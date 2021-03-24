I actually quite like the shirt in terms of overall design and colours, but it just doesn't look like a Liverpool shirt IMO. If you go through the modern kits below (since the 80's) they all look very similar overall. Yes there are some funky designs or collar choices, and a couple of dashes of teal, but this will be the first to have diagonal stripes, pink, and that very dark green colour. That is an awful lot of new elements to be introducing at once. Replace the pink with gold and the green with red or white and I think it would be fine, although I'd still have an issue with the weird diagonal stripes (why do they have to be zig-zags?!?).