this is the current home kit and it isn't on it.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21143 on: Yesterday at 12:12:16 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:01:30 pm
Could be worse

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/12/manchester-united-21-22-home-kit-info.html

Saw that. I'm sure their last 3 or 4 home shirts have all looked more-or-less identical.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,799
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21144 on: Yesterday at 01:12:06 pm »
https://twitter.com/WisdenCricket/status/1376859718820433921?s=20

And people thought our away kit was bad 😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,076
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21145 on: Yesterday at 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:01:30 pm
Could be worse

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/12/manchester-united-21-22-home-kit-info.html

The shirt or having Pogba?

Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 12:03:06 pm


Not sure mate but this is the current home kit and it isn't on it.

Yeah, it used to have a little R behind the back leg just under the wing

Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,999
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21146 on: Yesterday at 02:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 12:03:06 pm


Not sure mate but this is the current home kit and it isn't on it.

Yeah, it started with Nike I think, not sure how or why.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,999
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21147 on: Yesterday at 02:19:55 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,713
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21148 on: Yesterday at 02:23:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:19:55 pm
The plain design is nice enough but all the badges in a long line looks odd.

Looks daft with Adidas & the club logo that way around too - if nothing else, the colour of the club logo would break things up a bit.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,713
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21149 on: Yesterday at 02:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:46:20 am
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2021/03/nike-liverpool-21-22-home-away-third.html

Not real.

Have we ever had anything with a horizontal pinstripe?  I can imagine that being quite nice if done subtly enough?  Perhaps red on yellow, or black/red on white.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21150 on: Yesterday at 02:28:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:19:28 pm
Yeah, it started with Nike I think, not sure how or why.

Thats the fans shirt. Dont think the players version is any different, mind.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,569
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21151 on: Yesterday at 03:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:59:02 am
I'll have you know I'm a very young 58.  :-*

I never liked the introduction of sponsorship on shirts. Most of us didn't back then. For what it's worth, I still don't like it, although it's become a necessary evil these days. Shirts pretty much always look better without a sponsor plastered across the front.

I can never recall anyone having issues with manufacturers logos though.

I actually disagree that we liked kits back then just because we were young. We (myself and mates I knew) were still selective. We tended to buy, or ask our parents to buy, the kit we liked and gave those we were less keen on a miss.

Regarding any kit and merch range, it's all subjective. It's all just opinion. I'm only talking from my own perspective and relating comments and attitudes towards the current offerings from Reds I know personally. I'm not trying to suggest I'm right and others are wrong. I'm just of the opinion that cool and classy always sells and will always have a market ready to throw money at it. Currently, I feel the offerings lack that buying option, although I fully accept that others may disagree with me there.

Sorry to just take out one piece of a long post like that, but this is the crux of the issue. You don't know what's cool anymore. Unfortunately, it's just the way it goes. I'm heading that way myself, nothing wrong with it just have to accept it and move on  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21152 on: Yesterday at 05:46:16 pm »
Don't get the hate for this years away.  It's looks great in person and is pretty comfy to boot.  Need something to break up the row of red in the closet as well.   I have the 17/18 away jersey as well so maybe it's just me lol...
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21153 on: Yesterday at 07:40:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:06:04 pm
Sorry to just take out one piece of a long post like that, but this is the crux of the issue. You don't know what's cool anymore. Unfortunately, it's just the way it goes. I'm heading that way myself, nothing wrong with it just have to accept it and move on  ;D
Well that's it. I'm done here.

I've never been so insulted in all of my life.  :nirnir :moon :nirnir

 



 ;)
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,735
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21154 on: Yesterday at 07:52:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:06:04 pm
Sorry to just take out one piece of a long post like that, but this is the crux of the issue. You don't know what's cool anymore. Unfortunately, it's just the way it goes. I'm heading that way myself, nothing wrong with it just have to accept it and move on  ;D

Hey, leave grandad alone.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21155 on: Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:06:04 pm
Sorry to just take out one piece of a long post like that, but this is the crux of the issue. You don't know what's cool anymore. Unfortunately, it's just the way it goes. I'm heading that way myself, nothing wrong with it just have to accept it and move on  ;D

Original is cool,having the same shirt as Spurs isn't.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,076
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21156 on: Yesterday at 08:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:46:16 pm
Don't get the hate for this years away.  It's looks great in person and is pretty comfy to boot.  Need something to break up the row of red in the closet as well.   I have the 17/18 away jersey as well so maybe it's just me lol...

My Dad had a shirt that was very similar in 1975
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,569
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21157 on: Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:40:14 pm
Well that's it. I'm done here.

I've never been so insulted in all of my life.  :nirnir :moon :nirnir

 



 ;)




Blame Craig.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21158 on: Today at 10:27:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:30:11 am
My "quirky" comment was aimed across the board rather than just at Nike. We've had some horror shows from Warrior / NB and if we look at the be dogs dinners many companies (including Nike) have designed for other clubs we see joke designs are common.

My area (where I am every week) runs from Sefton to the north of the city down to Sefton Park in the South. Until lockdown it was city centre too. Since its release I'd seen probably four of those tops on people. Yesterday I did see a fifth, on a guy who takes footy training in the park. I thought he had an Abu Dhabi top on, but when closer I saw it was the snorkelling vest.

It's all subjective of course. Personally, I just feel that better designs would sell more. I know lots of people are holding onto their cash because they think current kit offerings are poor. If Nike don't want their money, that's up to them. Out of three kits every year they could at least come up with one sleek, classy design that excites the buying fanbase.

As a non-Scouser who spends a fair amount of time in Liverpool, I definitely see more kids wearing kits outside of Liverpool  ;D. Although that in itself is possibly a bit sad as families may have been priced out and I'd probably argue most of the Scouse families I know are pretty pure football 'traditionalists' in many senses.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,735
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #21159 on: Today at 11:05:26 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:27:04 am
As a non-Scouser who spends a fair amount of time in Liverpool, I definitely see more kids wearing kits outside of Liverpool  ;D. Although that in itself is possibly a bit sad as families may have been priced out and I'd probably argue most of the Scouse families I know are pretty pure football 'traditionalists' in many senses.

I live in the centre and on a sunny day youll see loads of kids out in the kits. In fact the vast majority will have a Liverpool lot on.

Of course when they get to high school age they get a bit too cool for that and decide to wear a black coat in all weathers, often with the hood up, obv to protect themselves from the sun.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Up
« previous next »
 