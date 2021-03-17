« previous next »
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20920 on: March 17, 2021, 11:55:39 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 17, 2021, 11:30:17 am
Sales have been really good from all Ive seen mentioned.

Think Pearce said there are no penalties for a season out, and only a modest one (given the modest guaranteed payment) for multiple.

Fair enough. I do wonder how severe the penalties might be across the spectrum of sponsorship agreements, mind you.
Offline stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20921 on: March 17, 2021, 12:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 17, 2021, 11:55:39 am
Fair enough. I do wonder how severe the penalties might be across the spectrum of sponsorship agreements, mind you.

There is a pretty good article on The Athletic which sets out the financial implications of missing out on top 4.
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20922 on: March 19, 2021, 03:54:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 15, 2021, 06:56:18 pm
General design of it was lovely, but I don't think that wasn't the colour, it was much darker than that. Could have been an absolute classic that one, and we almost won a European Cup in it.
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 15, 2021, 06:56:18 pm
General design of it was lovely, but I don't think that wasn't the colour, it was much darker than that. Could have been an absolute classic that one, and we almost won a European Cup in it.

This is fairly accurate, colour wise. It was the next one that we did win the European cup in that was really(probably too) dark.
Offline cdav

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20923 on: March 19, 2021, 04:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 17, 2021, 11:30:17 am
Sales have been really good from all Ive seen mentioned.

Think Pearce said there are no penalties for a season out, and only a modest one (given the modest guaranteed payment) for multiple.

The kit was launched later than usual so guess there is a question over whether there was pent up demand that will overcome that shortfall, especially after winning the league and it being our first kit with Nike.
Offline Penfold78

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20924 on: Yesterday at 10:29:36 am »
Terrible away kit, but then who buys kits anyway? Perhaps the most in your face example of exploitation in the football world. Selling kits for ludicrous prices to working class families, many of who cant really afford it but get swept along by peer pressure. Makes me squirm when my sons U9 team all turn up for training in full replica kit when many of them also find it hard to keep up with the monthly junior football subscription.

Im sure Nike would say they are just innocent suppliers and the market sets the value  :no
Online 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20925 on: Yesterday at 12:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 10:29:36 am
Im sure Nike would say they are just innocent suppliers and the market sets the value  :no

And they'd be absolutely correct to do so. Fuck peer pressure, it's time people took responsibility for their own actions. If you can't afford it, you don't buy it. End of story.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20926 on: Yesterday at 12:45:46 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 12:33:35 pm
And they'd be absolutely correct to do so. Fuck peer pressure, it's time people took responsibility for their own actions. If you can't afford it, you don't buy it. End of story.

I'm not a parent, but I can understand why parents will spend on perhaps what people might regard as 'frivolous' purchases just so their child can fit in and enjoy themselves. Nothing wrong with that.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20927 on: Yesterday at 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:45:46 pm
I'm not a parent, but I can understand why parents will spend on perhaps what people might regard as 'frivolous' purchases just so their child can fit in and enjoy themselves. Nothing wrong with that.

I'm a parent and my eldest is obsessed with footy. We have bought him several LFC kits over the last few years, each one was available online (from ebay I think) and we paid a reasonable price. I have also bought the odd shirt myself to play 6 a side in, again mainly from ebay for about £20.

I would love to buy them directly from the club, but can get them for a third of the price elsewhere so do that. To me, footy kits aren't worth spending any more than about £20.

There are parents who can afford to spend £60+ on replica shirts, so if they choose to do so then that's their prerogative. I know that peer pressure amongst kids exists, but thankfully I've never experienced it with mine but I'm fully prepared to have a conversation with my son about that when it no doubt arises.

It does make me laugh when adults (on here and elsewhere) kick off about what the kits look like, if you don't like it don't buy it 😁
Offline kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20928 on: Yesterday at 02:38:12 pm »
When the "Replica" kit looks so different to the players - its hardly worth buying.

The Vapor kits are bloody lovely, but at £100 a pop, its truly sickening
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20929 on: Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:45:46 pm
I'm not a parent, but I can understand why parents will spend on perhaps what people might regard as 'frivolous' purchases just so their child can fit in and enjoy themselves. Nothing wrong with that.

I've bought quite a few fakes off DH Gate in the past, you cannot tell them from the originals. It was getting silly, my lads Becker NB kit cost over a ton and after buying them 2 shirts a season, it got too much. I actually bought an Argentina kit off DH Gate and it was identical to the genuine Adidas one, so started buying LFC gear, 3 full kits for the same cost as one shirt.

Offline Al 666

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20930 on: Yesterday at 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm
I've bought quite a few fakes off DH Gate in the past, you cannot tell them from the originals. It was getting silly, my lads Becker NB kit cost over a ton and after buying them 2 shirts a season, it got too much. I actually bought an Argentina kit off DH Gate and it was identical to the genuine Adidas one, so started buying LFC gear, 3 full kits for the same cost as one shirt.



I wouldn't buy a replica kit produced in a Chinese sweat shop. So hopefully the DH Gate ones are produced somewhere else.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20931 on: Yesterday at 07:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:02:25 pm
I wouldn't buy a replica kit produced in a Chinese sweat shop. So hopefully the DH Gate ones are produced somewhere else.

I also prefer to pay for quality rather than support piss factories.
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20932 on: Yesterday at 07:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:02:25 pm
I wouldn't buy a replica kit produced in a Chinese sweat shop. So hopefully the DH Gate ones are produced somewhere else.

