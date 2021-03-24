« previous next »
Grobbelrevell

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21000 on: Yesterday at 02:05:52 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 24, 2021, 08:26:31 am
It has to be done right. The 14/15 away kit is one of our weakest in recent memory, although that might have something to do with the incredibly shoddy-looking Warrior design.

Yeah, that was just badly done in a heap of ways.
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21001 on: Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm
Quote from: orn-free-tada on Yesterday at 12:59:05 pm
^ Defo a knock off from one of the mock ups over the last month or so.

Never been a huge fan of the yellow kits. I used to be, until 14/15 🤣

A thin red stripe up the stitching where the front and back join, that stopped under the armpit and the rest of the top just yellow was all that was needed



Nothing beats the Christmas jumper for shiteness though



B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21002 on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm
I liked the yellow kit under Rafa even if it was a bit Adidas templatey. If memory serves that year we also had that white and dark green that we beat Barca in. Good set of kits

I would definitely get sick of having yellow every year though.
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21003 on: Yesterday at 09:25:31 pm
Quote from: orn-free-tada on Yesterday at 12:59:05 pm
^ Defo a knock off from one of the mock ups over the last month or so.

Never been a huge fan of the yellow kits. I used to be, until 14/15 🤣

;D
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21004 on: Yesterday at 10:08:08 pm
That yellow kit above just reminds me of Albie Moreno doing the wriggly arms with Sturridge at Selhurst Park.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21005 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:08:08 pm
That yellow kit above just reminds me of Albie Moreno doing the wriggly arms with Sturridge at Selhurst Park.

ha loved that, that's the only memory I have of it. That and Rickie Lambert scoring late on at Villa Park.
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21006 on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
ha loved that, that's the only memory I have of it. That and Rickie Lambert scoring late on at Villa Park.

If I remember correctly, we wore it in a grim 'comedown' match in Dublin just after the end of the 13/14 campaign...
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21007 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
ha loved that, that's the only memory I have of it. That and Rickie Lambert scoring late on at Villa Park.

Not Brad Jones diving the wrong way at Old Trafford, being done by Tactics Tim at Wembley or losing early season to West Ham? Lucky you.

Dont have nightmares!
orn-free-tada

  • ...free as a ird...
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21008 on: Today at 12:32:49 am
Dr Stu-Pid

Reply #21009 on: Today at 09:07:40 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
Not Brad Jones diving the wrong way at Old Trafford, being done by Tactics Tim at Wembley or losing early season to West Ham? Lucky you.

Dont have nightmares!

For me that yellow kit always makes me think of this:

https://youtu.be/GHiXFk9zY0k
kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21010 on: Today at 09:28:08 am
New shirt
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21011 on: Today at 09:40:39 am
I actually think I prefer it to this year's, but I know people will say there's not enough white on it. Is it black on the collar or dark navy/dark green?

EDIT - just noticed the lines on the two letter Ts on the logo that look like teardrops are in alternate directions which is slightly annoying!
gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21012 on: Today at 10:49:12 am
Shite again from Nike. Why put pink with red? Looks like an old Corsa bumper where the red paints faded. And black on the collar WTF? Just make the pink and black parts white and its almost perfect.
a treeless whopper

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21013 on: Today at 10:49:57 am
Atrocious, yet again.
orn-free-tada

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21014 on: Today at 10:53:14 am
If that's the genuine thing ( which I'm thinking it is), then it looks ok in my opinion. The only thing that in unsure about is the two reds on the shirt makes the lighter red appear to me as slightly more Pink.... But you won't see the top/inside section of the shirt when someone is wearing it so I'm really hoping it will be a little less striking.
Mo2000

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21015 on: Today at 11:19:57 am
Gotta say I think I like it. Too many kits are based on past classics. This at last breaks ground and possibly its time for new era?
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21016 on: Today at 11:20:38 am
What's with the Liquorice Allsorts collar?
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21017 on: Today at 11:22:36 am
Looks a bit Roma, but then I tend to really like their shirts.

Will wait, as always, until I see it on the players on the pitch.
red1977

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21018 on: Today at 11:24:02 am
Whos gunna be first to say that they think it will look ok on the players?.

Edit: thank you Craig  ;D
B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21019 on: Today at 11:27:48 am
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 11:19:57 am
Gotta say I think I like it. Too many kits are based on past classics. This at last breaks ground and possibly its time for new era?

This. Last one from NB was shite and overrated. Just looked like a cheap imitation and had no identity of its own. Fuck the dark red people love too
Dr Stu-Pid

Reply #21020 on: Today at 11:31:33 am
I actually quite like the shirt in terms of overall design and colours, but it just doesn't look like a Liverpool shirt IMO.  If you go through the modern kits below (since the 80's) they all look very similar overall.  Yes there are some funky designs or collar choices, and a couple of dashes of teal, but this will be the first to have diagonal stripes, pink, and that very dark green colour.  That is an awful lot of new elements to be introducing at once.  Replace the pink with gold and the green with red or white and I think it would be fine, although I'd still have an issue with the weird diagonal stripes (why do they have to be zig-zags?!?).

http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Liverpool/Liverpool.htm

kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21021 on: Today at 11:34:44 am
Its not pink, its crimson
Craig 🤔

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21022 on: Today at 11:36:00 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:24:02 am
Whos gunna be first to say that they think it will look ok on the players?.

Edit: thank you Craig  ;D

I didn't say it would look good on them, I said I'd need to see it on a player.
J_Kopite

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21023 on: Today at 11:40:01 am
As long as the collar isn't too dark (hard to tell what shade it is from those pics) I reckon its a good effort, much better than this year's.
stardorman

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21024 on: Today at 11:43:15 am
Really like the yellow one. Proper 80s vibes
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21025 on: Today at 12:11:21 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:27:48 am
This. Last one from NB was shite and overrated. Just looked like a cheap imitation and had no identity of its own. Fuck the dark red people love too

