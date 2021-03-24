It has to be done right. The 14/15 away kit is one of our weakest in recent memory, although that might have something to do with the incredibly shoddy-looking Warrior design.
^ Defo a knock off from one of the mock ups over the last month or so.Never been a huge fan of the yellow kits. I used to be, until 14/15 🤣
That yellow kit above just reminds me of Albie Moreno doing the wriggly arms with Sturridge at Selhurst Park.
ha loved that, that's the only memory I have of it. That and Rickie Lambert scoring late on at Villa Park.
people like big dick nick.
Not Brad Jones diving the wrong way at Old Trafford, being done by Tactics Tim at Wembley or losing early season to West Ham? Lucky you.Dont have nightmares!
Gotta say I think I like it. Too many kits are based on past classics. This at last breaks ground and possibly its time for new era?
Whos gunna be first to say that they think it will look ok on the players?.Edit: thank you Craig
I am all for authoritarian rule
This. Last one from NB was shite and overrated. Just looked like a cheap imitation and had no identity of its own. Fuck the dark red people love too