It was a Thai supplier, the shirts were probably made by the same people who make the originals.
Online LiamG

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20933 on: Yesterday at 11:27:17 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Yesterday at 02:38:12 pm
When the "Replica" kit looks so different to the players - its hardly worth buying.

The Vapor kits are bloody lovely, but at £100 a pop, its truly sickening

Less than £20 for one of them off DHgate 😁
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20934 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm »
Can't stand it because it's the same design as every other Nike kit.
Offline Al 666

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20935 on: Today at 12:17:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:33:34 pm
It was a Thai supplier, the shirts were probably made by the same people who make the originals.

The collar is bad enough without adding a Thai.
Offline Mo2000

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20936 on: Today at 03:18:47 pm »
Possible third kit leak today on twitter.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20937 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 01:03:12 pm

It does make me laugh when adults (on here and elsewhere) kick off about what the kits look like, if you don't like it don't buy it 😁

I hate this argument and it comes up every year, we're on a fan forum for discussing stuff, and ultimately it doesn't really matter if people discuss whether they like a shirt design or not, even if they're not buying it, it's just an opinion. I'll happily comment on other teams' shirts too and I'm definitely not planning on buying them! God forbid I had to buy everything I talk about, I buy enough shit I don't need already and I'd be even more skint than I am already! ;D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20938 on: Today at 04:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 03:18:47 pm
Possible third kit leak today on twitter.

Take my money
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20939 on: Today at 04:38:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:29:39 pm
Take my money


I love the colour,my favourite shorts ever are the yellow and red reeboks.I only bring them out on special occasions now but don't wear them without kecks on underneath,I did once at the pool on holiday and didn't realise until the Mrs looked at a photo she'd took earlier,looked like that batman gif  (only bigger,much,much bigger)  ;D





Never bought the shirt though.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20940 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:28:45 pm
I hate this argument and it comes up every year, we're on a fan forum for discussing stuff, and ultimately it doesn't really matter if people discuss whether they like a shirt design or not, even if they're not buying it, it's just an opinion. I'll happily comment on other teams' shirts too and I'm definitely not planning on buying them! God forbid I had to buy everything I talk about, I buy enough shit I don't need already and I'd be even more skint than I am already! ;D

It's not so much the fact that people discuss it, of course that's fine it's a LFC forum, moreso the stuff people come out with about it being a disgrace and, my personal favourite, being 'the wrong red'. Everyone turns into Gok Wan all of a sudden.
If fact, I've changed my mind. I look forward to the comments on here more than the actual kit itself. 😂
Online Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20941 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 03:18:47 pm
Possible third kit leak today on twitter.

Yeah, that's lovely 😁
But what are the socks like???
Offline aw1991

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20942 on: Today at 05:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 03:18:47 pm
Possible third kit leak today on twitter.
I usually hate our yellow kits (the combination of yellow and red isn't appealing to me) but that one is a beauty. If it's real I would probably buy it.
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20943 on: Today at 05:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 05:00:11 pm
Yeah, that's lovely 😁
But what are the socks like???

Better be plain yellow :no  ;)

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20944 on: Today at 05:35:22 pm »
I dunno. That looks seriously iffy
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20945 on: Today at 08:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 04:59:42 pm
It's not so much the fact that people discuss it, of course that's fine it's a LFC forum, moreso the stuff people come out with about it being a disgrace and, my personal favourite, being 'the wrong red'. Everyone turns into Gok Wan all of a sudden.
If fact, I've changed my mind. I look forward to the comments on here more than the actual kit itself. 😂

Me too probably to be honest ;D
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20946 on: Today at 08:43:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:32:16 pm
Better be plain yellow :no  ;)



That's my all time favourite kit. Wore it done when I was a kid.
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20947 on: Today at 08:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:43:02 pm
That's my all time favourite kit. Wore it done when I was a kid.

Gorgeous kit. Not sure about those Pumas with the big ol tongue, mind?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20948 on: Today at 09:08:44 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 08:56:05 pm
Gorgeous kit. Not sure about those Pumas with the big ol tongue, mind?


Love me a pair of Kings,must have had 20 pairs over the years.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20949 on: Today at 09:35:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:08:44 pm

Love me a pair of Kings,must have had 20 pairs over the years.

They were always my boots of choice during my 11 a side days 😎
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20950 on: Today at 10:02:59 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 08:56:05 pm
Gorgeous kit. Not sure about those Pumas with the big ol tongue, mind?


Mario Kempes had me sold on Pumas at an early age.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20951 on: Today at 10:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 09:35:12 pm
They were always my boots of choice during my 11 a side days 😎

I've only tried 5 different pairs in my lifetime,the obvious 2 stripes from Woolies  ;D,next was a pair of Platini Silvers,then I got my first pair of Kings and stuck with them for a few years before trying those Reeboks that they claimed were 100% waterproof,had 3 pairs of those split in exactly the same place 1 pair after about 20 minutes and the others didn't last much longer so I took them back but they didn't have any Kings in so I tried a pair of Nike Tiempos,nice boots but I soon got myself some more Kings and have stuck with them ever since.


Always black.
Online LiamG

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20952 on: Today at 11:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 04:59:42 pm
It's not so much the fact that people discuss it, of course that's fine it's a LFC forum, moreso the stuff people come out with about it being a disgrace and, my personal favourite, being 'the wrong red'. Everyone turns into Gok Wan all of a sudden.
If fact, I've changed my mind. I look forward to the comments on here more than the actual kit itself. 😂

I personally can't wait for Al's opinion :D
