New Kit thread

HeartAndSoul

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21080 on: Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
Since when have we been associated with pink on our home shirt? Fair enough go batshit crazy on the away and third kit but why not keep it as a traditional all red or a bit of white in it.
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21081 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
I honestly think people are seeing things, there's no 'pink' in that home kit. The 'pink' is the same colour as the red in the away kit, and I haven't seen anyone call that 'pink' yet.
IgorBobbins

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21082 on: Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:55:49 pm
I imagine both sell a considerable amount less than us and dont look to appeal to as broad a fan base as we do around the world.
Im not sure I understand the point youre making.  Youre saying we should add random non-traditional colours to our kit because itll sell more?
Craig 🤔

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21083 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
Im not sure I understand the point youre making.  Youre saying we should add random non-traditional colours to our kit because itll sell more?

Im saying we aim to appeal to a much wider range of fans across the globe in an attempt to sell more and because of that we change things up slightly.
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21084 on: Yesterday at 11:58:54 pm
Adding red shorts was such a weird move. Stick to the traditional white. Never change anything, we don't like change.
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21085 on: Today at 12:40:55 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:00:07 pm
The away will be 'fossil', and that looks like the right colour to me as it's definitely not white. I agree that the design looks iffy though.

I think I'll be a fossil by the time Nike come up with something decent for us.  :D
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21086 on: Today at 12:52:01 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:06:30 pm
But don't make them hideous either. I've only seen one kid wearing the Utd WW1 ship camouflage kit and it was gross. I did see a couple of kids wearing our away and that looked crap too.
I saw a kid in Asda today wearing our snorkelling / Hawaiian holiday away kit. The first I've seen all year. I've maybe seen three or four on kids since that kit was released.

Designers have totally lost the plot, with increasingly bizarre attempts at coming up with something different year after year.

It's a shame though, because in a year where we are the reigning English champions I was willing to throw money at some nice tops by Nike. All I ended up with was one measly training shirt due to the dire range of kit on offer. The club are missing out on massive amounts of sales, because Reds I know who would normally snap up tops are keeping their money in their pockets. People may say ''but sales have been good,'' but I'm pretty sure they are nowhere near what they could have been if designs were actually classy and nice.
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21087 on: Today at 12:57:46 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm
Im saying we aim to appeal to a much wider range of fans across the globe in an attempt to sell more and because of that we change things up slightly.
You make a fair point here, although my own feeling is that our three kits should be well designed, cool and classy. That always sells.

Then, maybe get experimental with training gear and other merchandise ranges to suit all tastes. That way, we kill multiple birds with one stone.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21088 on: Today at 01:10:03 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
Im not sure I understand the point youre making.  Youre saying we should add random non-traditional colours to our kit because itll sell more?
It's a futile task.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21089 on: Today at 06:57:41 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:57:46 am
You make a fair point here, although my own feeling is that our three kits should be well designed, cool and classy. That always sells.

This is it for me.

LFC tops don´t sell worldwide because they have some jazzy design. They sell because they are LFC tops, and we are currently one of the worlds best teams and certainly one of the worlds best-known clubs.

They are going to sell in China, or Malaysia or wherever, regardless of if they have a design that we here at home find more acceptable, or whether we think it is some atrocious monstrosity. So why not just put out some decent-looking kits?

Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21090 on: Today at 08:09:03 am
Green in the club crest? Since when before the early 90s was that part of the crest?
