I'm not a parent, but I can understand why parents will spend on perhaps what people might regard as 'frivolous' purchases just so their child can fit in and enjoy themselves. Nothing wrong with that.



I'm a parent and my eldest is obsessed with footy. We have bought him several LFC kits over the last few years, each one was available online (from ebay I think) and we paid a reasonable price. I have also bought the odd shirt myself to play 6 a side in, again mainly from ebay for about £20.I would love to buy them directly from the club, but can get them for a third of the price elsewhere so do that. To me, footy kits aren't worth spending any more than about £20.There are parents who can afford to spend £60+ on replica shirts, so if they choose to do so then that's their prerogative. I know that peer pressure amongst kids exists, but thankfully I've never experienced it with mine but I'm fully prepared to have a conversation with my son about that when it no doubt arises.It does make me laugh when adults (on here and elsewhere) kick off about what the kits look like, if you don't like it don't buy it 😁