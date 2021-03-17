« previous next »
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20920 on: March 17, 2021, 11:55:39 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 17, 2021, 11:30:17 am
Sales have been really good from all Ive seen mentioned.

Think Pearce said there are no penalties for a season out, and only a modest one (given the modest guaranteed payment) for multiple.

Fair enough. I do wonder how severe the penalties might be across the spectrum of sponsorship agreements, mind you.
Offline stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20921 on: March 17, 2021, 12:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 17, 2021, 11:55:39 am
Fair enough. I do wonder how severe the penalties might be across the spectrum of sponsorship agreements, mind you.

There is a pretty good article on The Athletic which sets out the financial implications of missing out on top 4.
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20922 on: Yesterday at 03:54:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 15, 2021, 06:56:18 pm
General design of it was lovely, but I don't think that wasn't the colour, it was much darker than that. Could have been an absolute classic that one, and we almost won a European Cup in it.
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 15, 2021, 06:56:18 pm
General design of it was lovely, but I don't think that wasn't the colour, it was much darker than that. Could have been an absolute classic that one, and we almost won a European Cup in it.

This is fairly accurate, colour wise. It was the next one that we did win the European cup in that was really(probably too) dark.
Online cdav

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20923 on: Yesterday at 04:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 17, 2021, 11:30:17 am
Sales have been really good from all Ive seen mentioned.

Think Pearce said there are no penalties for a season out, and only a modest one (given the modest guaranteed payment) for multiple.

The kit was launched later than usual so guess there is a question over whether there was pent up demand that will overcome that shortfall, especially after winning the league and it being our first kit with Nike.
Offline Penfold78

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20924 on: Today at 10:29:36 am »
Terrible away kit, but then who buys kits anyway? Perhaps the most in your face example of exploitation in the football world. Selling kits for ludicrous prices to working class families, many of who cant really afford it but get swept along by peer pressure. Makes me squirm when my sons U9 team all turn up for training in full replica kit when many of them also find it hard to keep up with the monthly junior football subscription.

Im sure Nike would say they are just innocent suppliers and the market sets the value  :no
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20925 on: Today at 12:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 10:29:36 am
Im sure Nike would say they are just innocent suppliers and the market sets the value  :no

And they'd be absolutely correct to do so. Fuck peer pressure, it's time people took responsibility for their own actions. If you can't afford it, you don't buy it. End of story.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20926 on: Today at 12:45:46 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:33:35 pm
And they'd be absolutely correct to do so. Fuck peer pressure, it's time people took responsibility for their own actions. If you can't afford it, you don't buy it. End of story.

I'm not a parent, but I can understand why parents will spend on perhaps what people might regard as 'frivolous' purchases just so their child can fit in and enjoy themselves. Nothing wrong with that.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20927 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:45:46 pm
I'm not a parent, but I can understand why parents will spend on perhaps what people might regard as 'frivolous' purchases just so their child can fit in and enjoy themselves. Nothing wrong with that.

I'm a parent and my eldest is obsessed with footy. We have bought him several LFC kits over the last few years, each one was available online (from ebay I think) and we paid a reasonable price. I have also bought the odd shirt myself to play 6 a side in, again mainly from ebay for about £20.

I would love to buy them directly from the club, but can get them for a third of the price elsewhere so do that. To me, footy kits aren't worth spending any more than about £20.

There are parents who can afford to spend £60+ on replica shirts, so if they choose to do so then that's their prerogative. I know that peer pressure amongst kids exists, but thankfully I've never experienced it with mine but I'm fully prepared to have a conversation with my son about that when it no doubt arises.

It does make me laugh when adults (on here and elsewhere) kick off about what the kits look like, if you don't like it don't buy it 😁
Offline kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20928 on: Today at 02:38:12 pm »
When the "Replica" kit looks so different to the players - its hardly worth buying.

The Vapor kits are bloody lovely, but at £100 a pop, its truly sickening
Online rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20929 on: Today at 06:55:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:45:46 pm
I'm not a parent, but I can understand why parents will spend on perhaps what people might regard as 'frivolous' purchases just so their child can fit in and enjoy themselves. Nothing wrong with that.

I've bought quite a few fakes off DH Gate in the past, you cannot tell them from the originals. It was getting silly, my lads Becker NB kit cost over a ton and after buying them 2 shirts a season, it got too much. I actually bought an Argentina kit off DH Gate and it was identical to the genuine Adidas one, so started buying LFC gear, 3 full kits for the same cost as one shirt.

