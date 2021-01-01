But don't make them hideous either. I've only seen one kid wearing the Utd WW1 ship camouflage kit and it was gross. I did see a couple of kids wearing our away and that looked crap too.



I saw a kid in Asda today wearing our snorkelling / Hawaiian holiday away kit. The first I've seen all year. I've maybe seen three or four on kids since that kit was released.Designers have totally lost the plot, with increasingly bizarre attempts at coming up with something different year after year.It's a shame though, because in a year where we are the reigning English champions I was willing to throw money at some nice tops by Nike. All I ended up with was one measly training shirt due to the dire range of kit on offer. The club are missing out on massive amounts of sales, because Reds I know who would normally snap up tops are keeping their money in their pockets. People may say ''but sales have been good,'' but I'm pretty sure they are nowhere near what they could have been if designs were actually classy and nice.