Do you have evidence that shite designs are costing the club a lot of money? Shirt sale figures?



Surely if the sales are that bad, Nike will realise there must be a reason for it. If upon investigation, the reason is "nobody is buying the shirts coz the design is shite", then they'll change the design of future shirts, in order to sell more.



Or are Nike that determined to force their bollocks onto us that they don't care?



Only anecdotal, going on the sheer amount of people who are saying they aren't buying due to the poor range of kit on offer. I'm one of them. I'd have shelled out a fair bit myself, but all I could find that was decent was one training top.People will come in and say that Nike have recorded massive sales, but we were recently champions of everything and we are still reigning English Champions. Many will buy just because of that. Thing is, if the kits were actually nice, they'd have had a hell of a lot more sales than they already have.It stands to reason. Quality designs will always sell. When designs are Marmite, people get choosy, and when people get choosy, you lose sales. It's basic common sense. Same as when any of us go to buy any clothing for any occasion. If we don't like what we see, we buy something else or we keep our money in our pocket.Personally, I genuinely do believe that the likes of Nike are arrogant enough to churn out monstrosity after monstrosity whilst pretending its quality product. They seem to believe they can stick a club crest on a sack of shite and some will buy it anyway. Its clear they are correct in many cases, but they also lose a hell of a lot of sales that they would have had if they could've been bothered coming up with something classy.Ultimately it's no skin off my nose. I don't lose sleep over any of this. If I like something, I'll buy it. If I don't, I won't. Same with the unofficial merch too. If I like a design, I'll buy. If not, I don't. With anything though, it stands to reason that quirky narrows your market, whilst cool and classy broadens it.